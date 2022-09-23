Rancho Days to be held in RSF Oct. 6-9

The Rancho Santa Fe Association has announced the return of Rancho Days this year on Oct. 6-9. Rancho Days is an annual tradition that celebrates local nonprofit organizations, community connection and the historical nature of Rancho Santa Fe.

This year’s festivities span four days and include events suitable for all age groups to enjoy the best of Rancho Santa Fe including Taco Fest, RSF Golf Club’s Wild West Party, Family Fun Day, RSF Rotary’s Taste of Rancho Santa Fe and much more.

Tickets are required for the following events: The Historical Society’s Fandango, RSF Tennis Club’s Open Women’s Pro Circuit Tournament and the Taste of Rancho Santa Fe.

The Santa Fe Irrigation District will host a succulent potting activity at Family Fun Day and the RSF Foundation will offer members the chance to cast a vote for the winner of a special grant. Contact the RSF Association for more information and details of the events at (858) 756-1174 or Kiersten@rsfassociation.org. See the full schedule above.