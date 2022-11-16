Advertisement
Events

Village Church to hold Village Christmas Festival

Start your Christmas season with a festival of fun! Join the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe for a Christmas sing-along, bingo games, holiday treats and a selfie picture station. A special family mission project will assemble cookie kits for Interfaith Community Services in San Diego. Everyone is invited to this free community event on Sunday, Nov, 27 at 4 p.m. in the Fellowship Center at 6225 Paseo Delicias. Invite your friends and neighbors to start this joyous time of year at the Village Christmas Festival.

For more information, email hollic@villagecurch.org

