San Dieguito Planning Group to review golf club grading permit on Feb. 9

The Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club under construction in 2021.
(Laurel Lemarié)
The San Dieguito Planning Group will be discussing the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club’s grading permit at its meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held on Zoom at: us06web.zoom.us/j/85032738793?pwd=TVNEL3p2VndRT1NoUHZlaDJOVTNxQT09 Meeting ID number: 850 3273 8793, passcode: 52586.

The planning board will review a permit that includes future grading work and previously completed grading and erosion control on the golf course with 40,250 cubic yards of excavation, 32,470 cubic yards of fill, 6,040 cubic yards of excavation shrinkage and 1,740 cubic yards of import.

Planning board agendas can be found at: sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/pds/gpupdate/comm/sdieguito.html

