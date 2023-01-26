Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The Scripps Center for Integrative Medicine presents a public keynote address by Valter Longo, author of “The Longevity Diet,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine, 3777 La Jolla Village Drive. The address is the only public portion of the 18th annual Natural Supplements Conference for medical professionals. $30 per person or $40 for two people. scripps.org/naturalsupplements

The La Jolla Community Center will present ukulele group classes with James Clarkston beginning Friday, Feb. 3. (Provided by James Clarkston)

• The La Jolla Community Center presents ukulele group classes beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. James Clarkston will teach basic music theory, technique and music history during the four-week course. All skill levels are welcome. $100 for Community Center members; $120 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Compass and Athena Advisers present a “Golden Visa Seminar” at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at 5623 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. Guests can learn what Golden Visas are, how they work and what it takes to participate in the program. Free. To sign up, call (619) 300-5032 or visit athenaadvisers.com/sandiego.

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla Music Society presents 123 Andrés at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at The JAI, 7600 Fay Ave. The husband-and-wife duo will perform and invite people of all ages to dance and jump. $15 for children, $25 for adults. theconrad.org/events/123-andres-3

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents ”Peering into the Profession of Pharmacy” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7555 Draper Ave. The workshop for high school students will explore several topics, including what pharmacists do, pharmacy career pathways and the health-care professionals who work with pharmacists. There will be a Q&A with a practicing pharmacist. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• Yiddishland California presents “Yiddishland Art Club” at 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays from Feb. 6 through March 6 and “Yiddish Art Classes for Children” at 12:45 p.m. Wednesdays from Feb. 1 through March 8, both at 1128 Wall St., La Jolla. The classes for ages 5-10 will engage participants in Yiddish culture and heritage through art. $30 per class. yiddishlandcalifornia.org/yiddish-art-class-for-children

Health & fitness

• The La Jolla Cove Bridge Club presents “Breathe, Feel, Stretch, Relax & Heal” at 4:40 p.m. Wednesdays through February at 1160 Coast Blvd. The weekly class is for all levels. $15 per class. Email solyoga@yahoo.com.

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• Quint Gallery presents an opening reception for “Some Palms” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition of paintings by San Diego-based artist Perry Vasquez centers the palm tree as a symbol for the idealism of California. Free. quintgallery.com

The La Jolla Theatre Ensemble will present Sarah LeClair’s “The Importance of Ugg Boots!” on Jan. 28 and 30. (La Jolla Theatre Ensemble)

• The La Jolla Theatre Ensemble presents the premiere of Sarah LeClair’s “The Importance of Ugg Boots!” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, and 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. LeClair will perform her series of monologues about Ugg boots, stilettos and walking her own path, with musical selections interspersed. $10 suggested donation.

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents pianist Rossina Grieco at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. A dinner with the native La Jollan will follow her performance. $50 for Athenaeum members; $55 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org

• The La Jolla Music Society presents violinist Johan Dalene and pianist Giorgi Gigashvili at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall, 7600 Fay Ave. The performance is part of the Music Society’s Discover Series. $43. theconrad.org

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents a lecture with Micha Cardenas, a professor of performance, play and design and associate professor of critical race and ethnic studies at UC Santa Cruz, at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, online. Free. bit.ly/UCSDCardenas

• Adventures by the Book and the Amery Area (Wis.) Public Library present “Book Bingo (Out of the Shadows) Virtual Adventure” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, online. The event will feature presentations by authors Cara Black, Kimberly Brock, Fran Hawthorne, Jennifer Rosner, Alex Segura and Wendy Walker, plus an interactive virtual game of bingo and prizes. Free. bit.ly/ABBFeb2

• Warwick’s bookstore presents professor and author Joseph Sassoon at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Sassoon will discuss and sign his new book, “Silent Spring Revolution: John F. Kennedy, Rachel Carson, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon and the Great Environmental Awakening.” Free, or $35 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/sassoon-2023

• The La Jolla Village Merchants Association presents “First Friday La Jolla Art Walk” at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at various locations in The Village. Several galleries will stay open late, and food and entertainment will be offered in partnership with local businesses. Free. bit.ly/VMAFirstFriday

Kate Joiner’s “Children’s Pool” is among the works featured in the La Jolla Library Art Gallery’s exhibit “California Color.” (La Jolla Library Art Gallery)

• The La Jolla Library Art Gallery presents a reception for “California Color” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The exhibition, featuring paintings of contemporary and impressionistic color by Cathy Carey, Kate Joiner and Jason Nelson, runs through Monday, March 13. Free.

• Le Salon de Musiques presents “Chopin: A Concerto Inspired by a Blue-Eyed Beauty” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The performance will feature soprano Elissa Johnston, violinists Ambroise Aubrun and Benjamin Hoffman, viola player Jonah Sirota, cellist Michael Kaufman, double bass player Ryan Baird and pianist Vijay Venkatesh. $95. lesalondemusiques.com

• BFree Studio presents “Blue Sky: Paintings” through Sunday, Feb. 5, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The solo exhibition contains works by Cecilia Wong Kaiser. Free. bfreestudio.net

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “Alexis Smith: The American Way” through Sunday, Feb. 5, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit features Smith’s mixed-media collages, which draw heavily on film, literature and pop culture. $25. mcasd.org

The La Jolla Community Center will present “Opera Wednesday” with soprano Michelle Law and others on Feb. 8. (Provided by Michelle Law)

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Opera Wednesday” at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Soprano Michelle Law will perform with three others. $10-$20 suggested donation. ljcommunitycenter.org/opera-wednesdays

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents “In Monochrome” through Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition features new and recent works by San Francisco artists Judith Foosaner and Mark Perlman. rbstevensongallery.com

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “The Outsiders” beginning Sunday, Feb. 19, at Mandell Weiss Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The musical reimagines the story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we hold onto. Performances will run through Sunday, March 19. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• The Qualcomm Institute presents “Beyond the Metaverse with OurWorlds: Indigenous Stories Are All Around You” through Friday, March 17, at Gallery QI in Atkinson Hall, UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The exhibit is an educational extended-reality platform and mobile application designed to integrate Native American heritage and knowledge with everyday environments. Free. galleryqi.ucsd.edu

Galas & events

• St. Sarkis Armenian Church presents its first-anniversary gala at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the San Diego Marriott La Jolla hotel, 4240 La Jolla Village Drive. The black-tie-optional event will feature dinner and the Allen G Orchestra. $250 and up. Email info@stsarkischurchsd.com.

• Mission Bay High School’s Preservationist Jazz Band presents a fundraising concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. Proceeds from the event will support the band on its biennial San Diego-Yokohama Sister City Goodwill Delegation Tour in April, during which the band will perform in Japan. $20. missionbaymusic.com/japanmbhs

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆