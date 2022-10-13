Oct. 13: Local and regional events

‘Trunk-or-Treat’ Halloween fun at the Village Church

Kids of all ages are invited to a family-friendly Halloween event at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe featuring decorated cars that have trunks filled with candy for trick or treaters. The fun starts following Sunday worship services on Oct. 30, at 10 a.m. and again at 11:30 a.m. Signs will direct everyone to the upper playground at 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe. Church-friendly costumes are welcome! For more information contact alycenn@villagechurch.org.

Woodward Center presents ‘Howl-O-Ween Harvest Family Festival’

Helen Woodward Animal Center hosts its Howl-O-Ween Harvest Family Festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday in October, starting Oct. 15, and on the day before Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 30, with animal encounters, trick-or-treat stations, a hay maze, crafts and face painting, a mini pumpkin patch, and a trip to the Midnight Mystery Laboratory. The festival is also offered to schools, Scout troops and play groups by appointment through Nov. 11. Visit animalcenter.org/howl-o-ween-harvest.

The Nativity School to host Christmas Boutique

The Nativity School will hold its Christmas Boutique Sunday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Address: 6309 El Apajo Road, Rancho Santa Fe. Vendor opportunities are available. Contact nativitychristmasboutique@gmail. com. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Anne Bosanac: annebosanac@gmail.com or 619-787-7187.

San Diego International Film Festival returns

The 21st Annual San Diego International Film Festival runs Oct. 19-23. The event includes the return of the Opening Night Film Premiere & Reception, the Night of the Stars Tribute, Culinary Cinema, plus more in-person parties, panels and networking events. Visit www.sdfilmfest.com for the full schedule, tickets and more information.

Pumpkin Station

Festivities include a carousel, rides, giant slides, Ferris wheel, train jump, petting zoo and play center, along with a pumpkin patch from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays to Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31 at 15555 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Free admission and parking. Visit pumpkinstation.com.

Not So Scary Eco Fest

A free nature-themed Halloween family day is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at San Dieguito County Park, 1628 Lomas Santa Fe Drive. Highlights include environmentally-friendly craft-making, live animal encounters with bats, reptiles and raptors, a bounce house, and interactive nature activities. A costume contest is at noon, with prizes for Most Eco-friendly, Best Animal Theme and Most Creative. Bring your cup for coffee, lemonade, water and Jimbo’s fresh organic fruit. Reserve a spot at naturecenter.org.

Scream Zone at the Scaregrounds

The Scream Zone is back through Oct. 31 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Highlights include Haunted Hayride, Hell-Billy Hootenanny, “The Passage” labyrinth, food vendors, photo opportunities and Spirit Lounge bar. Tickets are $24.99 to $35.99 with discount deals at thescreamzone.com.

League of Women Voters event: Spokeswomen to discuss state-wide and local propositions

League of Women Voters: Spokeswomen will discuss the state-wide and local propositions on the November ballot. Friday, Oct. 21, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave, Cardiff, 92007, Room 1131. Free, parking is free. Info: lifesanelijo@miracosta.edu

Nature Discovery Series to present ‘Raptors: Birds of Prey’

Torrey Pines Docent Society’s Nature Discovery Series for October will be a presentation about “Raptors: Birds of Prey” by Dr. Bob Gordon. Learn about local raptors and meet Huxley the Harris Hawk. The public talk on Sunday Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. is free and suitable for all ages. Participants will meet at the pavilion area near the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve upper parking lot. www.torreypine.org.

Balboa Park Spooktacular

The San Diego Automotive Museum (SDAM) will be partnering with the City of San Diego for the Balboa Park Spooktacular. This free event on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Municipal Gym (2111 Pan American Plaza, San Diego, 92101) includes games, crafts, costume contests, a flash mob, and safe trick or treating. SDAM will be setting up a Fall Pickup Truck Craft Booth where children can express their creativity while enhancing fine motor skills to bring their pickup trucks to life. They will be able to add pumpkins, ghosts, and googly eyes, among other details, to complete their truck. In addition to the event at the gym, they will be holding a Trunk or Treat event where all children 12 and under, as well as their parents, will be granted free admission to SDAM and be able to safely trick or treat from some of the cars inside. For more information, visit www.sdautomuseum.org.

Bach Collegium San Diego to hold 20th season premiere

Bach Collegium San Diego, one of the country’s leading ensembles performing historically informed performances repertoire from the Renaissance, Baroque, and early classical eras, presents Blow by Blow Oct. 21, 7 p.m. at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Cardiff. The performance will feature John Blow and Henry Purcell, two of England’s most influential composers of the 17th century.

For more information, visit bachcollegiumsd.org.

San Diego Italian Film Festival presents Settembre (September), 2022

San Diego Italian Film Festival will present Settembre (September), 2022 Sunday Oct. 16, 7 p.m. at La Paloma Theatre in Encinitas (471 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, 92024). The quest for happiness, for authentic human relationships and for new beginnings, whether at 15, 40 or 60 years of age, is the thread tying together the three stories told in Settembre, actress/screenwriter Giulia Louise Steigerwalt’s brilliant directorial debut. It’s a fresh and brilliantly written ensemble comedy which combines emotion and the painful irony of Italian-style comedy with a classic American narrative structure, all in a well-balanced mix of light-heartedness and melancholy. Italian with English subtitles.

Tickets $16 ($12 SDIFF members, $7 students): online or at the Box Office. Visit www.sandiegoitalianfilmfestival.com.

SD Junior Theatre features ‘The SpongeBob Musical’

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation’s longest-running youth theatre program, opens its 75th Anniversary Season with “The SpongeBob Musical”.

The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage.

The SpongeBob Musical will run from Oct. 28 to Nov. 13 and is recommended for all ages. All Junior Theatre productions are performed in Balboa Park’s historic Casa del Prado Theatre, 1600 Village Place, at the corner of Old Globe Way and Village Place. For tickets and more information, visit www.juniortheatre.com or call the box office at 619-239-8355.

‘Fiddler on the Roof’ at JCompany Youth Theatre

JCompany Youth Theatre presents Fiddler on the Roof, the Tony and Academy Award-winning Broadway musical Oct. 29-Nov. 13. Staged by the Award-Winning director Joey Landwehr, with a wonderful cast of more than 60 young artists, this production is perfect for the entire family. Featuring beautiful music, stunning choreography, and incredible talent.

The production will be held at David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre, Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, Jacobs Family Campus, 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla, 92037. Tickets and more information: JCC Box Office: 858-457-3030 or online at www.jcompanysd.org.

Rooftop Cinema Club offers Halloween-themed screenings

Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero at the Manchester Grand Hyatt is carving up a full month of Tricks and Treats and it’s a definite must-do for anyone looking to get out and enjoy Halloween this year in San Diego.

Throughout the month of October, RCC Embarcadero will screen Halloween-themed films and the venue itself will be decked out in Hocus Pocus-themed décor, paying homage to its most-popular film of the season. The Halloween Month slate at Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero will include costume contests, a Witches Weekender, Wooftop Puppyween, Hocus Pocus Madness and lots more.

Tickets and information on all Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero Halloween Season screenings are available online at www.rooftopcinemaclub.com/embarcadero.

20th Annual Safe Trick-or-Treat event

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association will present its 20th Annual Safe Trick-or-Treat on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thousands of costumed trick-or-treaters and other revelers will stroll through downtown Encinitas, aka South Coast Hwy 101, from Encinitas Blvd to K Street. F street will be packed with a live band, an E101 booth as well as a booth for the event’s treat sponsor, Mooski snacks. Many downtown Encinitas businesses stay open late to welcome trick-or-treaters with candy. This event is made possible by the presenting sponsor Lazy Acres Market (www.lazyacres.com).

Kids also enjoy Halloween-themed activities and games in The Lumberyard Courtyard, courtesy of the 101 Artists Colony, plus dancing to the live music of Bucket Ruckus.

For more information please visit www.encinitas101.com

‘Cooking with Kids’ book signing

On Sunday, Oct. 16, Diesel, a Bookstore in Del Mar Highlands Town Center, will welcome Brianne Grajkowski to the store to discuss and sign her book “Cooking With Kids” at 3 p.m. Grajkowski is a popular food and lifestyle blogger and mom of two who is known for creating fun and easy recipes. The book helps parents to get their children involved in the kitchen with 101 carefully chosen and easy-to-follow recipes for delicious dishes, snacks, desserts and drinks.

The event is free to attend, masks are required. Diesel is located at 12843 E. Camino Real Suite 104.

RSF Garden Club to host Annual Pumpkin Succulent Workshop

The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club is holding its Annual Pumpkin Succulent Workshop Oct. 17, 10:30 a.m. at The Secret Garden. Pumpkins, succulent cuttings and embellishments will be provided by the RSF Garden Club. Attendees are encouraged to bring succulent cuttings to use and share -- and add to the variety of cuttings available. Space is limited for this popular event so register now to ensure your spot at bit.ly/3SkNWZa

The Secret Garden is located at 17025 Avenida de Acacias, RSF. Cost: Members - free; Non-members/guests - $35.

Mainly Mozart All-Star Festival Orchestra fall series

The Mainly Mozart All-Star Festival Orchestra fall 2022 series will be held Oct. 12, 14 and 15 at The Center at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar. For tickets and more information, visit mainlymozart.org or call (619) 239-0100.

