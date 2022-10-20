Oct. 20: Upcoming local and regional events

Woodward Center presents ‘Howl-O-Ween Harvest Family Festival’

Helen Woodward Animal Center hosts its Howl-O-Ween Harvest Family Festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday in October, which started Oct. 15, and on the day before Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 30, with animal encounters, trick-or-treat stations, a hay maze, crafts and face painting, a mini pumpkin patch, and a trip to the Midnight Mystery Laboratory. The festival is also offered to schools, Scout troops and play groups by appointment through Nov. 11. Visit animalcenter.org/howl-o-ween-harvest.

Trunk-or-Treat Halloween Fun at Village Church

Kids of all ages are invited to a family-friendly Halloween event at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe featuring decorated cars that have trunks filled with candy for trick or treaters.

The fun starts following Sunday worship services on Oct. 30, at 10 a.m. and again at 11:30 a.m. Signs will direct everyone to the upper playground at 6225 Paseo Delicias. Church-friendly costumes are welcome. For more information email alycenn@villagechurch.org

Horizon Church free Harvest Festival

Horizon Church will host its annual free Harvest Festival on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

There will be fun for all ages including hot air balloon rides, carnival rides, games, food trucks and plenty of candy for all. Kids of all ages are welcome.

Horizon Church is located at 6365 El Apajo, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067. Visit www.horizon.org.

Exposure skate benefit comes to Encinitas this weekend

The Exposure skate benefit event will shred at the Encinitas Skate Plaza this weekend, Oct. 22-23. The event brings visibility to women, trans and nonbinary skaters who have been historically underrepresented in the skateboarding community. Over 170 skaters from across the country and around the world are expected to compete in street, bowl, vert, longest grind and highest air competitions. The free event also includes learn-to-skate clinics, DJs, food a vendor village, opportunity drawings and a silent auction. Proceeds from the event benefit the Domestic Violence Program at the Community Resource Center. The Skate Plaza is located at 425 Santa Fe Drive. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for more information visit exposureskate.org.

Community cleanup in Del Mar

The Del Mar Village Association is hosting “Keep Del Mar Green,” a community cleanup, from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, and will award prizes for the most trash collected, the largest item collected and the strangest item collected. Meet at the outdoor amphitheater at 15th Street and Camino del Mar. A happy hour will follow.

Visit www.visitdelmarvillage.com/communitycleanup to sign up and for more information. --City of Del Mar news release

Del Mar Toastmasters next meeting theme: “Halloween”

Enhance your confidence by improving your communication skills. Del Mar Toasters invites you to an in-person meeting with the theme of “Halloween” on Friday, Oct. 28, from 7:30 a.m to 9 a.m. at St. Peters Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 334 14th St., Del Mar. For details, go to DelMarToastmasters.com or contact sherry@sml2000.com

Solana Beach celebrates Dia De Los Muertos

The La Colonia Community Foundation will host a Solana Beach Dia De Los Muertos celebration on Sunday, Oct. 23 at the La Colonia Community Center. The free festival will honor the ancestral legacy of La Colonia de Eden Garden. This year’s celebration is also a tribute to the ancestors who worked in the agricultural groves of Rancho Santa Fe and surrounding areas.

A Blessing of the Altars will be held at 9:30 a.m., followed by the festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be performances by mariachis, Ballet Folklorico, Los Gringos Muertos Band and the Smooth Groove Band, a Viejitos Car Club Car Show, kid’s games and food and merchandise booths. La Colonia Community Park is located at 715 Valley Avenue in Solana Beach.

Local haunts to trick or treat

Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch

Trick or treat at participating stores at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch in Carmel Valley on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 3-6 p.m. The event will include live music by Hullabaloo at the Village Square and complimentary photography. Address: 13490 Pacific Highlands Ranch Pkwy, San Diego, 92130.

One Paseo

One Paseo in Carmel Valley will host trick or treating over the Halloweekend on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Candy will be passed out by the log to everyone dressed in their best costumes. Festive photo ops are available at One Paseo’s Trick-or-treaters red Studebaker truck. Address: 3725 Paseo Pl, San Diego, 92130.

Piazza Carmel

Piazza Carmel in Carmel Valley will host a free Halloween event on Oct. 30 from noon to 3 p.m. Children can decorate a bucket at the craft activity area to use for trick or treating at participating merchant locations. During the three-hour event, kids can watch Magic Shows and get a custom-created balloon ghost, cat or other shape to keep. Bring your smartphone or camera to take pictures in front of the Halloween backdrop and with FrankenStilt, a very tall, costumed character. Address: 3810 Valley Centre Dr., San Diego, 92130.

Solana Beach Towne Center, Lomas Santa Fe Plaza Halloween fun

Solana Beach Towne Center and Lomas Santa Fe Plaza will host trick or treating with center merchants at its Halloween event on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 3-5 p.m. There will be balloons and a Hullaballoo concert at 4 p.m. near Vons and Pizza Nova. Free treat bags are available for pick-up at Kahoots in the Town Center and Mission Fed Credit Union in the Plaza. Participants are encouraged to bring a can of food to donate to San Diego Food Bank. Address: Solana Beach Towne Center: 663-689 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075; Lomas Santa Fe Plaza: 905-993 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075.

Del Mar Foundation presents Nefesh Mountain at Town Hall

The Del Mar Foundation will present Nefesh Mountain in a special Bluegrass and Beyond performance at Town Hall on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Nefesh Mountain began forging new paths in bluegrass music when Eric Lindberg and Doni Zasloff, both native New Yorkers with a lifelong affinity for bluegrass, founded the ensemble in 2014. Through the years, they’ve built a devoted following on the strength of that storytelling and their spirited live show. Bluegrass music has included gospel songs as a core part of traditional bluegrass repertoire. With Nefesh Mountain, bluegrass and American roots music are shaped by Jewish heritage in a way that simultaneously expands and honors that bluegrass tradition.

Tickets are available by advance sales only, and both reserved and general admission seats are available at www.delmarfoundation.org.

Olivenhain Arts & Crafts Fair

The 47th annual Olivenhain Arts & Crafts Fair will be held Saturday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held on the historic Olivenhain Meeting Hall property located on 423 Rancho Santa Fe Road and 7th St. Free parking and entry.

The event will feature over 100 artists and craftspeople selling only handmade artwork, including everything from pottery, paintings, photographs, glassware, jewelry, yard art, clothing, basketry, woodwork, holiday decorations, as well yummy food such as jelly, jams, breads, pickles, candy and more. For more information, call 760-436-2128.

Free community event: ‘Trunk or Treat’ at Grace Point Church

Grace Point Church is holding a free community event, “Trunk or Treat”, Friday, Oct. 28, from 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Join the festive (come and go) evening, which will include lots of candy and fun to pass out. For more information, email trunkortreat@gracepointsd.com or visit gracepointsd.com.

Hosted at Grace Point Church parking lot. Address: 13340 Hayford Way, San Diego, 92130.Free

North Coast Rep presents Tuesday Night Comics

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents its next Tuesday Night Comics event Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday Night Comics is arguably the funniest night of comedy in San Diego. This show will be hosted by Lisa Gilbert and feature a line-up that includes Mark Christopher Lawrence (headliner), Kashif Habib (feature), Walter Ford (opener) and Foster and Hanson (music act).

To purchase tickets, visit www.northcoastrep.org, or call the Box Office at 858-481-1055. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075.

Bing Crosby racing season returns Nov. 11

On the heels of a record-breaking summer racing season, the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club looks ahead to its annual Bing Crosby Season this fall. Bing Crosby Opening Day will take place on Friday, Nov. 11 kicking off more opportunities to witness the best in racing and attend can’t-miss trackside events. The season will run through Sunday, Dec. 4. Bing Crosby Season Opening Day on Friday, Nov. 11 will honor all veterans who present a military ID with free admission. Gates will open at 11 a.m. with the first post at 12:30 p.m. Additionally, there will be an exciting lineup of fall events at the seaside oval. Tickets for the Bing Crosby Season are now on sale and can be purchased at www.dmtc.com.

Ghost Town Spooktacular

A Haunted Ghost Town will be at Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive, Oct. 21-23 and Oct. 28-30, featuring 25-minute spine-chilling tours of the pranks and secrets of the departed. Family-friendly “less spine-tingling” tours are from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and “horrifyingly frightening tours” are from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. led by student actors from Ovation Theatre. “The haunt tells the story of a town that rises from the dead to avenge the murder of a bride at the altar, with grave diggers, stagecoach drivers, scarecrows and others. Ticket reservations required: $20; $10 for kids ages 10 and younger. Visit sdheritage.org.

The Nativity School to host Christmas Boutique

The Nativity School will hold its Christmas Boutique Sunday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Address: 6309 El Apajo Road, Rancho Santa Fe. Vendor opportunities are available. Contact nativitychristmasboutique@gmail. com. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Anne Bosanac: annebosanac@gmail.com or 619-787-7187.

Pumpkin Station

Festivities include a carousel, rides, giant slides, Ferris wheel, train jump, petting zoo and play center, along with a pumpkin patch from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays to Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31 at 15555 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Free admission and parking. Visit pumpkinstation.com.

Scream Zone at the Scaregrounds

The Scream Zone is back through Oct. 31 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Highlights include Haunted Hayride, Hell-Billy Hootenanny, “The Passage” labyrinth, food vendors, photo opportunities and Spirit Lounge bar. Tickets are $24.99 to $35.99 with discount deals at thescreamzone.com.

Spokeswomen to discuss state-wide and local propositions

League of Women Voters: Spokeswomen will discuss the state-wide and local propositions on the November ballot. Friday, Oct. 21, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave, Cardiff, 92007, Room 1131. Free, parking is free. Info: lifesanelijo@miracosta.edu

San Diego International Film Festival returns

The 21st Annual San Diego International Film Festival runs Oct. 19-23. The event includes the return of the Opening Night Film Premiere & Reception, the Night of the Stars Tribute, Culinary Cinema, plus more in-person parties, panels and networking events. Visit www.sdfilmfest.com for the full schedule, tickets and more information.

Balboa Park Spooktacular

The San Diego Automotive Museum (SDAM) will be partnering with the City of San Diego for the Balboa Park Spooktacular. This free event on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Municipal Gym (2111 Pan American Plaza, San Diego, 92101) includes games, crafts, costume contests, a flash mob, and safe trick or treating. SDAM will be setting up a Fall Pickup Truck Craft Booth where children can express their creativity while enhancing fine motor skills to bring their pickup trucks to life. They will be able to add pumpkins, ghosts, and googly eyes, among other details, to complete their truck. In addition to the event at the gym, they will be holding a Trunk or Treat event where all children 12 and under, as well as their parents, will be granted free admission to SDAM and be able to safely trick or treat from some of the cars inside. For more information, visit sdautomuseum.org.

Comedy ‘Into the Breeches!’ at North Coast Rep

North Coast Rep Theatre will present “Into the Breeches!” by George Brant Oct. 19-Nov. 13.

That time-honored adage, “The Show Must Go On,” takes on new meaning in this endearing and moving comedy. “Into the Breeches!” transports audiences to a small American playhouse in 1942. With the actors and director off at war, a group of passionate women face the daunting challenge of preserving the theatre’s reputation for mounting outstanding Shakespearean productions. Crammed with laughs and an abundance of visual humor, their fierce determination and unbridled enthusiasm will have audiences cheering as they prove that art and community triumph even in times of peril. Reserve your seats now for this powerful, witty play that captures the true meaning of being an American.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Call 858-481-1055, or visit northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets and for more information.

SD Junior Theatre features ‘The SpongeBob Musical’

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation’s longest-running youth theatre program, opens its 75th Anniversary Season with “The SpongeBob Musical”. The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage.

The SpongeBob Musical will run from Oct. 28 to Nov. 13 and is recommended for all ages. All Junior Theatre productions are performed in Balboa Park’s historic Casa del Prado Theatre, 1600 Village Place, at the corner of Old Globe Way and Village Place. For tickets and more information, visit juniortheatre.com or call the box office at 619-239-8355.

‘Fiddler on the Roof’ at JCompany Youth Theatre

JCompany Youth Theatre presents Fiddler on the Roof, the Tony and Academy Award-winning Broadway musical Oct. 29-Nov. 13. Staged by the Award-Winning director Joey Landwehr, with a wonderful cast of more than 60 young artists, this production is perfect for the entire family. Featuring beautiful music, stunning choreography, and incredible talent.

The production will be held at David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre, Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, Jacobs Family Campus, 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla, 92037. Tickets and more information: JCC Box Office: 858-457-3030 or online at jcompanysd.org.

Rooftop Cinema Club offers Halloween-themed screenings

Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero at the Manchester Grand Hyatt is carving up a full month of Tricks and Treats and it’s a definite must-do for anyone looking to get out and enjoy Halloween this year in San Diego. Throughout the month of October, RCC Embarcadero will screen Halloween-themed films and the venue itself will be decked out in Hocus Pocus-themed décor, paying homage to its most-popular film of the season. The Halloween Month slate at Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero will include costume contests, a Witches Weekender, Wooftop Puppyween, Hocus Pocus Madness and lots more.

Tickets and information on all Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero Halloween Season screenings are available online at rooftopcinemaclub.com.

20th Annual Safe Trick-or-Treat event

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association will present its 20th Annual Safe Trick-or-Treat on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thousands of costumed trick-or-treaters and other revelers will stroll through downtown Encinitas, aka South Coast Hwy 101, from Encinitas Blvd to K Street. F street will be packed with a live band, an E101 booth as well as a booth for the event’s treat sponsor, Mooski snacks. Many downtown Encinitas businesses stay open late to welcome trick-or-treaters with candy. This event is made possible by the presenting sponsor Lazy Acres Market (www.lazyacres.com).

Kids also enjoy Halloween-themed activities and games in The Lumberyard Courtyard, courtesy of the 101 Artists Colony, plus dancing to the live music of Bucket Ruckus.

For more information, visit encinitas101.com.

Anti-human trafficking conference at library

A communitywide antihuman trafficking conference, “Stop Being A ‘Good Girl,’ ” is set for noon to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, and via Zoom. In recognition of the United Nations’ Day of the Girl Child, speakers from internationally recognized organizations will discuss global trends in human trafficking, online crimes and internationally recognized human rights. The conference includes a book signing and debut reading of the novel “For My Sister” by Puja Shah starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10. Register at forms.gle/fFFpp3aUsypvQ1wu5

Butterfly Walk at botanic garden

The San Diego Botanic Garden hosts a Butterfly Walk from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 24, led by a garden volunteer with butterfly expert Dr. Michael Perry from UC San Diego and members of his lab. Visit sdbg.org.

Women’s chamber chorus performs

Sorelle San Diego, a program of the nonprofit San Diego North Coast Singers, will perform “To The Stars” at 4 p.m. Oct. 23 at San Dieguito Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena. The concert features choral works inspired by the imagery of terrestrial and celestial worlds, directed by Michelle Risling and accompanied by Anna Juliar.

Capella, the high school ensemble of San Diego North Coast Singers, will join several of the selections, including Jacob Narverud’s “Ad Astra” and “Touch the Sky” from the film “Brave.” A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Hand to Hand, a charitable fund that enhances the lives of women and girls in San Diego County. Suggested donation is $20; $10 for students. Visit sorellesandiego.com.

