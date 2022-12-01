Christmas choral concert ‘Joy and Light’ to be held at the Village Church in RSF

A free Christmas choral concert celebrating the mystery and magic of the life of Christ will be held in the sanctuary of the Village Church on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. The Village Community Chorale is presenting “Joy and Light” under the direction of celebrated guest conductor Dr. Ianthe Marini. A distinguished educator, actor and dancer, Marini is a recipient of the American Prize in Choral Conducting.

She has curated a program that is a celebration of the hope, light, magic, and mystery of the birth and life of Jesus Christ. Illustrated through the music of the Baroque era, the program includes dance and voices from within the community bringing tone to both ancient and modern texts. The concert will feature professional soloists and musicians from the San Diego and Pacific Symphony orchestras.

A freewill offering will be collected at the concert. Childcare is available with an RSVP to alycen@villagechurch.org.

For more information email jacosta@villagechurch.org