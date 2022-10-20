Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Halloween

• The La Jolla Recreation Center hosts a Halloween Carnival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at 615 Prospect St. The event will feature games, prizes, face painting, concessions and more. Free. (858) 552-1658

• The annual Bird Rock Halloween Window Painting takes place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, along La Jolla Boulevard. The event will feature 25 merchants offering their windows for community members to paint. Free. Register by email at craigbender@sbcglobal.net.

The La Jolla/Riford Library will present its annual “Storytime & Trick-or-Treat” on Thursday, Oct. 27. (Provided by Katia Graham)

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents its annual “Storytime & Trick-or-Treat” at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7555 Draper Ave. Children of all ages may attend in costume. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• The La Jolla Loves Pets Foundation and Decker’s Dog + Cat present “La Jolla Dog-O-Ween” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 29, at the La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. The event will feature a dog Halloween costume contest, a parade, dog adoptions, food trucks and more. Tickets are $10 for an adult with one dog, $20 for an adult with two dogs and $30 for a family with two adults and two dogs. Prices will increase Saturday, Oct. 22. Children younger than 12 are admitted free. lajollalovespets.org

• Bird Rock Animal Hospital and Beaumont’s restaurant present “Trick Fur Treat,” a dog Halloween costume contest, at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Beaumont’s, 5662 La Jolla Blvd. Judging will be at 4:30 p.m., followed by a band performance. Free. (858) 459-0474

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents a “Frankenstein"-themed Teen Open Mic Night at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7555 Draper Ave. Participants can tell spooky stories, perform a haunting melody or sit back and watch. The event will include a candy bar. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• The La Jolla Village Merchants Association presents the “Creepy Candy Crawl” from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, throughout The Village. Participating businesses — indicated by balloons — will have candy on hand. Treat bags are available at the La Jolla Real Estate Brokers Association, 908 Kline St. Free. No registration is required.

More La Jolla Halloween events can be found at bit.ly/LJHalloween2022 .

Lectures & learning

• The La Jolla Community Center presents San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, online. LaCava, whose District 1 includes La Jolla, will discuss his priorities and goals for La Jolla. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org/dss

• The nonprofit Compassion & Choices presents “Planning Ahead for the End of Life” at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. A panel of experts will discuss the various medical, legal and personal matters to consider to ensure your final choices are honored. Free. (619) 507-9915

• The La Jolla Library Poetry Group meets at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The group meets the third Thursday of each month for participants to read and share poems they’ve written with other budding or experienced poets. Free. Email vmdandrea@hotmail.com.

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “American Mahjong Beginners” beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The six-week course will teach the fundamentals of the tile game mahjong. Classes include instruction, handouts and game play. The required 2022 Mahjong Card may be purchased online from the National Mahjong League. $165 for Community Center members; $190 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org/bridge-classes

• The Qualcomm Institute presents “Fusion: Landscape and Beyond” at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at UC San Diego’s Atkinson Hall, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The event, part of the “IDEAS” performance and multimedia art series, is an interdisciplinary artwork that explores the role of memory in imagination and creation through artificial intelligence and Chinese landscape painting. Free. Register via email at galleryqi@ucsd.edu.

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents its Ellen Browning Scripps Luncheon at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. Barbara Goldstein will speak about the Case Study House program. $75 for Historical Society members; $85 for non-members. bit.ly/LJHSLuncheon

• King’s Cross Church presents “Life Explored” at 6 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 20 at 7818 Ivanhoe Ave., La Jolla. Forums will discuss spirituality and are open to anyone, regardless of religious affiliation. Free. lifeexploredsd.com

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla Open Aire Market presents a Harvest Festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Girard Avenue and Genter Street. The event will include face painting, a pumpkin patch, balloon art, live music and a market basket raffle. Free to attend. lajollamarket.com

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Zen Soul Balance Sound Bath with Jeny Dawson” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. $55. buddhiyogalj.com

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• The San Diego Sakura Chapter of the Ohara School and La Jolla/Riford Library present an ikebana (Japanese flower arranging) exhibition from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22, at 7555 Draper Ave., La Jolla. There will be ikebana demonstrations at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. both days. Free. sakuralj.com

• The San Diego International Film Festival presents “Exit — A Journey Out of the Heart of Human Trafficking” at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the AMC UTC 14 theater (formerly ArcLight Cinemas) at 4425 La Jolla Village Drive. The film will be introduced by San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan. The festival also will offer in-person and virtual screenings of several films through Sunday, Oct. 23. For passes and individual event tickets, visit sdfilmfest.com/2022buypass .

• The La Jolla Music Society presents classical saxophonist Jess Gillam and pianist Thomas Weaver at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at 7600 Fay Ave. $43. theconrad.org

• The San Diego Early Music Society opens its 40th-anniversary season with “Baroque Gems” at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. Countertenor Philippe Jaroussky and his Ensemble Artaserse will perform baroque opera arias and instrumental pieces by Handel and Vivaldi alongside those by Hasse, Piccinni and Ferrandini. $10 and up. sdems.org

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents the Filipino film “Yellow Rose” at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at 7555 Draper Ave. The event is part of a celebration of Filipino American History Month. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library concludes its Jazz Concert Series with the Miguel Zenón Quartet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Puerto Rico-born alto saxophonist and composer Zenón will play music from his forthcoming album with his longtime quartet featuring Venezuelan pianist Luis Perdomo, Austrian bassist Hans Glawischnig and Puerto Rican drummer Henry Cole. $40 for Athenaeum members; $45 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/jazz

The La Jolla Art Association will present an art demonstration with Virginia Howlett on Thursday, Oct. 27. (Provided by Virginia Howlett)

• The La Jolla Art Association presents an art demonstration at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Virginia Howlett will demonstrate oil painting. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org/art-receptions

• Warwick’s bookstore presents La Jolla resident and author Orly Lobel at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Lobel will discuss and sign her new book, “The Equality Machine.” Free, or $30 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/lobel-2022

• The Shops at La Jolla Village reveals its new public art project at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at 8879 Villa La Jolla Drive. The event, which will include food and music, will unveil a set of murals and a mosaic from local artists Ian Ross and Alexandra Underwood and Chicago-based artist Jim Bachor. Free. bit.ly/ShopMural

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Gilbert Castellanos: A Tribute to the Latin Jazz Masters” at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The concert will close the Community Center’s Fourth Friday Jazz Series. Tickets are $22 in advance for LJCC members and $25 for non-members; $30 for all at the door. ljcommunitycenter.org/ffjs

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu along with Hidden Valley Virtuosi on Friday, Oct. 28, in La Jolla. (Philo Lee)

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library launches its six-concert Chamber Music Series with Hidden Valley Virtuosi at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The trio (violinist Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu, cellist Tanya Tomkins and pianist Ines Irawati) will perform a varied program. $270 for the series for Athenaeum members; $300 for non-members. Individual concerts are $50 for members; $55 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/chamber

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents an opening reception for “Re...” at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7555 Draper Ave. The exhibition of works by artists True Ryndes, Robert Treat and Pat Kelly will run through Thursday, Jan. 5. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• BFree Studio presents “Beggars of Bliss, Icons of Loss” through Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Proceeds from the exhibit by Max Roemer will benefit nonprofit ArtReach. bfreestudio.net

• Girard Gourmet hosts the exhibit “Patti’s Spirit Lives!” through October at 7837 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The 40-year retrospective of the late Patti Cooprider’s art will fund scholarships to the Athenaeum School of the Arts . Free.

• La Jolla resident and artist Katherine Keeling is showing eight paintings through October at Bird Rock Coffee Roasters, 5627 La Jolla Blvd. Free.

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents three exhibits through Saturday, Nov. 5, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. “Continuum: The Art of Faiya Fredman” is an intimate view into the life’s work of Fredman (1925–2020), whose 70-year art career produced an eclectic body of work driven by experimentation with unusual formats and unconventional materials. “Derek Boshier: Occupations” is a visual survey of various humorous occupations rendered in Boshier’s characteristic heads. “Working Toward One Hundred” is a selection from the Athenaeum’s Erika and Fred Torri artist books collection. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• Quint Gallery presents “Swank” through Saturday, Nov. 26, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The solo exhibit by artist Jean Lowe converts the gallery space into an “unauthorized auto dealership.” The centerpiece is an 18-foot papier mache replica of an electric Hummer truck. Free. quintgallery.com

• The La Jolla Community Center and La Jolla Art Association present an art exhibit through Friday, Dec. 2, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The show includes watercolors, photography, oils, digital art and acrylics from Peggy Hinaekian, Eileen Mandela, Gwen Nobil, Dottie Stanley, Salli Sachse and Laura Wheeler. Free. lajollaartassociation.org

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “The Smallest Show on Earth: Paper Theaters Explored” through Sunday, Jan. 22, at 780 Prospect St. The exhibit features paper theater replicas, posters and accessory exhibits that showcase iconic local stages of yesteryear. Free. lajollahistory.org

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “Alexis Smith: The American Way” through Sunday, Feb. 5, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit features Smith’s mixed-media collages, which draw heavily on film, literature and pop culture. $25. mcasd.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents mini-concerts at noon every Monday through the spring. The series features all kinds of music from local and touring musicians, students, university music faculty members and local chamber ensembles. Free; donations are accepted. No registration required.

Galas & events

• The La Jolla High School Class of 1972 will celebrate its 50th reunion at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Albers home, 2340 Paseo Dorado, La Jolla. Food and beverages will be served. $25. bit.ly/1972LJHS

An “LJHS Centennial Reunion” will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla. (Elisabeth Frausto)

• Bob Vogt presents an “LJHS Centennial Reunion” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The event for any alumni or friend of La Jolla High School 21 or older will include musical performances, food, drinks and memorabilia. $195. theconrad.org/events/ljhs-reunion

• Congregational Church of La Jolla presents its annual Blessing of the Animals at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at 1216 Cave St. Pastor Tim Seery will conduct the ceremony as part of the traditional Sunday service outdoors on the church’s courtyard patio. lajollaucc.org

• Gelson’s presents “An Online Tasting with Barr Hill Gin” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, online. The live class with Sam Nelis, director of beverages at Barr Hill, will take participants through his pro tips while mixing two specialty drinks. A kit for two people will be available for pickup Oct. 26-27 from Gelson’s Pacific Beach, 730 Turquoise St.; Gelson’s Del Mar, 2707 Via de la Valle; and Gelson’s Carlsbad, 7660 El Camino Real. $89.99. Must register by Sunday, Oct. 23. bit.ly/GelsonsGin

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆