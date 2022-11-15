Rancho Santa Fe Big Band to perform Holiday Concert Dec. 11

The Rancho Santa Fe Big Band invites the community to attend its 17-piece Big Band Holiday Concert Sunday, Dec. 11, from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club (Secret Garden Hall). The band will be performing jazz favorites and the All-American Songbook. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the concert begins at 6 p.m.

The Rancho Santa Fe Big Band has been entertaining for 21 years in the greater San Diego area, with top musicians from Southern California. This 17-piece swing orchestra plays the All-American Songbook under the direction of Dave Murray. The band features upbeat vocals by Marie Addario, along with a hot trumpet line which includes Dom Addario, also the producer of the band that gets the audience jazzed in an all-table festive setting. This year, they bring the swing orchestra back to the Garden Club building, where they started 21 years ago, under the direction of the late Jack Wheaton.

Cost is $75 per person (a table of 10 discount is $700 per table). For reservations, email addariomarie@gmail.com or call 858-756-4542.

Bring your appetizers and wine. The RSF Big Band will provide the wine glasses, table linens and decorations. The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club is located at 17025 Avenida de Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe.