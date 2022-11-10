Nov. 10: Upcoming local and regional events

Popular ‘2 Pianos 4 Hands’ returns to North Coast Rep for the holidays

By popular demand, North Coast Repertory Theatre is bringing back the joyful, family-pleasing 2 Pianos 4 Hands to brighten the holiday season. Get ready for an interlude of riotous laughter as Jefferson McDonald and Matthew McGloin take the audience on a musical comedic journey about their would-be careers as concert pianists. The talented duo trade stories about piano lessons, pushy parents and eccentric teachers while playing everything from Bach to Billy Joel. This entertaining, crowd-pleasing show not only hits all the right notes, it tickles the ivories and your funny bone. Tickets will be flying out the door, so reserve yours early to avoid disappointment.

Performances begin Wednesday, Dec. 7, and run through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets and for more information on performance dates.

The Country Friends Annual Holiday Tea set for Dec. 8

The Country Friends Annual Holiday Tea will be held Thursday, Dec. 8, from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at The Crosby Country Club.

Funds raised at the event help The Country Friends continue its mission to “support human care agencies with emphasis on those providing services to women, children, the elderly, the military and persons with disabilities in San Diego County.”

The event includes delicious food, boutique shopping and more. Tickets are $125. To buy tickets and for more information visit thecountryfriends.org. RSVP by Nov. 28, 2022. If you would like to purchase a table of 8 or a table of 10, email admin@thecountryfriends.org or call 760-419-6270. The Crosby Country Club at Rancho Santa Fe is located at 17102 Bing Crosby Blvd. San Diego, 92127.

Las Damas Holiday Luncheon

Las Damas de Fairbanks, a social and philanthropic organization of Fairbanks Ranch residents, will hold its annual Holiday Luncheon and Boutique on Friday, Dec. 9, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club in Rancho Santa Fe.

Tickets for the luncheon are available for $65, which also includes an afternoon of shopping with many exclusive vendors, live music, a client speaker from the Family Recovery Center, and an opportunity drawing of fabulous raffle baskets provided by the Las Damas de Fairbanks and DreamKeepers board. The event is open to the public, and tickets may be purchased at the Las Damas de Fairbanks website: www.lasdamasdefairbanks.com. For further information, call 760-309-1073.

Proceeds from the Holiday Luncheon will be donated to the Family Recovery Center in Oceanside, a residential treatment facility that offers women, many with young children, the opportunity to go through drug or alcohol recovery while keeping their families intact. This program causes much less trauma for the children and instills self confidence in the women as well as bolstering their self-esteem.

The Nativity School to host Christmas Boutique

The Nativity School will hold its Christmas Boutique Sunday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Address: 6309 El Apajo Road, Rancho Santa Fe. Vendor opportunities are available. Contact nativitychristmasboutique@gmail. com. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Anne Bosanac: annebosanac@gmail.com or 619-787-7187.

Theatre School @ North Coast Rep: The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents a fun twist of the holiday favorite A Christmas Carol in this heartwarming sequel: The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge as its next student production. Performances will run Nov. 17-20 at North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Show times at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For tickets and more information call the box office at (858) 481-1055 or visit www.northcoastreptheatreschool.org.

San Diego Bay Parade of Lights

The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights recently announced that the theme for the 2022 holiday boat parade is “FantaSEA.” This year marks the 52nd annual Parade of Lights, one of San Diego’s most beloved holiday traditions held on San Diego Bay. “This year we chose a theme that we felt encapsulated the essence of Christmas time here by the sea,” said Parade Chairman Larry Baumann. “What better way to celebrate the fantasy and excitement around Christmas time than by the bay in beautiful San Diego.” The dates for this year’s parade are Dec. 11 and 18. For more information and parade details, visit sdparadeoflights.org.

San Diego Automotive Museum Cars & Coffee

The San Diego Automotive Museum (SDAM) will be hosting its monthly Cars & Coffee community event on Sunday, Nov. 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. This is an exciting way to get outside on Sunday at beautiful Balboa Park and see cars of all makes and models while enjoying coffee and donuts courtesy of Donald Sewell from GEICO. The community is invited to visit the Museum during Cars & Coffee for a discounted admission price ($10 before 10 a.m.) or partake in the completely free event outside with coffee and donuts (while supplies last) for guests to enjoy while browsing the wide array of vehicles. The public is also invited to bring their own cars to display in the parking lot for other spectators to enjoy.

Future Cars & Coffee events are generally held on the third Sunday of each month. Check the Museum’s website for the most up-to-date event information: www.sdautomuseum.org. Location address: 2080 Pan American Plaza, San Diego, 92101

Editors group hosts ghostwriting program

“Ghostwriting: A Career Option for Editors Who Are Writers” will be the topic for the San Diego Professional Editors Network meeting held virtually on Nov. 17. Danielle Perlin-Good will present on how to be a successful ghostwriter. Learn what ghostwriting encompasses, why people hire ghostwriters, and how to become one. The Zoom meeting opens at6:45p.m. for networking and announcements. At 7 p.m. members will elect a board of directors. Program follows. Free to SD/PEN members and $7.50 for nonmembers. Register by Nov. 16 at bit.ly/3fpeday. Visit www.sdpen.com.

Alzheimer’s Foundation of America virtual conference for caregivers

Californians experiencing or caring with a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease are invited to attend a free, virtual conference from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. The AFA Educating America Tour event — set for Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — will be an educational opportunity for those living with dementia and their family caregivers where attendees can interact with healthcare experts. The conference will cover Alzheimer’s disease, brain health, the latest research about the condition, advanced planning and legal issues that may arise as the cognitive health condition progresses. To register for the free conference and find out more, go to alzfdn.org/tour. Those who want to connect with one of AFA’s licensed social workers can call (866) 232-8484 or open a chat conversation on the nonprofit’s website in more than 90 languages. — Lauren Mapp, San Diego Union-Tribune

Free concert at Encinitas Library

The Friends of the Encinitas Library will host a free concert featuring the Daneen Wilburn Quartet with “soulful jazz” from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 6 at 540 Cornish Dr. Vocalist and recording artist Daneen Wilburn will be joined by Grammy winner Kamau Kenyatta on piano, Richard Sellers on drums and Cecil McBee Jr. on bass. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Visit encinitaslibfriends.org.

Batiquitos Lagoon: ‘Native People of the Lagoon’ presentation

Batiquitos Lagoon will hold a presentation on Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. titled “Native People of the Lagoon” by Cathleen Chilcote Wallace, who is Luiseño and an enrolled member of the San Luis Rey Band of Mission Indians. In her storytelling program, she connects the past and the present as she shares traditional and original tales that promote and respect the Luiseño and Kumeyaay native culture and history. This event is free for adults and children age 4 or older. Meet at the Nature Center located at 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit www.batiquitoslagoon.org.

LIFE @ San Elijo to screen film ‘Belfast’

LIFE @ San Elijo will screen the film Belfast, a 2021 coming of age drama, which chronicles the life of a working-class Ulster Protestant family from the perspective of their nine-year-old son during “The Troubles” in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Friday, Nov. 18, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave, Cardiff, 92007, Room 204. Free, parking is free. Info: lifesanelijo@miracosta.edu

Torrey Pines Docent Society’s November Nature Discovery Series event

Torrey Pines Docent Society’s November Nature Discovery Series event will be a presentation about the cultural traditions and stories of the Luiseño people, by Ami Admire from the Rincon Reservation in Valley Center. The public talk on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 3 p.m. is free and suitable for all ages. Participants will meet at the pavilion area near the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve upper parking lot. Visit torreypine.org.

38th Annual Encinitas Holiday Street Fair

The 38th Annual Encinitas Holiday Street Fair, sponsored by Ting Fiber Internet, returns to downtown Encinitas on Sunday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Coast Hwy 101 will be closed from D Street to J Street, from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m., to make room for more than 450 vendors, plus a Beer Garden, three stages, and kids’ rides, and the Electra bike valet along this award-winning main street. The Beer Garden hours have been extended from noon to 5 p.m. The beer garden is family and pet friendly, and will feature the event’s main entertainment stage. Visit www.encinitas101.com.

Several bands will rock the Beer Garden Stage, the Lumberyard Courtyard Stage as well as the Hansen’s Community Stage. For those arriving by car, parking will be available at Moonlight Beach, City Hall, Pacific View Elementary (600 3rd St) and Parking Lot B (SW corner of Vulcan and E St). For more information, including the full entertainment line-up, Visit www.encinitas101.com.

Doggie Street Festival San Diego

The 13th Annual Doggie Street Festival San Diego will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at NTC Park at Liberty Station (2455 Cushing Road, San Diego, 92106).

This companion animal adopt-a-thon and fun celebration of furry best friends presents fantastic pet products and services, yummy eats, vet tips, music, auction prizes and more. Bring your friendly dog. Become a sponsor-vendor-volunteer-auction prize provider today. Visit www.doggiestreetfestival.org or email doggiestreet@gmail.com

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents ‘Winston Churchill: The Blitz’

North Coast Repertory Theatre will feature Randy Otto in “Winston Churchill: The Blitz” Nov. 14-15 at 7:30 p.m.

Otto portrays Churchill’s unwavering, audacious belief that if the British people were simply trusted with the truth - no matter how bad things got - they would only get stronger and more resilient. From his study at Chartwell, he recounts his courageous 1930s journey from historical footnote to the most beloved leader and statesman in recorded history. With more than four decades of formidable academic and performance passion, Otto shatters the imaginary 4th wall, transporting audiences from tears to laughter and back again. The evening finishes with “Ask Winston”, an audience-interactive opportunity to query Churchill, an exhilarating “one-on-one” with the prime minister.

The recitation’s genesis was a simple encouragement from Otto’s university British History Professor Dr. Maxwell Schoenfeld in 1973. Schoenfeld encouraged Otto not only to study Churchill’s life academically, but to emulate the great man on stage. An alumnus of the Milwaukee Repertory Theatre and numerous theatrical roles, over the past 43 years Churchill scholar, motivational speaker and performance artist Otto has honed the concept into a one-man show designed to entertain and electrify.

For tickets and more information, call the Box Office at (858) 481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org.

