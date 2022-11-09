Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Fighting Cancer with Precision Medicine” at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, online. Julia Civardi will discuss the nonprofit she founded, Soteria Precision Medicine Foundation. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org/dss

• The League of Women Voters San Diego presents “2022 Election Review: What the Midterm Results Mean for the Future at the State, Local and National Levels” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in the seventh-floor conference room at UC San Diego’s Social Sciences Public Engagement Building, 9625 Scholars Drive North, La Jolla. Thad Kousser, a professor in the UCSD Political Science Department, will give an overview of the election results. Free. bit.ly/ElectionReview

• The nonprofit Mended Hearts of San Diego presents “Restoring Confidence in Health through Exercise After a Cardiac Event” at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, online and on the second floor at the San Diego Cardiac Center, 3131 Berger Ave. Nicole Daugherty, an exercise physiologist with the Scripps Health cardiac rehabilitation program, will speak. Free. Email sdmhchap62@yahoo.com.

• The La Jolla Garden Club presents “Creative Sparks in Your Floral Design at Home” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. Carvill Veech, an award-winning floral designer, will present. Free.

Scripps Research associate professor Silke Paust will present the lecture “Supercharging the Immune System to Destroy Tumors” on Wednesday, Nov. 16, online. (Don Boomer)

• Scripps Front Row Lectures presents “Supercharging the Immune System to Destroy Tumors” at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, online. Scripps Research associate professor Silke Paust will share how her laboratory is using immunological and imaging techniques to understand what immune cells need to infiltrate and eradicate solid tumors and their metastatic tissues. Free. frontrow.scripps.edu

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “Courts of La Jolla” at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, starting at 850 Prospect St. The walking tour, led by historian Carol Olten, will explore the commercial courts contributing to the business life of The Village. Free for Historical Society members; $10 for non-members. bit.ly/CourtsTour

• The La Jolla Library Poetry Group meets at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The group meets the third Thursday of each month for participants to read and share poems they’ve written with other budding or experienced poets. Free. Email vmdandrea@hotmail.com.

• King’s Cross Church presents “Life Explored” at 6 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 20 at 7818 Ivanhoe Ave., La Jolla. Forums will discuss spirituality and are open to anyone, regardless of religious affiliation. Free. lifeexploredsd.com

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Pitch Your Passion” at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7555 Draper Ave. The event will give teenagers in grades 8-12 five minutes to voice what they’re passionate about in front of La Jolla Light staff writer Ashley Mackin-Solomon. The teen audience will then vote anonymously for one pitched cause to become a community service project. Free. Email grahamk@sandiego.gov.

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “Prebys Play Day” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The recurring event includes free admission, tours created for multigenerational participants, at-your-own-pace guides and hands-on art-making activities. Katia Graham of the La Jolla/Riford Library will read a story at 12:30 p.m. Free.

Health & fitness

• The La Jolla Cove Bridge Club presents “Thanksgiving Twists & Breathing Tips” at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays through November at 1160 Coast Blvd. The class for all fitness levels focuses on digestion and skin health. $15 in advance; $20 at the door. Email solyoga@yahoo.com.

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents an opening reception for “Tatiana Ortiz-Rubio: Light Cones” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Ortiz-Rubio’s works in charcoal and graphite will be on view through December. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• Bodhi Tree Concerts presents “All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914” at 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Nov. 11-13, at 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. The performance is based on the real-life events during World War I along the Western Front when soldiers from France, England and Germany ventured into no-man’s land on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to exchange food and gifts and perform burials. $40 general admission; $30 for students and military. bodhitreeconcerts.org

• D.G. Wills Books presents La Jolla judge and author M. Margaret McKeown at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7461 Girard Ave., La Jolla. McKeown will discuss her new book, “Citizen Justice: The Environmental Legacy of William O. Douglas.” Free. dgwillsbooks.com

• The La Jolla Theatre Ensemble presents a staged reading of “First Day of December" by Richard Fouts at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, and 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Free ($10 suggested donation).

• St. James Gallery by-the-Sea presents an artist demonstration at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. Cherry Sweig will demonstrate her techniques as part of her exhibition “Seven Series,” which continues through Sunday, Dec. 18. Free. sjbts.org

• Le Salon de Musiques presents “Schubert, a Touch of Heaven” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The program will feature a performance by violinist Ambroise Aubrun, cellist Juliette Herlin and pianist Francois Chouchan. $95. lesalondemusiques.com

• La Jolla Presbyterian Church and The Musical Merit Foundation of Greater San Diego present a concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at 7715 Draper Ave., La Jolla. Young musicians Andrew Konopak, baritone; Isabelle Jamois, flute; and Malvyn Lai, piano; will perform, and an artists reception will follow. Free. Reservations are recommended. LJPres.org/concert

Warwick’s bookstore will present author Matt Coyle on Tuesday, Nov. 15, in La Jolla. (Warwick’s)

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Matt Coyle at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Coyle will discuss and sign his new book, “Doomed Legacy: Rick Cahill #9.” Free, or $27.95 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/coyle-2022

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “As You Like It” beginning Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The reimagined production of Shakespeare’s romantic comedy will run through Sunday, Dec. 11. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• The UC San Diego departments of visual arts and theater and dance present a guest lecture with Tosh Basco at noon Tuesday, Nov. 15, online. The performance artist rose to prominence in the drag scene in San Francisco in the 2010s. Free. bit.ly/ToshBasco

• Adventures by the Book presents “Book Bingo (Holiday Gift Ideas)” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov 16, online. The event will feature authors Suzanne Kamata, Martha Hall Kelly, Alix Rickloff, Maggie Smith, Kris Waldherr and Glenda Winders. Free. bit.ly/ABBNov16

• American Me Comedy presents a comedy show benefit for the San Diego-based Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at The Comedy Store, 916 Pearl St., La Jolla. Shang Forbes, Wyatt Cote, Ellen Sugarman and Black Pedro will perform. $20 and a two-drink minimum per person. bit.ly/AmericanMeNov

The La Jolla Art Association will present an artist demonstration with Dana Levine on Thursday, Nov. 17. (La Jolla Community Center)

• The La Jolla Art Association presents an artist demonstration at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Dana Levine will speak and demonstrate image composition. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org/art-receptions

• BFree Studio presents “Subject to Change” through Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features paintings by local artists Jeff Yeomans and Brent Jacobs. Free. bfreestudio.net

La Jolla artist Yelena Yahontova presents “Goddesses: Celebration of Women” through November at Bird Rock Coffee Roasters. (Provided by Yelena Yahontova)

• La Jolla artist Yelena Yahontova presents “Goddesses: Celebration of Women” through November at Bird Rock Coffee Roasters, 5627 La Jolla Blvd. The exhibit features Yahontova’s portraiture. Free. PhotographerOfJoy.com

• Tasende Gallery presents new acquisitions by artist Fernando Botero through Thursday, Dec. 22, at 820 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibition includes three paintings and three works on paper from Botero’s personal collection. Free. tasendegallery.com

• Quint Gallery presents “Swank” through Saturday, Nov. 26, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The solo exhibit by Jean Lowe converts the gallery space into an “unauthorized auto dealership,” the centerpiece of which is an 18-foot papier mache replica of an electric Hummer truck. Free. quintgallery.com

• The La Jolla Community Center and La Jolla Art Association present an art exhibit through Friday, Dec. 2, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The show features watercolor, photography, oils, digital art and acrylics from artists Peggy Hinaekian, Eileen Mandela, Gwen Nobil, Dottie Stanley, Salli Sachse and Laura Wheeler. Free. lajollaartassociation.org

• The Qualcomm Institute presents “Becoming: An Interactive Music Journey in VR” through Friday, Dec. 2, at UC San Diego’s Atkinson Hall, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The operatic virtual reality experience is based on a poem by 13th-century Persian poet Mowlana Rumi. Free. galleryqi.ucsd.edu

• Legends Gallery presents paintings by artist Michael Robinson through January at 1205 Prospect St., La Jolla. Robinson will appear at the gallery at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Free. legendsgallerylajolla.com

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Re...” through Thursday, Jan. 5, at 7555 Draper Ave. The exhibition features works by artists True Ryndes, Robert Treat and Pat Kelly. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “The Smallest Show on Earth: Paper Theaters Explored” through Sunday, Jan. 22, at 780 Prospect St. The exhibit features paper theater replicas, posters and accessory exhibits that showcase iconic local stages of yesteryear. Free. lajollahistory.org

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “Alexis Smith: The American Way” through Sunday, Feb. 5, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit features Smith’s mixed-media collages, which draw heavily on film, literature and pop culture. $25. mcasd.org

Galas & events

• Gelson’s presents “An Online Tasting with Gelson’s Wines” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, online. The live class with winemaker Julien Fayard will include wines and a custom cheese and charcuterie plate. A cheese plate for two people and wines will be available for pickup Nov. 9-10 from Gelson’s markets in Pacific Beach, 730 Turquoise St.; Del Mar, 2707 Via de la Valle; and Carlsbad, 7660 El Camino Real. $28.99 for a reservation and cheese plate; wines are $29.99 and up. bit.ly/GelsonsNov

• The San Diego Brewers Guild presents a beer garden at noon Sunday, Nov. 13, at The Lodge at Torrey Pines, 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. The event, part of the 14th annual Beer Week, will feature 28 breweries paired with 14 chefs. $145. sdbeer.com/beergarden

• Estancia La Jolla presents its annual “Whiskey & Wine Festival” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at 9700 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. The event will include a selection of Southern-style comfort food served with whiskeys, bourbons and wines from Woodford Reserve, Heaven Hill, Elijah Craig, High West, Wild Turkey, Nelson, Suntory, Jim Beam, Angels Envy and more. $150, including valet parking. estancialajolla.com

The Lodge at Torrey Pines will present “Beyond the Cellar” on Saturday, Nov. 19, in La Jolla. (The Lodge at Torrey Pines)

• The Lodge at Torrey Pines presents “Beyond the Cellar” at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. The event will include winemakers and winery owners showcasing rare and high-end vintages not readily available to the public. $250. lodgetorreypines.com/beyond-the-cellar

• The La Jolla Village Merchants presents a “Girard/Silverado Holiday Open House” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, along Girard Avenue and Silverado Street in La Jolla. The event will include live music, demonstrations, prizes, merchant sales, treats, children’s activities and a visit from Santa Claus. Free. Register in advance for a free parking pass. lajollabythesea.com

• St. Germaine Children’s Charity of La Jolla presents its annual Silver Tea at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at a private home in La Jolla. The event will raise funds for the nonprofit’s mission to aid abused and neglected children through grants to the local agencies that serve them. $125 in advance; $150 at the door. St.GermaineChildrensCharity.org/2022-silver-tea

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆