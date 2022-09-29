Sept. 29: Local and regional events

Comedy ‘Into the Breeches!’ coming to North Coast Rep

North Coast Rep Theatre will present “Into the Breeches!” by George Brant Oct. 19-Nov. 13.

That time-honored adage, “The Show Must Go On,” takes on new meaning in this endearing and moving comedy. “Into the Breeches!” transports audiences to a small American playhouse in 1942. With the actors and director off at war, a group of passionate women face the daunting challenge of preserving the theatre’s reputation for mounting outstanding Shakespearean productions. Crammed with laughs and an abundance of visual humor, their fierce determination and unbridled enthusiasm will have audiences cheering as they prove that art and community triumph even in times of peril. Reserve your seats now for this powerful, witty play that captures the true meaning of being an American.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets and for more information.

8th Annual Taste of Rancho Santa Fe

The Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club will host the 8th Annual Taste of Rancho Santa Fe on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 4-7 p.m. on the lawns of The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. Enjoy a late summer afternoon event featuring pours from 30 vintners, brewers and distilleries alongside 20 restaurants with delectable cuisine like a fresh seafood station, signature appetizer bites, designer pasta stations, decadent desserts and The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe’s signature hospitality.

General admission is $150 per ticket. One-hundred percent of net proceeds will benefit the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Foundation. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.tasteofrsf.org.

One Paseo Sounds & Sips

Enjoy a fall evening of quality music by the San Diego Symphony at One Paseo’s Sounds & Sips event on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on One Paseo’s lawn in Carmel Valley. The San Diego Symphony String Quartet will present a varied musical program of classical and popular sounds, featuring Jing Yan Bowcott and Julia Pautz on the violin, Hanah Stuart playing the viola, and Nathan Walhout on the cello. Guests are encouraged to visit one of One Paseo’s eateries before the event to grab takeout which can be enjoyed while listening to the music or keep the evening going following the event with a reservation at one of the center’s eateries. The event is free to attend with seating first-come, first-serve. One Paseo is located at 3725 Paseo Place, Carmel Valley, 92130.

Fourth Annual San Diego Writers Festival

San Diego Writers Festival co-founders Marni Freedman and Jeniffer Thompson, in partnership with the Coronado Public Library and Warwick’s, recently announced the fourth annual festival taking place at various locations within the library on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. All events are free and open to the public.

This year’s festival features an amazing line-up of literary talent, including keynote speaker and international bestselling writer Shilpi Somaya Gowda, author of Secret Daughter, soon to be a movie produced by Amazon with Priyanka Chopra and Sienna Miller, NYT’s bestselling writer Qian Julie Wang, author of Beautiful Country, Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning actress Renee Taylor, best known for her role in the hit TV sitcom, The Nanny, who will share insider stories about her career as an actor, screenwriter, playwright, producer, and director.

A complete schedule of the in-person programming can be found on the festival website at sandiegowritersfestival.com/2022-festival-schedule/

Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Open

One week before the WTA 500-Level San Diego Open plays host to some of the world’s top women’s players at Barnes Tennis Center, the Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club will host the second annual Rancho Santa Fe Open Oct. 3-9. Debuting last fall, the Rancho Santa Fe Open is part of the USTA Pro Circuit and ITF World Tour and offers $80,000 in prize money, as well as valuable WTA World Tour ranking points. The event will attract WTA players ranked from No. 50 to No. 300 in the world, along with their support teams and families.

The RSF Open “Opening Day” festivities will kick off the tournament taking place Friday, Sept. 30 at 5 p.m. The night will include an opening ceremony and sponsor recognition, pro doubles exhibition and appetizers and drinks with the community and incoming players.

Title and family sponsorships are available for the tournament. For more information, contact Stacey Lankford Pennington at stacey@slpurbanplanning.com

Beach & Country Guild to present 53rd Dia Del Sol

The Beach & Country Guild will hold its 53rd Dia Del Sol benefit event, Come Together, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. The event includes a gourmet lunch, silent and live auction, and Runway Fashion Show by Project Runway’s Kenneth Barlis.

The event benefits United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego. Founded in 1970, “The Beach & Country Guild is an all-volunteer organization of women dedicated to generating funds in support of United Cerebral Palsy in San Diego and the programs, facilities, and services it provides its clients,” according to its website. Visit www.beachandcountry.org for tickets and more information.

The Scream Zone at Del Mar Fairgrounds

The Scream Zone returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds on selected nights beginning Oct. 6 and continues through Oct. 31. Favorite activities will be back as well as new scary ones. Visit thescreamzone.com and delmarfairgrounds.com/events-calendar for more information.

More upcoming events at the Del Mar Fairgrounds

In addition to The Scream Zone, some of the upcoming events at the Del Mar Fairgrounds include Goodguys Meguiar’s So-Cal Nationals (Sept. 30-Oct. 2); Harvest Festival (Oct. 7-9); Jiu Jitsu World League (Oct. 16-17); Fall Home/Garden Show (Oct. 29-30) and more. Visit delmarfairgrounds.com/events-calendar for more information.

Pumpkin Station

The Pumpkin Station is at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Sept. 30-Oct. 31. Open daily: Sunday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Pick your perfect pumpkin and enjoy the many activities and attractions for kids of all ages, including giant slides, an antique carousel, and several other rides and inflatables. Visit pumpkinstation.com and delmarfairgrounds.com for more information.

Boardroom International Surfboard Show

Foam will be flying as eight shapers honor surfboard shaper Timmy Patterson during the “Icons of Foam Shape-off” at the Boardroom International Surfboard Show presented by US Blanks. The surfboard manufacturing industry’s consumer facing trade show takes place at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Oct. 8 (10 a.m.-6 p.m.) and Oct. 9 (10 a.m.-4 p.m.). Visit BoardroomShow.com for more information.

Pickleball for the Pets fundraiser at Bobby Riggs Racket & Paddle

Pickleball for the Pets, an exciting fundraising event sponsored by SNAP (spay/neuter action project), will be held Oct. 8, from 5 p.m.-8 p.m., at the Bobby Riggs Racket & Paddle facility in Encinitas.

The funds raised at the event will support the Spay-Neuter Action Project’s lifesaving work of reducing pet overpopulation in San Diego County. SNAP has performed over 75,000 spay and neuters to pets belonging to low-income pet owners, thus preventing hundreds of thousands of unwanted litters.

Enter the round-robin event or join a clinic or just come and support SNAP and enjoy the party with other pet lovers. Well-mannered dogs on leashes are welcome. The event also includes tantalizing treats from food trucks (additional treats are available for purchase), swag bags, raffle and auction items, and a cool DJ.

The Bobby Riggs Racquet and Paddle is located at 875 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. For tickets and more information, go to www.snap-sandiego.org

One Paseo Octoberfest

One Paseo in Carmel Valley will host an Octoberfest celebration on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 2-6 p.m. The event will include beer gardens provided by Harland and Scout, German-inspired bites from The Butchery, lawn games, music, a costume contest, and more. Tickets are $30. For more information, visit onepaseo.com/events/octoberfest.

Straight from the Vine nationwide mobile tour

The Straight from the Vine nationwide mobile tour featuring Maison Louis Jadot makes a stop at the La Jolla Art & Wine Festival, which runs Oct. 8-9.. The Maison Louis Jadot experience invites guests aged 21 and older to create their own customized wine bottle label in a “hands-on” craft area while sampling Beaujolais Villages & Macon-Villages wine. Guests can choose from a wide array of custom stamps and a rainbow of ink-pad colors – perfect for all fall entertaining or gifting occasions. Social media mavens can also take a photo with Louis Jadot’s Eiffel Tower display and Parisian scenes, which can be uploaded directly for social sharing. For more information on the Straight from the Vine, Mobile Tour, visit www.straightfromthevine.com. The La Jolla Art & Wine Festival runs 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Oct. 8-9. Address: Girard Avenue, La Jolla.

Hallo-Wine Fall Festival

Home Start, Inc., a nonprofit child abuse prevention and treatment agency that has strengthened and developed San Diego’s families and communities since 1972, will hold its 15th Annual Hallo-Wine Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will once again take place outdoors on the grounds of the Historic Burnham House in Balboa Park, located at 3565 Seventh Avenue.

Home Start’s Hallo-Wine Fall Festival is held every October in recognition of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and raises funds for the organization’s programs that have provided critical assistance to vulnerable children and families in San Diego for over 50 years.

For more information and to register, visit hallowine.org.

Rady benefit: Dinking for Dollars Pickleball Tournament

The La Jolla Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary invites all to the 3rd Annual beWELL event Dinking for Dollars Pickleball Tournament. The benefit event will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, from 4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at Bobby Riggs Racket & Paddle in Encinitas.

To register for the tournament or beginner clinics go to www.rchalajolla.com.

Come join the fun and help support the at-risk youth in San Diego. Net proceeds from the event benefit the Copley Psychiatric Emergency Department at Rady Children’s Hospital - San Diego.

Torrey Pines Conservancy ‘Wine in the Pines’ fundraiser

The Torrey Pines Conservancy is hosting its one-of-a-kind “Wine in the Pines” fundraiser on the grounds of the historic Visitor’s Center in Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve on Oct. 15 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event features fine wines and local craft beer, wood-fired artisan pizza, farm-to-table salads, and Italian desserts. Guests will gather among the rare Torrey pines and listen to the tunes of Peter Sprague and his band. Local plein air painters will demonstrate their skills by capturing the beauty of the Torrey landscape live. All proceeds fund critical needs at Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve. Tickets are $95 per person (includes parking & a $70 tax-deductible donation) before Oct. 1, $125 (includes parking and a $100 tax-deductible donation) thereafter. Tickets on sale now at www.torreypines.org.

Mainly Mozart All-Star Festival Orchestra fall 2022 series

The Mainly Mozart All-Star Festival Orchestra fall 2022 series will be held Oct. 12, 14 and 15 at The Center at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar.

For tickets and more information, visit mainlymozart.org or call (619) 239-0100.

Concert schedule:

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Bach’s Concerto for Oboe and Violin (Nathan Olson, violin, Erin Hannigan, oboe); Mozart’s Adagio and Fugue; Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (featuring members of the Mainly Mozart Youth Orchestra); Handel’s Music for the Royal Fireworks; Mendelssohn’s Midsummer Night’s Dream Overture

Friday, Oct. 14: Ibert’s Divertissement; Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 (Javier Perianes, piano); Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending (Nurit Bar-Josef violin); Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G (Javier Perianes, piano)

Saturday, Oct. 15: Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on Greensleeves; Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5 (Alexander Kerr, violin); Dvorak’s Slavonic Dances Op. 72

Raise a stein at Olivenhain Oktoberfest

Olivenhain Oktoberfest will be held Sunday, Oct. 2 from noon to 4 p.m. at The Olivenhain Meeting Hall Grounds. The event will feature live music by Jim Gleason’s Oompah Band, bratwurst and knackwurst from Tip-Top Meats and a beer and wine garden featuring craft beer from local breweries and a wide range of wines. Custom beer steins, hats, t-shirts, and the famous Colony Olivenhain license plate holders will be available for purchase.

Guests are encouraged to bring chairs, shade cover and folding tables to enjoy the event. Proceeds from the event benefit the Olivenhain Town Council and go toward the preservation and maintenance of the meeting hall and grounds. The grounds are located at 423 Rancho Santa Fe Road in Olivenhain. For tickets or more information visit olivenhain.org

