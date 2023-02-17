Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The La Jolla Garden Club meets at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. Free.

• Yiddishland California presents “What is Yiddish? Who Still Speaks Yiddish? Why Should We Care?” at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, online and at 1128 Wall St., La Jolla. Yiddishland Chief Executive Jana Mazurkiewicz Meisarosh will discuss the origins and development of Yiddish and answer questions. $10 for Zoom; $40 for in person. bit.ly/YiddishFeb24

• Belmont Village Senior Living La Jolla presents author Connie Baher at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 2, at 3880 Nobel Drive. Baher will discuss issues that caregivers face, including guilt, sibling strife and the opening of old wounds. There also will be a Q&A and a book signing of Baher’s “Family Caregivers: An Emotional Survival Guide.” Free. Space is limited. RSVP to (858) 450-2500 or eventslj@belmontvillage.com.

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “STEAM Tuesday (Pop-up STEAM Trunk)” at 4 p.m. Feb. 21 at 7555 Draper Ave. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to raid the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) treasure trunk and play in the library’s Community Room. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• Yiddishland California presents “Yiddishland Art Club” at 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays through March 6 and “Yiddish Art Classes for Children” at 12:45 p.m. Wednesdays through March 8, both at 1128 Wall St., La Jolla. The classes for ages 5-10 will engage participants in Yiddish culture and heritage through art. $30 per class. yiddishlandcalifornia.org/yiddish-art-class-for-children

Health & fitness

• The La Jolla Cove Bridge Club presents “Mardi Gras Joy-Dance-Yoga” at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 1160 Coast Blvd. Guests are invited to dress in purple, green and gold; Mardi Gras masks are optional. $30 prepaid; $40 at the door. Email solyoga@yahoo.com.

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• Quint Gallery presents “Some Palms” through Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition of paintings by San Diego-based artist Perry Vasquez centers on the palm tree as a symbol for the idealism of California. Free. quintgallery.com

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Fabulous Women Composers” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The lecture by Chris Burns will discuss women’s contributions to classical music. Free for Community Center members; $10 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org

The La Jolla Community Center will host an acrylic pour workshop on Friday, Feb. 24, and Monday, Feb. 27. (Nancy Walters)

• The La Jolla Community Center presents an acrylic pour workshop at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, and 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Each workshop is $20 for Community Center members and $30 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the Kevin Hays Trio at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Hays, a Grammy-winning jazz pianist, composer and singer-songwriter, will return to the Athenaeum for the first time since 2015. $35-$40. ljathenaeum.org/jazz-concert-series

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “The Outsiders” beginning Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Mandell Weiss Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The musical reimagines the story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we hold onto. Performances will run through Sunday, March 19. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents a guest lecture with Joey Terrill at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at SME 149, Structural & Materials Engineering Building, Matthews Lane, La Jolla. Terrill is known in the Los Angeles Chicano art movement and in AIDS cultural activism. Free. bit.ly/UCSDTerrill

• The UC San Diego African and African American Studies Research Center presents an “Afro-Caribbean Dance & Drumming Workshop” at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, in Room 101 of the Social Sciences Building, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. Master percussionist Gene Perry will lead the event. Free. Email bjulesrosette@ucsd.edu.

• The Lot La Jolla presents “Cinema Circle” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7611 Fay Ave. The Thai film “On the Beach at Night Alone” will be shown. $19. bit.ly/LotCinema

Melissa Morgan will perform Feb. 24 as part of the La Jolla Community Center’s Fourth Friday Jazz Series. (Provided by Melissa Morgan)

• The La Jolla Community Center launches the 10th anniversary of its Fourth Friday Jazz Series at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 with Melissa Morgan performing with Sam Hirsh at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $25 for Community Center members; $30 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org/ffjs

La Jolla Presbyterian Church will present organist Christopher Houlihan on Sunday, Feb. 26, in person and online. (Christian Steiner)

• The La Jolla Presbyterian Church Concert Series presents organist Christopher Houlihan at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, livestreamed and at 7715 Draper Ave. Email candacem@ljpres.org or visit ljpres.org/concert-series.

• The La Jolla Library Art Gallery presents the exhibition “California Color” through Monday, March 13, at 7555 Draper Ave. The exhibit features paintings of contemporary and impressionistic color by Cathy Carey, Kate Joiner and Jason Nelson. Free.

• The Qualcomm Institute presents “Beyond the Metaverse with OurWorlds: Indigenous Stories Are All Around You” through Friday, March 17, at Gallery QI in Atkinson Hall, UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The exhibit is an educational extended-reality platform and mobile app designed to integrate Native American heritage and knowledge with everyday environments. Free. galleryqi.ucsd.edu

• The La Jolla Art Association presents an exhibition through Friday, March 31, at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The exhibit features paintings and photography by Ann Chaitlin, Christopher Conroe, Tad Cronn, Mary Duarte, Victoria Gist-Towner, Julia Hiebaum, Ralph LaZar, Dana Levine, Caroline Morse, Mark Sherman and Dottie Stanley. Free. lajollaartassociation.org

• La Jolla Playhouse presents its 2023 Without Walls Festival from Thursday to Sunday, April 27-30, at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego. Ticket prices and schedules will be released shortly at lajollaplayhouse.org/wowfestival.

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “Rare Trees, Sacred Canyons: Torrey Pines — San Diego’s Symbol of Preservation” through Sunday, May 28, at 780 Prospect St. The exhibition features paintings, postcards, photographs, documents and more about Torrey pines and the local reserve in which they grow. Free. lajollahistory.org

Galas & events

• Mission Bay High School’s Preservationist Jazz Band presents a fundraising concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. Proceeds from the event will support the band on its biennial San Diego-Yokohama Sister City Goodwill Delegation Tour in April, during which the band will perform in Japan. $20. missionbaymusic.com/japanmbhs

The La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla will present a Martell cognac pairing dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 28. (La Valencia Hotel)

• The La Valencia Hotel presents a Martell cognac pairing dinner at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 1132 Prospect St., La Jolla. Executive chef Fabian Aceves has prepared a three-course dinner, and Martell global ambassador Christophe Pienkowski will guide guests through each cognac pairing. $225. bit.ly/LaVCognac

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆