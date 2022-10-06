Oct. 6 issue: Local and regional events

SDUHSD Candidate Forum set for Oct. 12

The League of Women Voters of North County San Diego, the Carmel Valley Middle School PTSA and the North Coastal Council PTA are co-sponsoring a candidate forum for San Dieguito Union High School District candidates on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a nonpartisan event and all candidates have been invited. The League of Women Voters will moderate the forum and the public will have an opportunity to submit questions.

The forum will be recorded and the complete video will be posted on the League’s YouTube website. The link to either asking a question of the candidates or making a reservation to attend the Zoom webinar is at lwvncsd.org/.

Beach & Country Guild to present 53rd Dia Del Sol

The Beach & Country Guild will hold its 53rd Dia Del Sol benefit event, Come Together, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. The event includes a gourmet lunch, silent and live auction, and Runway Fashion Show by Project Runway’s Kenneth Barlis.

The event benefits United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego. Founded in 1970, “The Beach & Country Guild is an all-volunteer organization of women dedicated to generating funds in support of United Cerebral Palsy in San Diego and the programs, facilities, and services it provides its clients,” according to its website. Visit www.beachandcountry.org for tickets and more information.

Wine in the Pines

The Torrey Pines Conservancy will host Wine in the Pines on Saturday, Oct. 15 to benefit the Torrey Pines Natural Reserve. The event will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. outdoors in the reserve under the canopy of the Torrey pines with wine, great local art and live music by Peter Sprague and his band. The Conservancy, formerly known as Torrey Pines Association, was founded in 1950 to encourage public interest in and support the preservation of the rare Torrey pine trees and their scenic refuge. For more information visit torreypines.org.

‘Cooking with Kids’ book signing

On Sunday, Oct. 16, Diesel, a Bookstore in Del Mar Highlands Town Center, will welcome Brianne Grajkowski to the store to discuss and sign her book “Cooking With Kids” at 3 p.m. Grajkowski is a popular food and lifestyle blogger and mom of two who is known for creating fun and easy recipes. The book helps parents to get their children involved in the kitchen with 101 carefully chosen and easy-to-follow recipes for delicious dishes, snacks, desserts and drinks.

The event is free to attend, masks are required. Diesel is located at 12843 E. Camino Real Suite 104.

Not So Scary Fall Festival

Discover hoots and howls at the Nature Collective’s Halloween Family Day, the Not So Scary Fall Festival on Sunday, Oct. 16, at San Dieguito County Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will include a costume contest at noon (with prizes for Most Eco-friendly, Best Animal Theme, and Most Creative), environmentally friendly craft-making, interactive nature activities, a bounce house and live animal encounters with bats, reptiles and raptors.

Reserve your spot at naturecenter.org.

Encinitas author Phyllis Schwartz to hold book signing at Barnes & Noble

Encinitas resident and author Phyllis Schwartz’s book “When Mom Feels Great, Then We Do Too!” was released Sept. 23 by Acorn Publishing. Schwartz, a three-time cancer survivor, crafts an uplifting tale in her book based on her own experiences

Schwartz will do a book signing on Oct. 15 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the children’s book section of the

Encinitas Barnes & Noble (1040 N El Camino Real Drive, Encinitas, 92024). Her book is available at Barnes & Noble, Amazon and more.

For more information, visit Schwartz’s website: phyllisfeelsgreat.com.

Gallery Blu grand opening in Solana Beach

A new art gallery called “Gallery Blu” is holding its grand opening in Solana Beach, Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15 from 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Ethan Blu’s “ Mindfulness Circle” series has been extremely popular because it puts the viewer in a calm and tranquil state. Gallery Blu also represents 10 award-winning artists from around the globe. RSVP to art@ethanblu.com to attend and meet the artists.

Gallery Blu is in the Cedros Design District at 415 S. Cedros Ave. Ste 140, Solana Beach, 92075.

Sanford Burnham Prebys Cancer Center Open House

Join Sanford Burnham Prebys for its next Cancer Center Open House Thursday, Oct. 13, 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at Sanford Burnham Prebys. Get an in-depth tour of its world-class labs conducting critical research on blood cancers, also known as hematological malignancies.

Learn about how its scientists are targeting diseases such as leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma. Speak directly with leading clinician Dr. David Hermel of Scripps Hematology and Oncology.

This event is free and open to the public. Register at https://bit.ly/ccopenhouse22

For more information email info@sbpdiscovery.org

RSF Garden Club to host Annual Pumpkin Succulent Workshop

The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club is holding its Annual Pumpkin Succulent Workshop Oct. 17, 10:30 a.m. at The Secret Garden.

Pumpkins, succulent cuttings and embellishments will be provided by the RSF Garden Club. Attendees are encouraged to bring succulent cuttings to use and share -- and add to the variety of cuttings available.

Space is limited for this popular event so register now to ensure your spot at bit.ly/3SkNWZa

The Secret Garden is located at 17025 Avenida de Acacias, RSF. Cost: Members - free; Non-members/guests - $35.

20th Annual Safe Trick-or-Treat event

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association will present its 20th Annual Safe Trick-or-Treat on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thousands of costumed trick-or-treaters and other revelers will stroll through downtown Encinitas, aka South Coast Hwy 101, from Encinitas Blvd to K Street. F street will be packed with a live band, an E101 booth as well as a booth for the event’s treat sponsor, Mooski snacks. Many downtown Encinitas businesses stay open late to welcome trick-or-treaters with candy. This event is made possible by the presenting sponsor Lazy Acres Market (www.lazyacres.com).

Kids also enjoy Halloween-themed activities and games in The Lumberyard Courtyard, courtesy of the 101 Artists Colony, plus dancing to the live music of Bucket Ruckus.

For more information please visit www.encinitas101.com

Sukkot Harvest Festival

The 10th annual Sukko Harvest Festival is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at Coastal Roots Farm, 441 Saxony Road. The festival is inspired by the Jewish tradition of gathering the community outdoors to celebrate the end of an abundant summer harvest and reflects themes of hospitality. Meet under the sukkah (temporary shelter) for live music, food, handcrafted goods, a kids zone and activities for all ages. Suggested donation is $18; $9 for children. Visit coastalrootsfarm.org/events.

Surfboard ‘shape-off’ part of upcoming show

Eight surfboard shapers will compete Saturday and Oct. 9 during the “Icons of Foam Shape-Off,” part of the Boardroom International Surfboard Show at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, presented by US Blanks. Besides the Shape-Off, the show will feature state-of-the-art surfboards, wetsuits, fins, gear and art from the industry’s top brands. There will be a surfcar exhibit from the1950s through the 2020s, live music, and Carver Skateboards will sponsor a ramp area. A live discussion on big-wave surfing with Jojo Roper and Peter Mel is set for 1 p.m. Saturday. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 9. Tickets start at $15. To buy tickets, visit boardroomshow.com.

Bach Collegium San Diego presents 20th season premiere in Cardiff

Bach Collegium San Diego, one of the country’s leading ensembles performing historically informed performances repertoire from the Renaissance, Baroque, and early classical eras, presents Blow by Blow Oct. 21, 7 p.m. at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Cardiff. The performance will feature John Blow and Henry Purcell, two of England’s most influential composers of the 17th century.

For more information, visit bachcollegiumsd.org.

RSF Historical Society Fandango

The Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society will hold its popular Fandango event on Friday, Oct. 7 from 5-8 p.m. during the Rancho Days celebration weekend. The event will feature live music from Harmony Grove, a full taco bar, drinks for little kids and drinks for big kids. La Flecha House will be open for tours. Tickets can be purchased before the event and at the door. More information can be found at rsfhs.org early next week.

The RSF Historical Society encourages all RSF residents and businesses to join your neighbors in membership. Visit rsfhs.org for more information.

Rady benefit: Dinking for Dollars Pickleball Tournament

The La Jolla Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary invites all to the 3rd Annual beWELL event Dinking for Dollars Pickleball Tournament. The benefit event will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, from 4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at Bobby Riggs Racket & Paddle in Encinitas.

To register for the tournament or beginner clinics go to www.rchalajolla.com.

Come join the fun and help support the at-risk youth in San Diego. Net proceeds from the event benefit the Copley Psychiatric Emergency Department at Rady Children’s Hospital - San Diego.

Public Safety Open House

Fire Prevention Week celebrates its 100th anniversary this October, and it’s also National Crime Prevention Month. You can celebrate by attending the City of Carlsbad’s Public Safety Open House on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. This beloved annual community event offers free fun for all ages and a chance to learn from Carlsbad city staff, including first responders, and partners.

Location: City of Carlsbad Safety Training Center, 5750 Orion Street. For more information, visit bit.ly/3C3are8

San Diego Botanic Garden October events

San Diego Botanic Garden (SDBG) welcomes autumn to Encinitas with an October calendar filled with a cactus and succulent sale and show, a celebration of local biodiversity, a resource fair for local educators, and a diverse range of classes, workshops, and lectures for adults. The Garden’s programs are set against a backdrop of fall décor arriving in mid-October, which includes great photo opportunities with pumpkins, hay bales, cornstalks, and other seasonal favorites.

For more information, visit sdbg.org

The Scream Zone at Del Mar Fairgrounds

The Scream Zone returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds on selected nights beginning Oct. 6 and continues through Oct. 31. Favorite activities will be back as well as new scary ones. Visit thescreamzone.com and delmarfairgrounds.com/events-calendar for more information.

More upcoming events at the Del Mar Fairgrounds

In addition to The Scream Zone, some of the upcoming events at the Del Mar Fairgrounds include Harvest Festival (Oct. 7-9); Jiu Jitsu World League (Oct. 16-17); Fall Home/Garden Show (Oct. 29-30) and more. Visit delmarfairgrounds.com/events-calendar for more information.

Pumpkin Station

The Pumpkin Station is at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Sept. 30-Oct. 31. Open daily: Sunday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Pick your perfect pumpkin and enjoy the many activities and attractions for kids of all ages, including giant slides, an antique carousel, and several other rides and inflatables. Visit pumpkinstation.com and delmarfairgrounds.com for more information.

Mainly Mozart All-Star Festival Orchestra fall series

The Mainly Mozart All-Star Festival Orchestra fall 2022 series will be held Oct. 12, 14 and 15 at The Center at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar. For tickets and more information, visit mainlymozart.org or call (619) 239-0100. Concert schedule:

• Wednesday, Oct. 12: Bach’s Concerto for Oboe and Violin (Nathan Olson, violin, Erin Hannigan, oboe); Mozart’s Adagio and Fugue; Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (featuring members of the Mainly Mozart Youth Orchestra); Handel’s Music for the Royal Fireworks; Mendelssohn’s Midsummer Night’s Dream Overture

• Friday, Oct. 14: Ibert’s Divertissement; Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 (Javier Perianes, piano); Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending (Nurit Bar-Josef violin); Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G (Javier Perianes, piano)

• Saturday, Oct. 15: Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on Greensleeves; Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5 (Alexander Kerr, violin); Dvorak’s Slavonic Dances Op. 72

One Paseo Sounds & Sips

Enjoy a fall evening of quality music by the San Diego Symphony at One Paseo’s Sounds & Sips event on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on One Paseo’s lawn in Carmel Valley. The San Diego Symphony String Quartet will present a varied musical program of classical and popular sounds, featuring Jing Yan Bowcott and Julia Pautz on the violin, Hanah Stuart playing the viola, and Nathan Walhout on the cello. Guests are encouraged to visit one of One Paseo’s eateries before the event to grab takeout which can be enjoyed while listening to the music or keep the evening going following the event with a reservation at one of the center’s eateries. The event is free to attend with seating first-come, first-serve. One Paseo is located at 3725 Paseo Place, Carmel Valley, 92130.