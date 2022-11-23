Canyon Crest Academy’s Envision Dance to present winter shows

Canyon Crest Academy Envision Dance recently announced its first showcase of the year. Performances will be held Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 at the CCA Proscenium Theater. “Resurgence” is an energetic, intricate, and uplifting concert that reminds everyone that the arts are integral to their lives and should always be celebrated. “Resurgence” features choreography by CCA Envision Dance faculty, Janine Montag and Ana Vasquez as well as guest artists Wadeaa Jubran and Odessa Mae Uno.

CCA Dance Conservatory will perform on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20; the Envision Dance Conservatory presents “Passengers,” an original narrative of vignettes that show the lives of passengers prior to sharing a single moment together on a train car. The Dance Conservatory is a rigorous after-school program that allows students to train at a pre-professional level in a non-competitive environment. Directed by Janine Alicia Montag, CCA’s newly appointed Envision dance coordinator, this performance includes choreography by faculty, guest artists, and students.

Both shows are open to the community and are appropriate for all ages. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door while space is available. Both shows, “Resurgence” and “Passengers,” are approximately 60 minutes with an intermission. Both shows will take place at Canyon Crest Academy Proscenium Theater located at 5951 Village Center Loop Road, Carmel Valley, 92130.

Tickets are available at this link: ci.ovationtix.com/36063/production/1140943

Specific dates and times are:

— “Resurgence”: Thursday, Dec. 8 at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9 at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

— “Passengers”: Thursday, Jan. 19 at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

For more details, contact Janine Alicia Montag, Envision Dance coordinator, Canyon Crest Academy, at Janine.montag@sduhsd.net