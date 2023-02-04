Viewpoint Brewing shows love for Ukraine with fundraisers for local refugees

During the month of February, De; Mar’s Viewpoint Brewing and Hope for San Diego are partnering to raise money for local Ukrainian refugees. Throughout the month Viewpoint will offer its special edition Lager for Ukraine, a collaboration with Ukraine’s Pravda Brewery; and host a “Love for Ukrainians” fundraiser event on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

February marks one year since the war in Ukraine began. Since then nearly a third of Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes with no immediate prospect of return. Many families whose lives have been torn apart by the war have found their way to San Diego.

“Viewpoint Brewing has previously raised funds for relief efforts in Ukraine, but the impact of the war has hit home,” said Charles Koll, owner of Viewpoint Brewing in a news release. “We want to support our local San Diego community where over a thousand Ukrainian refugees are struggling to rebuild their lives. We’re proud to partner with Hope for San Diego to provide urgent relief to those who need it most.”

Viewpoint’s goal is to raise at least $15,000 for Hope for San Diego’s humanitarian efforts to supply emergency food, housing assistance, transportation, and other essentials to Ukrainian refugees.

For the month of February, Lager for Ukraine will be sold in limited release at the brewery while supplies last. Ukraine’s Pravda Brewery created the label and donated artwork to encourage other craft breweries to raise money for relief efforts. Viewpoint is donating 50% of profits from Lager for Ukraine to local efforts.

The “Love for Ukrainians” fundraising event on Feb. 15 will include a ticketed happy hour from 4-6 p.m. or a 6:30-9:30 p.m. sit-down dinner with a special menu of Ukrainian dishes. Fifty percent of ticket sales will go toward the relief effort. The event will also include Ukrainian artists and vendors and a chance to win a stay in Park City, Utah and other great prizes.

Tickets are now on sale. Buy tickets today or donate at loveforukrainians-sd.com. Viewpoint Brewing Company is located at 2201 San Dieguito Dr. Suite D, Del Mar, 92014.

