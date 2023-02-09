Feb. 9: Local and regional events

The Creative Collective features new show by renowned artist Hugo Rivera

The Creative Collective presents works by renowned Laguna Beach-based artist Hugo Rivera, the latest show by the artist group that has become an exciting addition to San Diego’s art and gallery scene.

Rivera is a Mexican-born contemporary painter based in Laguna Beach who is known for his expressive use of color and works scaling from murals to paintings and prints. He marries classical techniques with modern interpretations, leading to a constant play of ideas, color, and texture.

Rivera describes his art work as “a fusion of his abstract world and the traditional methods in art instruction of the human figure where colors play with the rhythm of the forms and textures, creating interesting compositions.”

The artists’ reception will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., with a live raffle. The Collective hosts new shows monthly and openings the second Saturday of each month.

The gallery is located at Flower Hill Promenade, 2720 Via De La Valle, Del Mar, 92014, and open Friday, Saturday, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. or by appointment. To arrange for your private tour text Nicholas 858-205..4731

Visit www.sdcreativecollective.org for more information.

Help support CCA at Destination Motown Gala

Join the Canyon Crest Academy community to support CCA and have a rockin’ good time at the Destination Motown Gala on March 4. This year’s gala will take place on campus and feature live entertainment by the dynamic R&B group Uptown.

The gala will feature a live auction at the event and an online auction that starts on Feb. 22 and is open to everyone. Consider donating to the online auction (internships, theater tickets, services, etc.). Each donation contributes to the CCA Foundation’s mission to “Enrich the Experience of Every Student, Every Day.”

To be a gala sponsor, buy opportunity tickets, attend the gala or donate auction items, go to ccagala.com.

Atlantic City Boys to perform at next Community Concerts of RSF event

Fun times are available once again at the next Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe concert featuring the Atlantic City Boys on Friday, Feb. 17, at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. Join the event for another really fun evening with good food, wine sponsored by Northern Trust, plus other beverages and desserts at intermission. The social pre-concert begins at 6:15 p.m., and the concert starts at 7 p.m.

The Atlantic City Boys are four dynamic lead singers who have wowed audiences from Las Vegas to Disney World to Atlantic City. They now sing rock-n-roll harmonies made famous by groups such as The Drifters, The Four Seasons and so many more. Each of these outstanding vocalists have time at the lead mic throughout the show.

Enjoy hits of the ‘50s and ‘60s rock-n-roll era like My Eyes Adored You, Ragdoll, Let’s Hang On, I’m a Believer, and Save the Last Dance for Me. Hear the best of The Four Seasons and The Rat Pack; relish the hits of the Beach Boys, Beatles, and Bee Gees during this exciting evening of musical memories and just plain fun.

Tickets can be purchased by credit card at www.ccrsf.org or by credit card or check if mailed to PO Box 2781, RSF 92067. Questions? Email info@ccrsf.org.

RSF Rotary and First American trust to hold blood drive

Rancho Santa Fe Rotary and First American Trust will host a blood drive with San Diego Blood Bank on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at 1505 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach 92075 – parking lot.

Anyone 17 and older, who weighs at least 114 pounds and is in good health, may be eligible to donate. A good meal and plenty of fluids are recommended prior to donation. Appointments are honored first and walk-ins are welcome. Photo identification required.

Please call (800) 400-8251 or visit www.sandiegobloodbank.org for more information.

San Diego Blood Bank is a 501 (c)3 nonprofit organization.

Rancho Santa Fe Republican Women Federated next meeting to feature two guest speakers

Rancho Santa Fe Republican Women Federated invites like-minded women to attend its monthly meeting on Feb. 15 at 9:15 a.m. Join the group for breakfast as participants gain new insight from two great speakers, Jordan Gascon, executive director of San Diego County Republican Party, and Jen Jacobs, vice chair of The Transparency Foundation, Emerging Leaders Program.

RSVP by Feb.13 at RSFRepublicanWomen@gmail.com

The event will be held at Morgan Run Club & Resort located at 5690 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe.

Breakfast cost: $20

San Dieguito River Valley Land Conservancy presents ‘Next to Nature Demo’ event

The San Dieguito River Valley Land Conservancy is holding a “Next to Nature Demo” event on Feb. 18 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Join the Next to Nature Demo to learn how to turn the grounds of your home into a sustainable landscape for life.

To register and for more information visit bit.ly/3Y7t7mY

The event will be held at San Diego Science Center, 3030 Bunker Hill Street San Diego, 92109. For more information also visit sdrvc.org.

Coastal Communities Concert Band’s 40th Anniversary Concert

The Coastal Communities Concert Band, an award-winning symphonic band of more than 80 musicians who live throughout San Diego County, welcomes world-renowned trumpet soloist Jens Lindemann to its 40th Anniversary Concert on Feb. 18, at 2 p.m.at the Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Street in Carlsbad.

Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and students are admitted free. Tickets are available at the door, online at www.cccband.com or call (760) 727-3741.

Next El Camino Quilt Guild meeting to feature guest speaker

El Camino Quilt Guild meets at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 14 at its new location, El Corazon Senior Center, 3302 Senior Center Drive, Oceanside, 92056. Meeting dates and times are subject to change and will be posted in the Meetings & Workshops page. Guest fee $10.

The event speaker, Jean Impey, SewJean.com, is an ambassador for Hoffman Fabrics. She will present give us an insider look at the textile industry. Learn why people are now paying up to $14 a yard for fabric and so much more. Impey is a well-known speaker and teacher. Join the event as she shares her passion for quilting. Workshop is filled.

Visit elcaminoquilters.com or email info@elcaminoquilters.com for more information.

North County Winds band to present ‘A Musical Bouquet’ concert

The 60-piece North County Winds (www.ncwinds.org) under the musical direction of Vince Hernandez performs “A Musical Bouquet” concert on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2:30 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, 424 Via de la Valle, Solana Beach. Music of several genres will be performed including Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess, the Gilbert and Sullivan-inspired Pineapple Poll ballet, ABBA, swing music, American folk, Gaelic, and Middle Eastern inspired pieces - something for everyone. Tickets can be purchased at the door or through the website at www.ncwinds.org.

Events at the Del Mar Fairgrounds

A variety of events are being held this month at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. For more information, visit delmarfairgrounds.com/events-calendar/

Batiquitos Lagoon to hold bird walk

Batiquitos Lagoon will host a bird walk on Feb. 18 titled “The Winter Migration” at 10 a.m. Docent Mike Gollong will lead the walk and discussion about the variety of species of birds from the north that make the lagoon their home from November to April each year, even a bald eagle recently spotted on the trail. This free, family event is interesting for both adults and kids, age 12 and older. Bring binoculars or borrow from the Nature Center. Meet at the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit Batiquitoslagoon.org.

Batiquitos Lagoon to present “Watching Whales”

Batiquitos Lagoon will host a presentation on Feb. 11 titled “Watching Whales” at 10 a.m. Dr. Dave Weller of NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) will share decades of research about the gray whales that are seen off the coast as they travel from Alaska to the Gulf of California where females give birth to their calves. This free, family event is interesting for both adults and kids, age 10 and older. Meet at the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit Batiquitoslagoon.org.

Kook Run in Encinitas

The Kook Run will be held in Encinitas on Sunday, Feb. 12. Kick off Super Bowl Sunday by racing an out-and-back 5K or 10K course on Coast Highway 101, taking in epic views of the Pacific Ocean and, of course, the Cardiff Kook.

The race festivities begin under the iconic Encinitas sign in downtown Encinitas. Participants can take part in the famous Kook costume contest— cash and prizes are available in the categories of Individual Kook Costume, Group Costume Contest and Biggest Football Fan. A post-race finish line festival will be held in Moonlight Plaza with live music, beer garden, breakfast tacos, local vendors, games and activities.

This year the Kook Run’s official charity beneficiaries include the Encinitas Ecke YMCA and Cardiff 101 Main Street. To register visit thekookrun.com

San Diego International Jewish Film Festival

The 33rd Annual San Diego International Jewish Film Festival (SDIJFF) runs in-person from Feb. 15-26, and continues virtually from Feb. 27-March 3. The SDIJFF showcases a selection of the best contemporary Jewish films. Thirty-five feature films will be screened and there will be plenty of free in-person-only screenings at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre. Film enthusiasts can attend in-person screenings at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre, while virtual film screenings are available on demand beginning on Feb. 27 and will remain available through March 3. Limited, free in-person screenings which will be held at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre. The Underwriter-exclusive screening of “Remember This,” starring David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck, Lincoln, Nomadland), will be at 7 p.m. on Feb. 15. To learn more or purchase tickets, visit https://www.lfjcc.org/film.

