Dr. Chan’s 14th Annual Great Halloween Candy Buy Back & Card Give Back set for Nov. 10

Dr. Curtis Chan is smiling with great expectations for his 14th annual Great Halloween Candy Buy Back & Card Give Back. The Candy Buy Back helps local children unload the Halloween candy they don’t need for a good cause. The candy is donated to troops overseas and children are given $1 per pound (up to 5 lbs). In 2021, the drive was a sweet success collecting 5,549 pounds of candy for the troops. In addition to candy, Dr. Chan also collected 3,140 hand-written cards and letters to the troops by children and donations of 546 Beanie Babies. He was able to deliver over 10,000 lbs of candy thanks to businesses and grocery stores that generously donated their leftover candy as well as working with 15 schools and three churches in the area.

The Buy Back will be held on Thursday, Nov. 10 between 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Dr. Chan’s dental office outdoor plaza located at 12835 Pointe Del Mar Way, Suite #3 in Del Mar.

Bonus — each child will receive a Dr. Chan Chocolate Bar with a chance to be 1 of 5 kids to win a Golden Ticket worth $100.

Join Dr. Chan for this outdoor event. Masks required. Social safety measures is a priority.

Children must be present and must have or make a card for the troops in order to receive their cash. Each child will leave with a free toothbrush kit, to brush away any damage from the Halloween candy they kept.

Come and thank a few military heroes who will be present at the event.

Dr. Chan encourages everyone of all ages and local businesses to donate leftover candy for this great military outreach event. Candy donations will be accepted all week following Halloween during Dr. Chan’s normal business hours: Mon. and Tues. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Wed. 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Thursday, 9 a.m. – 7 p,m. For more information or questions, call (858) 481-9090 or visit www.CurtisChanDDS.com