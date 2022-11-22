Nov. 24: Local and regional events

Breakfast in Bethlehem at the Village Church Dec. 3

(Copyright of the Village Church)

Start the Christmas season with Breakfast in Bethlehem at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe. This popular family event starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 in the Fellowship Center at 6225 Paseo Delicias. Families will gather ‘round to see and hear the beautiful Christmas story read by Senior Pastor Jack Baca and a few of his Bible character friends. Children can make ornaments and Christmas crafts while everyone enjoys a warm breakfast.

The cost is $5 per person with children age two and under admitted free. Reservations are required. Visit: villagechurch.org/breakfast-in-bethlehem

For more information, contact michelley@villagechurch.org.

Village Church to hold Blue Christmas Service of Remembrance

As the holiday season approaches, people grieving the loss of loved ones are welcome to attend a special Blue Christmas Service of Remembrance on Friday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m. in the Village Church Chapel at 6225 Paseo Delicias in Rancho Santa Fe.

“We recognize the need to pause and remember our loved ones even in the midst of all the joy, laughter and fun of the season,” explains the Rev. Dr. Jan Farley, associate pastor. “The Blue Christmas Service provides an opportunity to be comforted in music, scripture, prayers and remembrance.”

Everyone is welcome to attend this unique service to hear words of encouragement and a reading of the names of those who have passed on. To reserve a space or have your loved one remembered, contact Pastor Farley: janf@villagechurch.org.

More information at villagechurch.org/blue-christmas

CRC Jingle & Mingle fundraiser

Community Resource Center (CRC) will host its annual festive fundraiser, Jingle & Mingle, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and invites community members to purchase tickets to join them in “Giving Help and Hope to Families in Need.”

The event will be held at the Morgan Run Club & Resort in Rancho Santa Fe, to raise funds to support the nonprofit’s mission to provide neighbors in need with paths to healthy food, stable homes and safe relationships. Jingle & Mingle will feature an inspiring program, silent auction and more. Community members can provide support by purchasing tickets by Nov. 25 or making a gift at crcncc.org/jingle

Jingle & Mingle is a key part of CRC’s Season of Hope, raising vital support to help those experiencing hunger, homelessness and trauma in our community, with wraparound programs that include a domestic violence emergency shelter, food pantry, housing assistance, legal advocacy, counseling and more. The funding will also support CRC’s 40th Annual Holiday Baskets program, providing a life-saving bridge over the holidays to more than 900 individuals, seniors and those experiencing homelessness.

For more information, visit crcncc.org.

Village Church Alternative Christmas Market helps people in need around the world

The Alternative Christmas Market returns to the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe, offering the chance to give gifts that will bring the true joy of Christmas.

The market offers a way to purchase goods and services as Christmas gifts that ultimately help the less fortunate in countries across the world. Your contributions go directly to assist those in need. Examples of gifts to purchase on behalf of family and friends include:

—25 trees to help small farmers heal their land and rise out of poverty.

—Toys and clothing for homeless families in San Diego.

—Christian satellite programming for hundreds of thousands in the Middle East and North Africa.

—Spiritual and educational programs for Sudanese refugees.

—Food, clothing and shelter for Afghan and Ukrainian refugees in San Diego.

Your entire contribution is sent to the organizations you specify and all the transactions can be done online at: villagechurch.org/alternative-christmas-market

For more information email janf@villagechurch.org

Village Church to hold Village Christmas Festival

Start your Christmas season with a festival of fun! Join the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe for a Christmas sing-along, bingo games, holiday treats and a selfie picture station. A special family mission project will assemble cookie kits for Interfaith Community Services in San Diego. Everyone is invited to this free community event on Sunday, Nov, 27 at 4 p.m. in the Fellowship Center at 6225 Paseo Delicias. Invite your friends and neighbors to start this joyous time of year at the Village Christmas Festival.

For more information, email hollic@villagechurch.org

Handel’s ‘Messiah’ concert to be presented at Church of the Nativity, RSF

Handel’s celebrated musical masterpiece “Messiah” Part I, Advent and Christmas excerpts plus the Hallelujah Chorus, will be presented in concert Saturday, Dec. 10 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Church of the Nativity, 6309 El Apajo Road in Rancho Santa Fe.

Featured artists include: Lisa Parente, soprano; Molly Fisher, alto; Chad Frisque, tenor,;Soren Pedersen, bass; and San Diego Baroque performers Pierre Joubert and Isaac Allen, Baroque violin; Angela Choong, Baroque viola; Alex Greenbaum, Baroque cello; and Alison Luedecke, harpsichord.

“It is both welcome and lovely to once again offer a musical tribute to the joy of Advent and Christmas after Covid stopped these kinds of traditional holiday musical presentations,” said Alison Luedecke, organist/quartet director at Church of the Nativity and musical director for the project. “We are delighted to bring live music back for the entire community with period-style Baroque instruments of Handel’s time, and in a unique chamber style presentation.”

The program is open to the public. Tickets are $25., available at: bit.ly/3TSpGxw

Tickets will not be sold at the door.

Annual Holiday Tree Lighting at Fletcher Cove Park in Solana Beach

The City of Solana Beach’s Parks and Recreation Commission is hosting the annual Holiday Tree Lighting event at Fletcher Cove Park on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

The event will feature music, plenty of sweets, treats, cider and hot cocoa to go along with all the fun. Festivities begin at 4:30 p.m. so don’t be late or you might miss Santa’s arrival around 5:20 p.m. Fletcher Cove Park is located at 111 South Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach.

Tree lighting set for Saturday at One Paseo in Carmel Valley

The lighting of a 30-foot Christmas tree begins at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at One Paseo, 3725 Paseo Place, Carmel Valley. The center will be shimmering with firefly lights in the trees and festive decor. The evening will feature live music performances, snow cascading from the rooftops, Santa, special guests and photo ops. Visit onepaseo.com

Acorn Publishing authors featured at holiday book signing

Seven authors from Acorn Publishing, including Encinitas resident Phyllis Schwartz who wrote “When Mom Feels Great, Then We Do Too!”, will be doing a group holiday book signing at the Barnes & Noble in Encinitas on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Encinitas Town Center, 1040 N. El Camino Real Drive.

USS Midway Museum: Volunteers needed

The USS Midway Museum seeks volunteers. This “city at sea” now serves as an aircraft carrier museum. Fun and meaningful experiences await those who can make a monthly commitment for at least six months. Positions include docents, safety team, knot team, data entry, aircraft restoration, or ship restoration. Veterans and civilians are encouraged to apply. A monthly orientation is held for those who apply.

For more information, visit www.midway.org/give-join/volunteers or contact the museum at (619) 398-8289 or volunteering@midway.org. The museum is located at 910 North Harbor Drive, San Diego.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open tickets now on sale

Individual tickets for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open ware now on sale and fans are encouraged to buy early, as various days and ticket options will once again sell out.

The PGA TOUR’s West Coast Swing makes its stop at Torrey Pines Golf Course from Wednesday, Jan. 25 through Saturday, Jan. 28, featuring the tour’s only scheduled Saturday finish for the second straight year.

Grounds tickets and passes to shared hospitality venues, such as the Canyon Club overlooking the 17th and eighth greens and the newly upgraded ULTRA Pass presented by Michelob ULTRA at the ninth tee, can be purchased at www.FarmersInsuranceOpen.com. Ticket prices will be at their lowest through the holiday season.

Lectures & learning

• UC San Diego’s School of Biological Sciences and UCTV present “A Deep Look Into Mental Health: On Campus, In Our Community and Around the World” at noon Monday, Nov. 28, online. A panel of experts will explore the mental health situation on college campuses, along with views from historically underserved communities and international perspectives. Free. adeeplookintomentalhealth.eventbrite.com

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Watercolor with Wine Tuesdays” beginning at 3 p.m. Nov. 29 at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The four-week course will be taught by Minnie Valero. $79 for Community Center members; $99 for non-members. A list of materials is available on the website. ljcommunitycenter.org/art-classes

• UC San Diego’s International Institute and Global Hong Kong Studies @ University of California present “Impossible Decolonization: Revisiting the ‘Fiery Era’ of Hong Kong” at noon Thursday, Dec. 1, online. Free. bit.ly/ucsdiiDec

Join the Chorus at Messiah Sing with the San Diego Master Chorale

On Sunday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m., usher in the holidays with the San Diego Master Chorale’s Messiah Sing. This annual community sing-along features selections from Handel’s Messiah, under the direction of Music Director John K. Russell.

The program will be accompanied by organist and SD Master Chorale Associate Music Director Martin Green, and takes place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral (2728 Sixth Avenue, Bankers Hill). This year, the Messiah Sing features soloists from the SD Master Chorale including soprano Carron Martin, mezzo-soprano Kaitlin Barron, tenor Daniel Moyer, and bass Matthew Fallesen.

The event begins at 3 p.m. with a festive Welcome Reception and culminates in the Hallelujah Chorus. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own scores or rent one at the venue for $5. Because last year’s event sold out, everyone is encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at sdmasterchorale.org.

The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra presents ‘A Melange Noelle - A medley of unique seasonal music!’

The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra directed by Peter Pupping will perform a program titled “A Melange Noelle - A medley of unique seasonal music!” on Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 925 Balour Dr., Encinitas. Suggested donation $18 at the door. There are no reservations. Seating is based on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra includes 39 guitarists and one bass player. The concert program includes music from the middle ages to the present exploring the ancient and great music of the centuries. Included are the music of composers Michael Praetorius from the Renaissance, and Baroque composers George Frideric Handel, Johann Sebastian Bach, Antonio Vivaldi and Georg Philipp Telemann. Also to be included is music by Claude Debussy, Irish Hymns and fresh arrangements of some traditional Christmas music.

For more information, including the upcoming Dec. 2 concert, visit www.encinitasguitarorchestra.com and or contact Peter Pupping at Guitar Sounds, (760) 815-5616 or peter@guitarsounds.com.

Del Mar events:

The Del Mar Village Association (DMVA) recently announced a lineup of festive offerings in the Del Mar Village this holiday season:

Snowman Scavenger Hunt

Friday, Nov. 18 to Sunday, Dec. 18

A mischievous young snowman has left the North Pole in search of sandy beaches and salty sea air. Find him in Del Mar Village shops, post to social media and be entered to win fun prizes. See @visitdelmarvillage on Instagram for details and contest rules.

Holiday Tree and Downtown Décor

Monday, Nov. 21 to Sunday, Jan. 1

Stroll the streets of downtown Del Mar Village and enjoy festive lights, garlands and the beloved holiday tree lit up at the Jim Watkins Amphitheater at L’Auberge Del Mar.

Small Business Saturday

Saturday, Nov. 26

Get a head start on holiday shopping while supporting local, independent business owners and enjoying discounts, gifts with purchase and so much more.

Del Mar Village Dollars 72-Hour Bonus Dollars Event

Friday, Dec. 2 to Sunday, Dec. 4

Purchase a local eGiftcard valued at $100 or more and receive $20 free during this exciting limited time promotion. Del Mar Village Dollars can be redeemed at more than 45 downtown restaurants, retailers and service-based businesses and are a great gift that helps keep local dollars truly local.

Del Mar Village Winter Taste & Sip

Sunday, Dec. 4, 1 to 4 p.m.

Sip and savor the flavors of the season at the first-ever Del Mar Village Winter Taste & Sip.

Stroll the festively decorated streets as you enjoy culinary creations from award-winning Del Mar Village restaurants, sips from local beverage partners at “Sip Stops” inside downtown Del Mar businesses, live music and other holiday happenings as part of the North Pole by the Sea day of family-friendly festivities. Visit www.visitdelmarvillage.com/winter-

taste-and-sip for more information and to purchase tickets.

North Pole by the Sea

Sunday, Dec. 4, 12 to 5 p.m.

Enjoy family-friendly festivities throughout Del Mar Village, including photos with Santa and letters to Santa at Del Mar Plaza, holiday characters, carolers, live music, hot chocolate for kids, drink specials for adults at L’Auberge Del Mar and more. The afternoon will culminate in the beloved annual holiday tree lighting in the Jim Watkins Amphitheater at L’Auberge Del Mar at 5 p.m. Visit www.visitdelmarvillage.com/holidays-in-del-mar for more information, hours of activities and to register for Santa photos.

Holiday with a View at Viewpoint Brewing Co.

Wednesday, Dec. 7, 12 to 9 p.m.

Join Viewpoint Brewing Co. and the Del Mar Village Association to enjoy a delicious meal and good beer while giving back to DMVA to help support Del Mar’s stellar local businesses. Viewpoint is generously donating 10% of the day’s sales back to DMVA. Keep an eye out for special entrees and a new menu. Visit www.viewpointbrewingco.com for reservations. 2201 San Dieguito Dr., Suite D.

Local business happenings:

Toys for Tots Donation

Monday, Nov. 16 to Thursday, Dec. 17

Bring new, unwrapped toys for all ages to Jim Coleman State Farm Insurance Agency to bring holiday cheer to children whose caregivers aren’t able to purchase gifts themselves. For more information about the Marine Toys for Tots program, visit www.toysfortots.org. 1011 Camino Del Mar #116.

Purdy Tree Farms

Thursday, Nov. 24 to Tuesday, Dec. 20, hours vary

From tabletop trees to towering 16-foot-tall trees and everything in between, you’ll find the perfect tree for your family. Pick up fresh wreath for your front door and garland to deck your halls – the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit! Visit www.purdytreefarms.com. 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd.

Monarch Ocean Pub 2 Year Anniversary Celebration

Tuesday, Nov. 29, 7 to 10 p.m.

Celebrate Monarch’s two-year anniversary with live music, drink specials, an ugly festive sweater contest and more. Bring an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots for extra holiday cheer. Visit www.monarchdelmar.com. 1555 Camino Del Mar, Suite 322.

30th Annual Red Nose Run Saturday, Dec. 3

A fun run and walk on the beautiful Del Mar beach that is family and dog friendly and features two distances – 3K and 5K. The Red Nose Run benefits the Semper Fi & America’s Fund and San Dieguito River Park. Visit www.therednoserun.com.

Snow N Glow at the Del Mar Fairgrounds

Thursday, Dec. 8 to Sunday, Jan. 1, 4 to 9 p.m. all days

This winter, the Del Mar Fairgrounds will be transformed into San Diego’s holiday headquarters at the Snow N Glow Holiday Festival, featuring three major attractions designed to make your holiday spirits bright:

· SNOW – Kids (and adults who are kids at heart) can snow tube down Snow Hill, made with real snow. There will also be an open area to play in the snow, and fresh snow is made daily.

· GLOW – Sip on hot cocoa while you stroll through a million festive lights. This winter wonderland of glowing lights is here to make your holidays bright.

· Private Igloo Reservations – Igloos are available to rent for private parties and include entry for six to Snow N Glow. Holiday Magic Igloos include a fresh snow delivery to build your own snowman.

For more information, to purchase tickets and to reserve an igloo, visit cbfproductions.ticketspice.com/del-mar-snow-n-glow-2022. 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd.

At L’Auberge Del Mar

Gingerbread House Decorating Class (Saturdays, Dec. 3 and 10, 3 to 6 p.m.) – Build the ultimate gingerbread house, complete with candy canes, gum drops, M&Ms, peppermints, sprinkles, and more at L’Auberge Del Mar. $50 per house.

Christmas Cookie Decorating (Fridays, Dec. 16 and 23; 3 to 6 p.m.) – Get into the holiday spirit and decorate your own batch of Christmas cookies at L’Auberge Del Mar.

Hanukkah Menorah Lighting (Sunday, Dec. 18 to Tuesday, Dec. 26) – Celebrate the lighting of the Menorah nightly at sunset in the lobby at L’Auberge Del Mar.

TextEditor

Visit www.laubergedelmar.com for a list of more events, information and to make reservations. Location: 1540 Camino Del Mar.

Free Holiday Parking

Dates and times below

The City of Del Mar will offer free parking in downtown Del Mar for customers throughout the holiday season. The all-day parking gift from the city includes complimentary downtown parking where holiday bags are posted during the following dates and times:

Wednesday, Nov. 23, 5 p.m. to Monday, Nov. 28, 9 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 2, 5 p.m. to Monday, Dec. 5, 9 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 9, 5 p.m. to Monday, Dec. 12, 9 a.m.