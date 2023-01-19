Jan. 19: Local and regional events

Puppy Watch Party invites viewers to root for Helen Woodward puppy players in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIX

Puppy Bowl players Carlos and Crocket.

(Copyright of Helen Woodward Animal Center)



)

Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl may not have the largest viewership on game day, but one could argue it draws an equally passionate crowd. Airing on Animal Planet before the Super Bowl kickoff, football fans and puppy fans can unite to cheer on two special Helen Woodward Animal Center pups who made it to the big time and help raise funds for orphan pets. And this year, for the first time ever, two brothers are battling for the game ball together as players on Team Fluff.

Helen Woodward Animal Center invites animal-lovers to the Puppy Bowl XIX Watch Party at McGregor’s Grill, Sunday, Feb. 12, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Viewers can cheer on Carlos and Crocket as they enter the Puppy Bowl stadium vying for the “Lombarky” Trophy. The event will be held on the dog-friendly patio with 10% of all food and drink supporting the pets and programs at Helen Woodward Animal Center. The event will offer canine-themed menu items, including a special dish for your attending pooch. Helen Woodward Animal Center orphan pups will be on-site in a tiny football stadium. Best of all, both of this year’s comPETitors will attend the McGregor’s Watch Party to pass out licks and PAWtographs. McGregor’s Grill is located at 10475 San Diego Mission Rd, San Diego, CA 92108.

Those who cannot attend the Watch Party, can still root for the Helen Woodward Animal Center pups by tuning into Puppy Bowl XIX on Animal Planet. Check out all the fun on Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIX, Sunday, Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. Be sure to check in early because the tail-gating starts with the Puppy Bowl Pre-Game Show at 10 a.m., featuring fan favorite aww-nalysis and cuddly commentary from sports corresPAWndents. 100% of the puppies and kittens that have participated in Puppy Bowl and Dog Bowl have been adopted to loving families.

For the last 18 years, Animal Planet has brought viewers Puppy Bowl, which features two teams of the fluffiest and cuddliest line barkers and wide retrievers taking to the gridiron for a playful game of terrier touchdown, puppy penalties and furry fumbles. Representing rescues and shelters from across the country, these adoptable fuzzy players that make up #TeamRuff and #TeamFluff are serious when it comes to winning the Most Valuable Puppy title and, more importantly, their forever homes.

Helen Woodward Animal Center first became a part of the world’s cutest game in 2019 when a tiny Center orphan terrier named Flo made the trip to the east coast to compete. In 2020, another Center cutie, a miniature chocolate poodle-blend named Bobby, showed so much spunk he became a featured player and a finalist for that year’s MVP (Most Valuable Puppy). In 2021, despite the pandemic restrictions, Animal Planet provided coast-to-coast exposure for orphan pets with an “Adoptable Pup” segment which featured an energetic 3-month-old Center cattle dog-blend named Bandit. Last year, Helen Woodward Animal Center had three comPETitors in the big game - Spangles, Fireworks and Marcus - each selected for their star-quality and playful-nature. —Helen Woodward Animal Center news release

Famed St. Olaf Choir to perform at the Village Church in RSF

Hailed as the nation’s premier a cappella ensemble, St. Olaf Choir will perform at the Village Church on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. during its 2023 Winter Tour. For more than a century, the St. Olaf Choir has set the gold standard for choral singing, performing for millions around the world. This is the only San Diego-area stop on the Minnesota-based group’s West Coast tour. Conducted by Anton Armstrong, the choir’s 75 mixed voices are renowned for their artistry and beauty of sound.

“We seek to be a transforming force in society through choral performance, bringing understanding, mercy, justice, peace, and hope to a world that desperately cries out for these things,” said Armstrong.

The St. Olaf Choir is internationally renowned for its unique combination of advanced choral singing and the presentation of challenging choral programming with a vast repertoire that includes sacred and secular choral standards, traditional hymns, new compositions, spirituals, and more.

Tickets are $45 for adults and $10 for students and can be purchased online at villagechurch.org/st-olaf-choir

The Village Church is located at 6225 Paseo Delicias in Rancho Santa Fe, 92067. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more by calling 1-800-363-5487. Childcare available with an RSVP to alycenn@villagechurch.org.

For more information, visit wp.stolaf.edu/choir/

Ambitious course to cover 33 centuries of Jewish literature

To study the history of most cultures, you need to learn about wars and empires, warriors and city builders, and great works of art. But the history of Judaism is overwhelmingly a history of books. Books form the core of Judaism’s culture. But even if they’re known as “the People of the Book,” much of Judaism’s classic literature remains closed to contemporary Jews.

This month, Rabbi Levi Raskin, of Chabad Jewish Center of Rancho Santa Fe, will open Jewish literature to a contemporary audience. He’s leading a class of Jews of many affiliations and backgrounds as they explore the history, authors, and content of Judaism’s most important titles in a new course titled Book Smart.

“It’s an ambitious undertaking,” Raskin said. “I’m excited because I think the course will give us a richer understanding of what Judaism meant throughout the centuries and what it can mean for us today.”

When Book Smart’s first session kicks off on Monday, Jan. 23, at 7: p.m., students will begin their six-week survey of traditional Jewish literature, covering Torah, Talmud, Midrash, halachah, ethics, and philosophy, as well as kabbalah and Chasidic mysticism. “We’ll meet the authors behind the big ideas of Jewish history over a period of 33 centuries,” Raskin said.

The history of Jewish literature is a broad subject, but Raskin says the course will also go deep. “We’re not just going to learn why these works were written. We’re actually going to get a taste of what it’s like to participate in a Talmudic debate, unpack a philosophical conundrum, and decipher a kabbalistic text from the Zohar.”

For more information and to register, visit www.jewishrsf.com or call 858-756-7571.

RSF Senior Center offers a variety of classes, activities, resources and more

By Terrie Litwin

Please Note: To receive our newsletter by email, visit our website: www.rsfseniorcenter.org and provide your email address or send an email to info@rsfseniorcenter.org

Resource and Referral Service - Available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Seniors and their family members can speak with a staff member by telephone and receive valuable information to address a wide variety of needs. Please call 858-756-3041 for assistance.

Save the Date! – 8th Annual Healthy Aging Conference - Friday, April 21 – The RSF Senior Center’s Annual Healthy Aging Conference is scheduled Friday, April 21, at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. The conference features dynamic speakers in the field of healthy aging, a delicious lunch, and opportunities for seniors to interact with a variety of senior resource providers. The fee for the conference is $40 and includes lunch. All proceeds benefit the Rancho Santa Fe Senior Center. Please call the Senior Center at 858-756-3041 to register.

Conversational Spanish – Friday, January 20 & 27, from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Jeannette Caruth learned Spanish solely through conversation, and invites you to become more familiar with the language. Each class is a one hour adventure of hearing and speaking another language. All levels are welcome. There is a $10 fee per class paid to the instructor. Please call the Senior Center at 858-756-3041 to register.

Aid and Attendance Benefits for Veterans – Monday, Jan. 23, at 2 p.m. – Veteran Advocacy Associates (VAA) is a non-profit organization that helps senior veterans with their applications for the benefits available to them. Bring your questions! Please call the Senior Center at 858-756-3041.

Independence Through Strength and Conditioning – Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m. – Dr. Anna Halbeisen, D.O. will describe osteopathic principles and how osteopathy can help you stay active and independent. Dr. Halbeisen is board certified in emergency medicine, sports medicine, neuromusculoskeletal and osteopathic manipulative medicine. Please call the Senior Center at 858-756-3041.

Learn to Play Canasta – Friday, Feb. 3, 10, 17, 24, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Learn the basics of playing canasta from Rachel Jacobsohn a player and teacher with many years of experience. She is excited to share what she knows about this very social and fun game! Students are required to bring two full decks of cards (including the jokers). There is no charge for the class series. Please call the Senior Center at 858-756-3041 to register.

The Art of Linocuts – Tuesday, Feb. 7 & 14 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. (plus 30 minutes optional lab time) – A linocut is a type of block print and is similar to woodblock printing. In the first class, Artist Laura Humphrey will give you an introduction to the process and you will leave with notecards which can be given to your special valentine. In the second class, you will build on the technique and create note cards or dish cloths. There is a $25 fee paid to the instructor which includes supplies. Please call the Senior Center at 858-756-3041 to register.

Intermediate Bridge with Scott Farr – Thursdays Feb. 9 – April 13, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. This is a 10-week class. There is a $250 fee paid the instructor. Please call the Senior Center at 858-756-3041 to register.

Advanced Bridge with Scott Farr – Fridays Feb. 10 – April 14, from 10 a.m. – 12 a.m. This is a 10-week class. There is a $250 fee paid to the instructor. Please call the Senior Center at 858-756-3041 to register.

Meet the Author, Elizabeth St.John – Monday, Feb. 20, at 2 p.m. – Enjoy a trip back in history as Elizabeth shares her fascinating story as an independent, critically acclaimed, and best-selling historical fiction author, researcher, and historian. Elizabeth will read from her latest book, The Godmother’s Secret, which may inspire you to discover what you could find out about your own family history! Please call the Senior Center at 858-756-3041 to register.

Navigating the Many Senior Care Living Options and How To Pay for Them – Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m. – Cathy Ellis’s award-winning career includes 25 years as an executive director in senior communities. She found that “one size fits all” does not work well for senior living. She started Senior Care Options to help find or create solutions that work for each individual situation and at all price points. Bring your questions! Please call the Senior Center at 858-756-3041 to register.

Calling All Chess Players! – Tuesday (weekly) – 2 p.m.-4 p.m. - Researchers have found evidence that playing chess may result in improved brain function, memory, cognitive abilities, and strategic thinking. Each Tuesday, enjoy a friendly game of chess at the RSF Senior Center. All levels of players are welcome. Free instruction is provided for beginners. Tables and playing pieces are furnished. Please call the Senior Center at 858-756-3041 to reserve your space at a table.

Balance & Movement to Reduce the Risk of Falling – Wednesday (weekly) 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. – (Class resumes Wednesday, February 1) Learn and practice easy movements to improve balance and reduce the risk of falling from instructor Mordy Levine. Emphasis is on posture, balance, muscle relaxation, and breathing geared specifically for beginners and seniors. Develop stability and coordination and gain confidence. There is a $10 fee per class paid to the instructor. Please call the Senior Center at 858-756-3041 to register.

Art with Jan - Wednesday (weekly) 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. – Join Jan O’Hara for a weekly art class. Bring your own project or begin a new project with Jan’s step-by-step instruction. You can use any medium you choose including oil, acrylic, watercolor, or colored pencils. Bring your supplies and enjoy the company of other artists while you create. There is a $20 fee per class paid to the instructor. Please call the Senior Center at 858-756-3041 to register.

Chair Yoga – Thursday (weekly) 10 a.m.-11 a.m. - Peggie Moore, a certified yoga instructor, Reiki Master, and BEWELL Yoga for Cancer teacher, offers a weekly outdoor, in-person chair yoga class. This class will teach you techniques to improve core strength and balance, increase flexibility, and reduce stress. There is a $10 per person fee paid to the instructor. The first class is free. Please call the Senior Center at 858-756-3041 to register

Stay Active and Engaged with our Virtual Classes – Visit our website www.rsfseniorscenter.org and click the “Online Programs” tab.

—Terrie Litwin is the executive director of the RSF Senior Center

Ovation Theatre presents ‘Into The Woods’

Ovation Theatre will present the classic musical “Into the Woods” by Steven Sondheim. This Tony Award-winning musical follows the journey of a group of fairy tale characters as they venture into the woods in search of their desires. Along the way, they encounter Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, and Jack (of beanstalk fame). But be warned: this is no ordinary retelling of these classic stories. Sondheim’s clever lyrics and memorable score add depth and complexity to these beloved characters, leading them on a journey of self-discovery and the surprising consequences of their actions.

“Into the Woods” has been a fan favorite since its Broadway debut in 1987, and this production promises to be no different, a news release states. With a talented cast of actors from throughout San Diego County, stunning sets and costumes, and the award-winning creative team of Pamela Laurent (artistic director), Scott Gregory (music director), and Susie Dycus (choreographer), this is a show you won’t want to miss.

Laurent agrees and states in the news release, “The hilarity as well as eventual pathos provided by these well-known fairy tale characters - with real people’s wants and desires - being thrown together in the middle of the woods is compelling for anyone who is in the show as well as anyone who attends as an audience member. ‘Be careful what you wish for!’”

“Into the Woods” will be playing at the Howard Brubeck Theatre at Palomar College Jan 20-22 and Jan 27-29. Get your tickets now at ovationtheatre.org and join the magical journey. Get a sneak-peek into the production and rehearsals on Instagram @ovationtheatreshows and Facebook @ovationtheatre

Oolong Gallery hosts first artist talk

Oolong Gallery will host an artist talk and book release with Carolyn Castano on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 2-5 p.m. The talk is inspired by Castano’s current show at the gallery and her Colombian roots and practice. Castano is a multi-disciplinary artist who uses eco-feminist frameworks to explore the landscape, migration and female identities in painting, installation and video.

The event will also include speakers Stina Peek, Carolina Montejo and Andrew Utt. The gallery is located at 349 N. Coast Highway 101 in Solana Beach.

Blood drive in Solana Beach

The San Diego Blood Bank will hold a blood drive at Lomas Santa Fe Plaza, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at 931 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Call (800) 469-7322 or visit sandiegobloodbank.org. —Laura Groch, San Diego Union-Tribune

Business summit to be in person and virtual

The North San Diego Business Chamber holds its third annual San Diego Business Summit in person and virtually from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 25. The all-day interactive summit will bring together business owners, entrepreneurs, managers and leaders for a day of panel discussions, exhibitors and networking. Keynote speakers are Richard Marks, founder and president, RDM Management Group, and Kate Tellers, senior director, The Moth.

Choose from several panel discussions, which will also be recorded to view later: Strategies for Acquiring New Business/Customers; Understanding the Different Generations; Strategies for Managing Burnout; Strategies for Successful Networking; Branding Strategies for Yourself & Company; and The Importance of Leadership Development.

In-person sessions will be at Sony Headquarters, 16535 Via Esprillo, San Diego. Tickets are $69-$99 for members, $99- $149 for nonmembers. Register at sdbusinesschamber.com/san-diego-business-summit —Laura Groch, San Diego Union-Tribune

Music by the Sea concert

A Music by the Sea concert featuring Cristina Montes Mateo, harp, will be held Jan. 27 from 7:30 p.m.-9 p.m. at the Encinitas Library Community Room. An award-winning harpist, Montes Nateo is an intensive soloist with a great success around the world, often appearing with major orchestras. She has been principal harp with the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and is currently solo harpist at the Orquestra de la Comunitat Valenciana in Spain. Tickets are $20.

Tickets will be available online through 5 p.m. on the performance date, or until sold out. Any remaining tickets will be available at the door for $25 each. The Encinitas Library is located at 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas, 92024. For tickets and more information, visit bit.ly/3QtuFVb

January Green Living Tour

The Green Living Tour is a bi-monthly, one-hour tour at Solana Center for Environmental Innovation’s home-base in Encinitas that showcases sustainability in action. On the tour, Solana Center’s knowledgeable Eco Team docents walk participants through Solana Center’s worm bins, greywater systems, innovative compost projects, tool lending library, water-wise garden, and more simply, DIY, climate-friendly solutions.

The next tour will be held Jan. 28, 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Find inspiration for your at-home sustainability projects, learn more about Solana Center and its programs, and meet other eco-stewards in your neighborhood. Suggested donation is $12; email volunteer@solanacenter.org if the donation is an obstacle. Learn more and register at bit.ly/3FRkGV5.

SB 1383 compliance: Commercial food waste prevention webinar to be held

California is leading the nation with groundbreaking legislation that addresses climate change by keeping organic materials out of landfills. As Californians are asked to rethink how they manage their food waste, businesses may be wondering: How can I be in compliance, and how will this affect my bottom line?

The City of Encinitas and Solana Center will help residents understand the new legislation and find opportunity in the coming changes by presenting a free webinar Jan. 26 at 2 p.m.-3 p.m.

From saving money, to creating press opportunities, to addressing climate change and regional food insecurity, your business has a lot to gain while staying ahead of state regulations.

Please learn more and register at bit.ly/3URUJK8

Basket-making classes in Los Angeles and San Diego

The Los Angeles Basketry Guild and the Misti Washington Gourd & Basket Guild will present four special classes taught by basketmaker Judy Zugish.

The dates of the classes are March 11 and 12, in the Los Angeles Area and March 18 and 19, in San Diego. The registration deadline is Feb. 11. Each of the four 8-hour workshops will run from 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p,m, will have a maximum 12 students. The classes are open to all levels of basket makers.

Zugish began experimenting with cultivating fibers and using them to invent contemporary, sculptural basket forms. She gardens in the Pacific Northwest, where she grows, nurtures and collects fiber plants for her creations. A teacher since 1988, at home and abroad, she designs her classes to explore delicious natural materials, applying good techniques with a touch of the unusual – just because it’s fun. To learn how Zugish cultivates and prepares willow in her 40-year-old garden to make her unique pieces, go to youtube.com/watch?v=U8kIkTqx88k.

Registration is now open to the general public. Each class fee is $80, plus material/preparation fee which ranges from $55 to $95 depending on the class.

For a description of each class offered and for registration information go to baskets-gourds.com/classes or contact info@baskets-gourds.com for more information.

Exact location of classes will be shared after registration is confirmed.

Widows, widowers group holds events

The North County Widows and Widowers Club offers a social network and events open to new and prospective members at various get-togethers. Upcoming events include Sunday brunch Jan. 22 at the Oceanside Broiler, lunch Jan. 24 at the Brigantine Restaurant in Escondido and a dinner dance Jan. 27 at an Elks Lodge. RSVP at (760)420-3775. Visit widowsandwidowersnc.com. —Linda McIntosh, San Diego Union-Tribune

Area applicants sought for free oral treatment

The Smiles For First Responders program offered by the Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Specialists of San Diego will provide one first responder in the San Diego area with a free treatment that will restore their smile with a fully functioning set of teeth. First responders living and/or working in the San Diego area who have multiple missing or failing teeth and who can’t afford treatment are encouraged to apply through Feb. 2 at sandiegooralsurgery.com/ hero. The oral surgery practice wants to recognize local heroes who are going above and beyond to protect and serve their community.

Email info@sandiegooralsurgery.com. —Laura Groch, San Diego Union-Tribune

