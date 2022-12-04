North Coastal Sheriff’s Station to hold ‘Donuts with Deputies’ event at Broad Street Dough Co. in Encinitas

The North Coastal Sheriff’s Station is hosting a “Donuts with Deputies” event Saturday, Dec. 17 from 12 p.m.- 3 p.m. at Broad Street Dough Co. in Encinitas.

Deputies will be making donuts, serving patrons free donuts and coffee, and accepting donations for the nonprofit Sharia’s Closet, which provides “free, emergency clothing to individuals and families who are experiencing financial hardship or crisis.”

Deputies will be accepting donations of the following new items (but not limited to): Socks; Toiletries for men and women; Jackets for children and adults; Any size clothing for toddlers, children and adults; Any size shoes for toddlers, children and adults.

Those who can’t make it to this event, can drop off donations at Broad Street Dough Co. through Dec. 17.

All donations will be celebrated with one free donut and one free cup of coffee provided by Broad Street Dough Co. Sharia’s Closet is “a proud partner of One Safe Place.” Donations will help victims of domestic violence, child or elder abuse, and human trafficking.

Broad Street Dough Co. is located at 967 South Coast Highway 101, Suite 109B, Encinitas, 92024.

For questions, contact Lieutenant Chase Chiappino, North Coastal Sheriff’s Station: (760) 966-3500.