Torrey Pines students host Smile Drive to collect dental products for children in need

Torrey Pines High School’s student-led ForSocialGoods Club has partnered with America’s ToothFairy to hold a Smile Drive this month, collecting dental care products for children in need and raising awareness about the importance of oral health.

Torrey Pines freshman Arthur Wang launched the ForSocialGoods Club last year with his friends Christopher Kam, Aiden Kang and Gavin Wendt. The club aims to be “a catalyst for positive change”, taking a hands-on approach on a variety of community service projects.

One of the club’s main goals is to promote health equity by eliminating disparities. As Arthur said, tooth decay is the most common chronic untreated disease in America, making it difficult for millions of children to eat, focus on school and smile. One reason for the prevalence of decay is the lack of basic oral care products in many low-income homes.

“Kids that don’t have enough to eat are also likely to suffer from tooth decay because they don’t have a toothbrush,” Arthur said.

Community members can drop off donations of oral care products at the Carmel Valley Library (3919 Townsgate Drive) from Feb. 1-28. Donated toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss and mouth rinse will be delivered to Feeding San Diego for local children and youth in need.

“We are so grateful that caring individuals and volunteer groups across the country are helping ensure children receive the oral care products they need through the America’s ToothFairy Smile Drive,” said Jill Malmgren, America’s ToothFairy executive director in a news release. “The participation of ForSocialGoods Club will help promote healthy smiles for local children while providing youth the tools they need to prevent the pain and embarrassment associated with tooth decay.”

People can also donate to the donation page at forsocialgoods.wixsite.com/for-social-good. For every dollar donated, three kids will receive a toothbrush.