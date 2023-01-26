‘Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience’ opening at Del Mar Fairgrounds

One-hundred years to the day after the historic discovery of King Tut’s tomb, Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience, a new exhibition created in partnership with the National Geographic Society, will bring the magic and mystery of Ancient Egypt to the San Diego area, opening Jan. 27 at the Wyland Center at the Del Mar Fairgrounds and running through March 26.

Bringing to life the storied archives of the National Geographic Society in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of King Tut’s tomb discovery (November 1922), the highly anticipated exhibition combines the power of cinematic storytelling and soaring imagery to invite visitors into the golden king’s world like never before. This exhibition goes beyond a traditional artifact display using the power of photography and technology, ensuring that the artifacts from King Tut’s tomb remain in their country of origin.

“Beyond King Tut will be a must-see for anyone interested in Egypt and the history of King Tut,” said Kathryn Keane, vice president of public programming and National Geographic Museum director for the National Geographic Society, in a news release. “New technologies are making it possible to fully immerse people like never before in important stories from our past, allowing us to develop connections and understand history’s influence on our present and future generations.”

The multi-gallery, multi-sensory exhibition whisks guests on a time-traveling adventure to Ancient Egypt. With nine galleries to explore, Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience unlocks the 3,300 year old story of King Tut – his rule as a child pharaoh, his family, the discovery of his tomb and the mysteries surrounding his early death, and his journey to the afterlife. Tickets are on sale at www.beyondkingtut.com.