Jan. 26: Local and regional events

Famed St. Olaf Choir to perform at the Village Church in RSF

Hailed as the nation’s premier a cappella ensemble, St. Olaf Choir will perform at the Village Church on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. during its 2023 Winter Tour. For more than a century, the St. Olaf Choir has set the gold standard for choral singing, performing for millions around the world. This is the only San Diego-area stop on the Minnesota-based group’s West Coast tour. Conducted by Anton Armstrong, the choir’s 75 mixed voices are renowned for their artistry and beauty of sound.

“We seek to be a transforming force in society through choral performance, bringing understanding, mercy, justice, peace, and hope to a world that desperately cries out for these things,” said Armstrong.

The St. Olaf Choir is internationally renowned for its unique combination of advanced choral singing and the presentation of challenging choral programming with a vast repertoire that includes sacred and secular choral standards, traditional hymns, new compositions, spirituals, and more.

Tickets are $45 for adults and $10 for students and can be purchased online at villagechurch.org/st-olaf-choir

The Village Church is located at 6225 Paseo Delicias in Rancho Santa Fe, 92067. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more by calling 1-800-363-5487. Childcare available with an RSVP to alycenn@villagechurch.org.

For more information, visit wp.stolaf.edu/choir/

Seaside Equestrian Tour

Nilforushan Equisports Events presents the inagural Seaside Equestrian Tour at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

The Seaside Equestrian Tour will feature a wide variety of classes, including everything from Cross Rails to the Grand Prix. In addition to these class offerings, NEE will be waiving class fees for competitors riding OTTBs and young horses. The shows and events will also include dining, entertainment and more.

Tour dates: Jan. 25-29, Feb.2-5, Feb. 9-12, Feb. 23-26, March 2-5, March 9-12.

For more information, visit delmarfairgrounds.com/event/seaside-equestrian-tour/all/

San Diego Home Improvement Expo

San Diego Home Improvement Expo comes to the Del Mar Fairgrounds Jan. 28-29 for a two-day extravaganza of hands-on demonstrations, hundreds of home-improvement products and services exhibitors, plant sales, and face-to-face consultations with top experts—all with the convenience of one-stop shopping for everything pertaining to home and garden, inside and outside.

The show focuses on San Diego-area experts, services, products, and businesses. Attendees find everything they need to save time and money improving, refreshing, or remodeling their home and outdoor surroundings—from the latest in appliances to garden lighting, from BBQs to security systems, from baths to sunrooms.

The huge main hall features hundreds of exhibitors showcasing the newest products and hottest trends, all at special low show prices.

Show hours: Saturday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information visit: sandiegohomeimprovementexpo.com. Free admission.

San Diego Cat Show

The San Diego Cat Show, presented by the Cat Fanciers’ Association, will be held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall on Saturday, Jan. 28 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.), and Sunday, Jan. 29 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.). Address: 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar.

The show features more than 450 kittens and cats in competition, including 43 breeds, an agility course, onsite adoptions and more. For more information, visit delmarfairgrounds.com/event/san-diego-cat-show/all/

For more information, visit delmarfairgrounds.com/events-calendar/

DMCC hosts top engineer to discuss ‘Artificial Intelligence: Science Fiction vs. Near-Future Fact’

A top computer science expert will illuminate Del Mar seniors about the future of artificial intelligence in a remote meeting hosted by Del Mar Community Connections on Monday, Jan. 30 at 1 p.m. to talk about “Understanding AI: Science Fiction vs. Near-Future Fact.” After previously presenting about the boons and perils of AI to DMCC in August 2022, this time Sudeepto Roy will cover what is science fiction vs. science fact, what we don’t know about AI but should, privacy and surveillance issues, safety of our data, and how AI development might affect us in the future. Attendees are encouraged to come ready with questions!

Roy, vice president of Engineering at Qualcomm, has been with the company for nearly three decades, in various pioneering and strategic roles across engineering, product management and customer engagement, spanning infrastructure, IoT, and 2G through 5G devices from worldwide manufacturers. He has a BSCE from MS University of Baroda, India, MSCE from Old Dominion University, Virginia and has completed post-graduate programs in technology management, IPR law and advanced computing from Caltech, UCSD and MIT. Outside of work, Roy volunteers for matters of local community interests, sustainability, children’s well-being and safety from firearms, and serves on the boards of two nonprofit schools, and the Del Mar Foundation. Views expressed in this talk are those of the speaker alone and not of his employer and other affiliations.

Del Mar Community Connections is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that supports and serves Del Mar seniors as they age independently at home, including providing engaging and informative programming.

Those interested in attending the panel discussion should visit dmcc.cc/calendar to find the registration link. Registration is free and required; DMCC will email a joining link and reminder to all who register.

‘Heart of the Zoo’ author to speak at event in Cardiff

Kathi Diamant, San Diego award-winning author, actor, broadcaster (KFMB, KPBS), will present a talk on her latest book “Heart of the Zoo: How San Diego Zoo Director Chuck Bieler Earned his Stripes” complete with pictures and colorful anecdotes. The talk will be held on Friday, Feb.10, at the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, room 204, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Bieler, who is credited with leading the San Diego Zoo into the 21st century, and publisher Georgeanne Irvine will accompany Diamant for her talk. The book, which is published by San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Press, will be available for purchase. All proceeds go to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. Admission and parking are free. Event address: 3333 Manchester Ave., Cardiff, 92007. More information:lifesanelijo@miracosta.edu.

‘Rethinking Resilience’ topic at AAUW event Feb. 11, public invited

American Association of University Women Del Mar-Leucadia Branch will welcome an AAUW Career Development Grant recipient to speak on “Rethinking Resilience” as she discusses electricity recovery in Puerto Rico. The public is invited to the virtual meeting on Saturday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m. to noon.

Chelsi Sparti’s research project investigates the climate justice implications and social benefits of electricity system resilience as a disaster recovery strategy. Prior to entering graduate school, she served as a Fulbright scholar in Sarawak, Malaysia. She worked three years in the private sector and four years at a nonprofit advancing nuclear-waste policy. Sparti is a master’s student in the Energy and Resources Group at the University of California Berkeley.

Guests for the Feb. 11 meeting must send their name and email address to membership@aauwdml.org to receive a Zoom link to the meeting and for their name to be recognized when they enter the Zoom Waiting Room. The Zoom room will open at 10 a.m. for a social/chat time followed by the program at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.

AAUW is a national organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. Membership is open to all college graduates with an associate or higher degree. AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership.

The Del Mar-Leucadia Branch serves coastal San Diego communities and always welcomes new members. The branch reflects the varied interests of its members with monthly meetings (open to the public) and special interest groups such as Great Decisions, dining, book, movie, and bridge groups. Some groups meet virtually, while others are in person.

The local AAUW branch raises money for scholarships for local college students and for local middle school girls who are chosen to attend AAUW’s Tech Trek, a STEM camp for girls. The branch also supports Speech Trek for local high school students and AAUW Greatest Needs Fund.

For more information, visit delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net or contact Karen Dorney, membership@aauwdml.org

Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary to host ‘Hearts, Flowers and Fashions Show and Luncheon’ to benefit adult rehabilitation center

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary (SAWA) recently announced its Hearts, Flowers and Fashions Show and Luncheon on Thursday, Feb. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kroc Center (6753 University Ave., SD, 92115). At the luncheon, attendees will enjoy a delicious lunch, a fun and festive fashion show and have a chance to purchase designer clothing and accessories selected from the Salvation Army thrift stores.

The lovely models, who currently reside at the ARC, will share their heartwarming stories of newfound sobriety with event participants. The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center (ARC) is a very successful addiction treatment program that is funded by donations and the sale of items at the Salvation Army thrift stores.

More than 180 men and women have graduated from San Diego ARC since the opening of the new Otay Mesa location in June 2021.

“We are so excited to celebrate these amazing women who have worked tirelessly to help those in need,” says Dee Ammon, auxiliary president. “Volunteering for so many causes, they have shown their commitment and compassion to making the community a better place.”

Please RSVP by Feb. 2 to Pamela Lennen at 6605 University Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115, (619) 881-7353, Pamela.lennen@usw.salvationarmy.org or register at sdwaux.square.site

For over 100 years, the Salvation Army’s Adult Rehabilitation Centers have offered spiritual, emotional, and social assistance to those suffering from alcohol and drug dependence. The no-cost programs provide housing, food, counseling, community, and employment as SAWA works to treat the symptoms, and root causes, of addiction. For more information visit sandiegoarc.salvationarmy.org.

