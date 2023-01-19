Battling dinosaur exhibitions this weekend in San Diego
‘Jurassic Quest’ runs this weekend only at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, while ‘Jurassic World: The Exhibition’ continues in Mission Valley
Dinosaur fans in San Diego have two exhibitions to choose from this weekend where they can interact with dozens of life-size animatronic dinosaurs. This weekend only, “Jurassic Quest” returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds, while “Jurassic World: The Exhibition” continues its extended run at the Mission Valley mall. Here’s a look at both exhibits and how they’re unique.
‘Jurassic Quest’
One of the country’s longest-running dino attractions, the 10-year-old “Jurassic Quest” features dozens of colorful motorized dinosaurs grouped together in pens where visitors can get up close. Geared for families with children ages 2 and up, “Jurassic Quest” allows children to learn from “dinosaur trainers,” meet baby dinos (hand puppets), ride on a dino’s back, dig for fossils, do dino crafts and climb in a bounce house. There are also walk-around puppets (with humans inside) roaming the exhibition floor. The “Ancient Oceans” exhibit re-creates prehistoric sea creatures, like a 50-foot megalodon. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Jan. 20-22 at Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar. $22 standard admission for adults and kids; $36 for unlimited activities for kids ages 2 to 10. jurassicquest.com
‘Jurassic World: The Exhibition’
Launched in Australia in 2016, this fully immersive exhibit re-creates the sights, sounds and scares of the “Jurassic Park” films. In a 20,000-square-foot tented structure in the Mission Valley mall parking lot, visitors “ride” a ferry to Isla Nublar where they’ll meet velociraptors, a massive brachiosaurus and a roaring T. Rex on the loose. Because of the slight scare factor, it’s best suited for ages 8 and up. Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 pm. Mondays and Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays. Through April 16. Westfield Mission Valley mall parking lot, 1640 Camino del Rio N., San Diego. $29.50 adults; $19.50 children ages 3 to 15; $5 more on weekends. jurassicworldexhibition.com
