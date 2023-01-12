14th Annual Mitchell Thorp Foundation Warrior Spirit 5K Run/Walk set for Feb. 4

On Saturday, Feb. 4, Carlsbad, and the surrounding San Diego County communities will come together to celebrate the 14th annual Mitchell Thorp Foundation Warrior Spirit 5K Run/Walk and Family Festival at Poinsettia Park, Carlsbad. The event will be supporting families whose children are suffering from life-threatening illnesses, diseases, and disorders. For 13 years, the community has encouraged and supported local critically ill children and their families by showing them they are not alone with bringing hope and a warrior spirit.

As a participant you will have the chance to see a skydiving demonstration, live bands, a fun DJ, warmup with a fitness team, join a dance contest, browse vendors, experience healing mini ponies, play games, win prizes, experience inflatable jumps, and more activities for the entire family. Prizes will be awarded to the individual and team that raises the most amount of money for critically ill children.

The annual event is Mitchell Thorp Foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year, providing the support needed to increase the number of families assisted and children saved. All proceeds from the fundraising event go to Mitchell Thorp Foundation Programs: Medical & Home Assistance, Healing & Rehabilitation, and Wheelchair Conversion Van programs. The foundation helps families keep a roof over their heads, food on the table, and cover overwhelming medical costs not covered by insurance.

Jordan was a participant at the 2022 Mitchell Thorp Foundation Warrior Spirit 5K Run/Walk. Jordan’s family is one of the many families that have received support from the Mitchell Thorp Foundation.

(Copyright of Mitchell Thorp Foundation)

Families face 24/7 care and hardship when their child is diagnosed with a critical disease. The stress will test these families beyond their endurance, often bankrupting them financially, emotionally, and physically. There is now light and hope at the end of this journey as Beth and Brad Thorp, co-founders of the foundation, truly understand what coming together, hand-in-hand, as a community is about, “Through our own personal journey with our dear son, Mitchell, we know firsthand the heartache and financial stress that parents face when their child is diagnosed with a critical illness. When communities of willing and giving hearts come together, miracles do happen. The Carlsbad community once hosted a walk-a-thon in support of our family and we now host the annual event as a foundation, to give back.” Come join us and be the miracle in a child and family’s life.

To register and create/join a team for Mitchell Thorp Foundation’s Warrior Spirit 5K Run/Walk and Family Festival, go to

https://www.mitchellthorp.org/2023-5k-runwalk.html

It is never too late to be a sponsor/donor or to create a company team. Start a team, grab your family and friends, and donate to be a lifesaving hero in a child’s life.

Mitchell Thorp Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) charity (EIN:27-0824320). Donations are tax deductible permitted by law. To learn more, go to www.mitchellthorp.org.