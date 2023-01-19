Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• Yiddishland California presents “Learn Yiddish through Songs with Jana Mazurkiewicz Meisarosh” beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, online and at 1128 Wall St., La Jolla. Guests can learn Yiddish history behind various songs, lullabies and more. $30 per class or $150 for six classes. bit.ly/yiddishsongsJan

The Scripps Center for Integrative Medicine will present a public keynote address by Valter Longo, author of “The Longevity Diet,” on Friday, Jan. 27, in La Jolla. (Scripps Health)

• The Scripps Center for Integrative Medicine presents a public keynote address by Valter Longo, author of “The Longevity Diet,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine, 3777 La Jolla Village Drive. The address is the only public portion of the 18th annual Natural Supplements Conference for medical professionals. $30 per person or $40 for two people. scripps.org/naturalsupplements

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents Bilingual Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 7555 Draper Ave. The story time, intended for young children and speakers of all levels, will be in French. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• The La Jolla Music Society presents 123 Andrés at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at The JAI, 7600 Fay Ave. The husband-and-wife duo will perform and invite people of all ages to dance and jump. $15 for children, $25 for adults. theconrad.org/events/123-andres-3

Health & fitness

• The La Jolla Cove Bridge Club presents “Breathe, Feel, Stretch, Relax & Heal” at 4:40 p.m. Wednesdays through February at 1160 Coast Blvd. The weekly class is for all levels. $15 per class. Email solyoga@yahoo.com.

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• The San Diego Early Music Society presents Ars Lyrica Houston at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. The Grammy-nominated American ensemble will perform works from 17th- and 18th-century colonial and Latin American cultures. $10-$50. sdems.org

• Quint Gallery presents “Kenneth Capps: Prism/Index” through Saturday, Jan. 21, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition includes six galvanized steel structures. Free. quintgallery.com

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “The Smallest Show on Earth: Paper Theaters Explored” through Sunday, Jan. 22, at 780 Prospect St. The exhibit features paper theater replicas, posters and accessory exhibits that showcase iconic local stages of yesteryear. Free. lajollahistory.org

Warwick’s bookstore will present author Seth Mallios on Tuesday, Jan. 24, in La Jolla. (Lauren Radack)

• Warwick’s bookstore presents Seth Mallios at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Mallios will discuss and sign his new book, “100 Seasons of Aztec Football.” Free, or $129 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/mallios-2023

• Belmont Village Senior Living La Jolla presents Danielle Glorioso at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at 3880 Nobel Drive. Glorioso, executive director of the UC San Diego Center for Healthy Aging and the Sam and Rose Stein Institute for Research on Aging, will discuss how to maintain cognitive abilities. Free. Register at (858) 450-2500 or eventsLJ@belmontvillage.com.

• The La Jolla Art Association presents an art demonstration at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The accompanying exhibit “Celebrate the Old Year, Welcome to the New Year” runs through Friday, Jan. 27. Email DanaBet@yahoo.com.

• BFree Studio presents “Collage Plus Workshop with Sylvia Taylor” at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The workshop includes all materials and is open to all skill levels. $45. bit.ly/BFreeCollagePlus

• The Qualcomm Institute presents “Beyond the Metaverse with OurWorlds: Indigenous Stories Are All Around You” from Thursday, Jan. 26, through Friday, March 17, at Gallery QI in Atkinson Hall, UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The exhibit is an educational extended-reality platform and mobile application designed to integrate Native American heritage and knowledge with everyday environments. Free. galleryqi.ucsd.edu

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents pianist Rossina Grieco at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. A dinner with the native La Jollan will follow her performance. $50 for Athenaeum members; $55 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents a lecture with Micha Cardenas, a professor of performance, play and design and associate professor of critical race and ethnic studies at UC Santa Cruz, at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, online. Free. bit.ly/UCSDCardenas

Le Salon de Musiques will present “Chopin: A Concerto Inspired by a Blue-Eyed Beauty” on Sunday, Feb. 5, in La Jolla. (Le Salon de Musiques )

• Le Salon de Musiques presents “Chopin: A Concerto Inspired by a Blue-Eyed Beauty” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The performance will feature soprano Elissa Johnston, violinists Ambroise Aubrun and Benjamin Hoffman, viola player Jonah Sirota, cellist Michael Kaufman, double bass player Ryan Baird and pianist Vijay Venkatesh. $95. lesalondemusiques.com

• BFree Studio presents “Blue Sky: Paintings” through Sunday, Feb. 5, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The solo exhibition contains works by Cecilia Wong Kaiser. Free. bfreestudio.net

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “Alexis Smith: The American Way” through Sunday, Feb. 5, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit features Smith’s mixed-media collages, which draw heavily on film, literature and pop culture. $25. mcasd.org

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents “In Monochrome” through Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition features new and recent works by San Francisco artists Judith Foosaner and Mark Perlman. rbstevensongallery.com

Galas & events

• Sandpiper Wood Fired Grill & Oysters presents its next Chef’s Table at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at 2259 Avenida de la Playa, La Jolla. Executive chef Marty Fay and resident advanced sommelier Evan Vallee will lead the six-course wine-pairing dinner with a Mediterranean/Italian theme. $165. bit.ly/ChefsTableJan

• Mission Bay High School’s Preservationist Jazz Band presents a fundraising concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. Proceeds from the event will support the band on its biennial San Diego-Yokohama Sister City Goodwill Delegation Tour in April, during which the band will perform in Japan. $20. missionbaymusic.com/japanmbhs

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆