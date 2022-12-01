Dec. 1: Local and regional events

RSF Garden Club Holiday Wreath-Making Workshop

The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club’s annual Holiday Wreath-Making Workshop will be held on Monday, Dec. 5 at the Secret Garden Patio from 10:30 a.m. to noon. All materials will be provided. Registration is open for this popular event. Early registration is recommended to ensure you lock in your spot. This popular workshop is free for members and $35 for guests. For more information and to register, go to bit.ly/3UOUj80

Note: If you attend as a guest at one of these events and decide to become a RSF Garden Club Member, your registration fee will be refunded.

Annual RSF Library Holiday Tea and Tree Raffle Dec. 9

Join the Library Guild of Rancho Santa Fe at its upcoming Holiday Tea and Tree and Wreath Raffle at the library on Friday, Dec. 9 from 1-2 p.m. for adults only and 2 p.m.-4 p.m. for all ages. The raffle begins at 3:30 p.m. The event will include crafts, treats and an appearance by Carmen the Elf. Proceeds from the event will benefit the children and teen programs of the Library Guild. For more information, visit libraryguildrsf.org.

Women’s Christmas Luncheon at the Village Church Dec. 14

The annual Women’s Christmas Luncheon at the Village Church will be held Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 11:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Center at 6225 Paseo Delicias in Rancho Santa Fe. This festive holiday event features a catered lunch, fellowship and friendship in honor of the Christmas season. Tickets are $20 with RSVPs required. Payment can be made online at villagechurch.org/womens-christmas-luncheon or mail a check to the Village Church Christmas Luncheon, PO Box 704, Rancho Santa Fe, CA, 92067. A limited number of seats are available so contact Robin Singer (rlsinger1@hotmail.com) to reserve your spot in advance.

In honor of the season, the event will support Care House serving homeless and underserved youth across San Diego. Everyone is asked to bring a $5 gift card for McDonalds, Jack-in-the-Box or In-N-Out. Childcare will be provided with a reservation sent to alycenn@villagechurch.org

RSF Big Band to perform Holiday Concert

The Rancho Santa Fe Big Band invites the community to attend its 17-piece Big Band Holiday Concert Sunday, Dec. 11, from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club (Secret Garden Hall). The band will be performing jazz favorites and the All-American Songbook. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the concert begins at 6 p.m.

The Rancho Santa Fe Big Band has been entertaining for 21 years in the greater San Diego area, with top musicians from Southern California. This 17-piece swing orchestra plays the All-American Songbook under the direction of Dave Murray. The band features upbeat vocals by Marie Addario, along with a hot trumpet line which includes Dom Addario, also the producer of the band that gets the audience jazzed in an all-table festive setting. This year, they bring the swing orchestra back to the Garden Club building, where they started 21 years ago, under the direction of the late Jack Wheaton.

Cost is $75 per person (a table of 10 discount is $700 per table). For reservations, email addariomarie@gmail.com or call 858-756-4542.

Bring your appetizers and wine. The RSF Big Band will provide the wine glasses, table linens and decorations. The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club is located at 17025 Avenida de Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe.

Breakfast in Bethlehem at the Village Church

Start the Christmas season with Breakfast in Bethlehem at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe. This popular family event starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 in the Fellowship Center at 6225 Paseo Delicias. Families will gather ‘round to see and hear the beautiful Christmas story read by Senior Pastor Jack Baca and a few of his Bible character friends. Children can make ornaments and Christmas crafts while everyone enjoys a warm breakfast.

The cost is $5 per person with children age two and under admitted free. Reservations are required. Visit: villagechurch.org/breakfast-in-bethlehem

For more information, contact michelley@villagechurch.org.

Rancho Santa Fe Children’s Business Fair is back, set for Dec. 4

On Sunday, Dec. 4 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., the 2nd annual Rancho Santa Fe Children’s Business Fair will host over 40 young entrepreneurs between the ages of 6 and 14 at the Rancho Santa Fe Community Center at 5970 La Sendita, Rancho Santa Fe. This event is free and open to the public.

The 40-plus exhibitors are from more than 24 schools from across San Diego County. This year’s fair includes some great new businesses selling 3D wooden puzzles, fidget toys, soaps, customizable dog bandanas and collars, baked goods, candy, lip glosses, homemade jewelry and holiday crafts, original art, and other unique gifts and stocking stuffers.

These budding entrepreneurs have created a product or service, developed a brand, built a marketing strategy, and created a booth open for business at the event marketplace. The children are responsible for the setup, sales, and interacting with customers.

This event is sponsored by Group IV Solar (www.groupivsolar.com), Acton Children’s Business Fair, and the generous support of volunteers, who all believe that principled entrepreneurs are heroes and role models for the next generation.

The event organizer, Joanna Dubbeldam, has been a serial entrepreneur from a young age herself and believes children should learn about business in a practical and fun way that will help in their journey through life. “Everyone who attended last year’s fair was blown away by the quality of the products and the creativity that the kids showed!” Dubbeldam said in a news release. “We need to empower younger generations to learn important life skills like work ethic, creative thinking, people skills, financial literacy, adaptability and goal setting through entrepreneurship.”

“The world is changing right in front of us and business and commerce is the most important tool we have for affecting change. The world that I grow old in will be created by the very sort of leaders we see participating in this fair,” said Michael Zimerman, chief experience officer of Group IV Solar, in the news release.

For more information, visit www.childrensbusinessfair.org/ranchosantafe-ca

Las Damas de Fairbanks to hold annual Holiday Luncheon and Boutique

Las Damas de Fairbanks, a social and philanthropic organization of Fairbanks Ranch residents, will hold its annual Holiday Luncheon and Boutique on Friday, Dec. 9, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club in Rancho Santa Fe.

Tickets for the luncheon are available for $65, which also includes an afternoon of shopping with many exclusive vendors, live music, a client speaker from the Family Recovery Center, and an opportunity drawing of fabulous raffle baskets provided by the Las Damas de Fairbanks and DreamKeepers board.

The event is open to the public, and tickets may be purchased at the Las Damas de Fairbanks website: www.lasdamasdefairbanks.com

For more information, call 760-309-1073.

Proceeds from the Holiday Luncheon will be donated to the Family Recovery Center in Oceanside, a residential treatment facility that offers women, many with young children, the opportunity to go through drug or alcohol recovery while keeping their families intact. This program causes much less trauma for the children and instills self confidence in the women as well as bolstering their self-esteem.

Handel’s ‘Messiah’ concert to be presented at Church of the Nativity, RSF

Handel’s celebrated musical masterpiece “Messiah” Part I, Advent and Christmas excerpts plus the Hallelujah Chorus, will be presented in concert Saturday, Dec. 10 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Church of the Nativity, 6309 El Apajo Road in Rancho Santa Fe.

Featured artists include: Lisa Parente, soprano; Molly Fisher, alto; Chad Frisque, tenor,;Soren Pedersen, bass; and San Diego Baroque performers Pierre Joubert and Isaac Allen, Baroque violin; Angela Choong, Baroque viola; Alex Greenbaum, Baroque cello; and Alison Luedecke, harpsichord.

“It is both welcome and lovely to once again offer a musical tribute to the joy of Advent and Christmas after Covid stopped these kinds of traditional holiday musical presentations,” said Alison Luedecke, organist/quartet director at Church of the Nativity and musical director for the project. “We are delighted to bring live music back for the entire community with period-style Baroque instruments of Handel’s time, and in a unique chamber style presentation.”

The program is open to the public. Tickets are $25., available at: bit.ly/3TSpGxw

Encinitas Holiday Parade

The Encinitas Holiday Parade, presented by Ting Internet, will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, 5:30-7:30 p.m., on Coast Highway 101. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. with entries moving south on 101 from D Street to J Street. It is preceded by a 5 p.m. tree lighting ceremony with a brief appearance by Santa at the Lumberyard Shops courtyard (between H and I Street on the east side of 101).

The Encinitas Holiday Parade Committee has announced that the 2022 parade theme is “Classic Encinitas”. From cars to fashion to music, and Encinitas legends, lore and tradition at the 2022 parade entries will represent what “Classic Encinitas” means to them. The Parade Committee also named Warren Raps as the 2022 Parade Grand Marshal.

For more information, including on free holiday parade shuttles, go to: bit.ly/3U7myOh

Nutcracker Ballet performances by Encinitas Ballet

Encinitas Ballet will present the Nutcracker Ballet on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center. Audiences can expect “an uplifting and magical performance complete with a dazzling holiday party, giant mice doing battle with toy soldiers, a growing Christmas tree, dancing snowflakes, a Nutcracker that transforms into a handsome prince, and exotic dances from around the world,” according to the City of Encinitas website.

The performances will feature nationally-acclaimed Ukrainian bandurist Valentin Lysenko accompanied by pianist Alicia Jiang.

Encinitas Community and Senior Center is located at 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas, 92024. For tickets and more information visit bit.ly/3F4Fg4Z or email arts@encinitasca.gov

San Diego Italian Film Festival brings La dea fortuna (Goddess of Fortune) to La Paloma Theatre

San Diego Italian Film Festival presents La dea fortuna (Goddess of Fortune) on Thursday Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. at La Paloma Theatre in Encinitas.

Arturo (Stefano Accorsi) and Alessandro (Edoardo Leo) have been a couple for over 15 years. Lately, their relationship has been strained. The sudden arrival of two children, left in their care for a few days by Annamaria (Jasmine Trinca), Alessandro’s best friend, will give an unexpected turn to their routine. A Roman story of love, friendship, and family by director Ferzan Ozpetek.

Italian with English subtitles. Tickets $16 ($12 SDIFF members, $7 students) available online and at the box office (cash only) at www.sandiegoitalianfilmfestival.com. La Paloma Theatre is located at 471 S. Coast Hwy. 101, Encinitas.

North Coast Symphony to perform ‘Holiday Gems’

The North Coast Symphony will present “Holiday Gems,” a performance of festive holiday music, on Friday, Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas. The concert will include “The First Noel, Around the World at Christmas Time, Christmas at the Movies, Toccata on Carol of the Bells, Music from Frozen,” and more. Celebrating its 75th year, the orchestra is conducted by Daniel Swem. Admission: $12 general, $10 seniors/students/military, $30/family max. For tickets and information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.

LCC Theatre Company presents adaptation of Pride & Prejudice

The La Costa Canyon Theatre Company will present Kate Hamill’s adaptation of Pride & Prejudice at the David H. Thompson Performing Arts Center Dec. 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, 10 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.

Pride and Prejudice, based on the beloved novel by Jane Austen, is a full-length romantic comedy adapted for the stage by Kate Hamill. This playful adaptation gives the story we know and love an unconventional updating. Hamill’s Pride and Prejudice is a delightful, zany, energetic take on the classic tale full of laughter, madcap characters, and heartfelt fun. Directed by award-winning LCC Theatre director Brad Golden.

Audience members can pre-purchase their seats online at bit.ly/3Tov5vT

Tickets will also be for sale at the door, it is expected that many performances to sell out.

Check out www.lacostacanyontheatre.com, call (760) 436-6136, or email brad.golden@sduhsd.net for more information.

Snow N Glow at the Del Mar Fairgrounds

Thursday, Dec. 8 to Sunday, Jan. 1, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This winter, the Del Mar Fairgrounds (2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd.) will be transformed into San Diego’s holiday headquarters at the Snow N Glow Holiday Festival, featuring three major attractions:

 Snow – Kids (and adults who are kids at heart) can snow tube down Snow Hill, made with real snow. There will also be an open area to play in the snow, and fresh snow is made daily.

Glow – Sip on hot cocoa while you stroll through a million festive lights. This winter wonderland of glowing lights is here to make your holidays bright.

 Private Igloo Reservations – Igloos are available to rent for private parties and include entry for six to Snow N Glow. Holiday Magic Igloos include a fresh snow delivery to build your own snowman. For more information, including dates, to purchase tickets, to reserve an igloo, visit cbfproductions.ticketspice.com/

del-mar-snow-n-glow-2022

North Pole by the Sea in Del Mar

Sunday, Dec. 4, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Enjoy family-friendly festivities throughout Del Mar Village, including photos with Santa and letters to Santa at Del Mar Plaza, holiday characters, carolers, live music, hot chocolate for kids, drink specials for adults at L’Auberge Del Mar and more. The afternoon will culminate in the beloved annual holiday tree lighting in the Jim Watkins Amphitheater at L’Auberge Del Mar at 5 p.m. Go to visitdelmarvillage.com/holidays-in-del-mar for more information, hours of activities and to register for Santa photos.

Holiday events at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Special performances by the San Diego Symphony will be held at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park (address: 222 Marina Park Way, San Diego, 92101).

Dec. 9 - 11| Noel, Noel: The San Diego Symphony’s signature holiday show, this performance features the San Diego Symphony Orchestra, San Diego Master Chorale, San Diego Children’s Choir and an all-new story and script.

Holiday Movies In Concert

Dec. 17: How the Grinch Stole Christmas In Concert - Watch CindyLou grow the heart of the infamous Grinch in this classic Christmas tale, accompanied by the San Diego Symphony

Dec. 21: Love Actually In Concert - Enjoy this modern holiday classic following the holiday season through the eyes of an unforgettable cast of characters as the San Diego Symphony performs its unforgettable score.

Visit www.sandiegosymphony.org for more information and tickets.

Annual Holiday Tree Lighting at Fletcher Cove Park

The City of Solana Beach’s Parks and Recreation Commission is hosting the annual Holiday Tree Lighting event at Fletcher Cove Park on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

The event will feature music, plenty of sweets, treats, cider and hot cocoa to go along with all the fun. Festivities begin at 4:30 p.m. so don’t be late or you might miss Santa’s arrival around 5:20 p.m. Fletcher Cove Park is located at 111 South Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach.

Popular ‘2 Pianos 4 Hands’ returns to North Coast Rep for the holidays

By popular demand, North Coast Repertory Theatre is bringing back the joyful, family-pleasing 2 Pianos 4 Hands to brighten the holiday season. Get ready for an interlude of riotous laughter as Jefferson McDonald and Matthew McGloin take the audience on a musical comedic journey about their would-be careers as concert pianists. The talented duo trade stories about piano lessons, pushy parents and eccentric teachers while playing everything from Bach to Billy Joel. This entertaining, crowd-pleasing show not only hits all the right notes, it tickles the ivories and your funny bone.

Performances begin Wednesday, Dec. 7, and run through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets and for more information on performance dates.

‘Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’

Andrew Polec, who was the childlike and wacky star in the Old Globe’s “Grinch” production last year, returns to reprise his role in this 25th annual production. Based on a 1957 children’s book by the late La Jolla author Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel, the musical by Timothy Mason and Mel Marvin premiered in 1994 at a children’s theater in Minneapolis. In 1998, it moved to the Old Globe, where artistic director Jack O’Brien worked with Geisel’s widow, Audrey Geisel, to add music from the famous 1966 animated TV version and a storybook-come-to-life scenic and costume design. It’s been an annual tradition ever since. Now playing through Dec. 31. Showtimes vary from week to week, but mostly evenings Tuesdays-Fridays and multiple shows on weekend days. The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park, San Diego. $59-$89. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org.

‘Ebenezer Scrooge’s BIG San Diego Christmas Show’

The Old Globe brings back its fast-paced comedic take on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” which was first presented at the Globe in 2019. Written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, it’s an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic Victorian novella about miserly Ebenezer Scrooge’s Christmas morning redemption, re-set in San Diego with music, comedy and all of the time-traveling ghosts and other characters for which the story is known. Now playing through Dec. 24. 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park, San Diego. $34-$85. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org

USS Midway Museum: Volunteers needed

The USS Midway Museum seeks volunteers. This “city at sea” now serves as an aircraft carrier museum. Fun and meaningful experiences await those who can make a monthly commitment for at least six months. Positions include docents, safety team, knot team, data entry, aircraft restoration, or ship restoration. Veterans and civilians are encouraged to apply. A monthly orientation is held for those who apply.

For more information, visit www.midway.org/give-join/volunteers or contact the museum at (619) 398-8289 or volunteering@midway.org. The museum is located at 910 North Harbor Drive, San Diego.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open tickets now on sale

Individual tickets for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open ware now on sale and fans are encouraged to buy early, as various days and ticket options will once again sell out.

The PGA TOUR’s West Coast Swing makes its stop at Torrey Pines Golf Course from Wednesday, Jan. 25 through Saturday, Jan. 28, featuring the tour’s only scheduled Saturday finish for the second straight year.

Grounds tickets and passes to shared hospitality venues, such as the Canyon Club overlooking the 17th and eighth greens and the newly upgraded ULTRA Pass presented by Michelob ULTRA at the ninth tee, can be purchased at www.FarmersInsuranceOpen.com. Ticket prices will be at their lowest through the holiday season.

Pacific Highlands Ranch tree lighting

The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch has a full lineup of holiday festivities throughout the month of December, starting with a tree lighting on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5-7:30 p.m. The event will include live music and Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance in the Village Square for complimentary photos as well as cookies and hot chocolate.

Complimentary Holiday Train rides will be offered from 10 am. to 8 p.m at the center. The train will also return on Dec. 10.

30th annual The Red Nose Run

The 30th annual The Red Nose 3/5K Run/Walk will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, on Del Mar Beach.

Run, walk or watch. Kids, adults, even pups on a leash are welcome. Holiday attire, although encouraged, is optional. Stay for the after party at Powerhouse Park for the awards presentations and enjoy the delicious picnic-packed goodies provided by the Ranglas family-owned Poseidon Restaurant. Managed 100% by a dedicated volunteer team, the event benefits two San Diego based nonprofits: Semper Fi & America’s Fund and San Dieguito River Park.

Register now and information on timing and more at therednoserun.com.