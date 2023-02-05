Canines, Cats and Coffee adoption event at Invita Cafe on Feb. 18

Invita Cafe in Rancho Santa Fe’s Cielo Village will host Canines, Cats & Coffee, a pet adoption event on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event pairs the warm and hospitable environment that Invita aims to provide with the pure love everyone feels for their pets.

At the event, meet adoptable animals from a variety of local pet rescue centers and shop from a variety of vendors selling dog and cat-related gifts. A mobile pet groomer will also be on site. Guests can enjoy the pet-friendly event while sipping on one of Invita’s specialty crafted beverages such as the Tiramisu Latte, made with traditional Italian tiramisu, espresso and chocolate married with light amaretto sweet cream.

Invita Cafe is located at 18021 Calle Ambiente #506, Rancho Santa Fe.