2022 Olivenhain Kids’ Cross Country Invitational set for Sept. 25

Start of the Girls 4 to 6 race at the 2019 event.
(Robert McKenzie)
The 2022 Olivenhain Kids’ Cross Country Invitational is Sunday, Sept. 25, at Olivenhain Town Meeting Grounds, located at 423 Rancho Santa Fe Rd, Encinitas.

The 8th Olivenhain Cross Country Invitational is a great way for kids of all abilities -- first time runners and experienced youth — to run in a fun “Kids Only” running event. The USATF sanctioned “OCCI” invites kids of all ages, 4-13 to participate in North County’s most welcoming cross-country running event.

Check out more details or register at; www.NorthCountyKidsRun.com

Boys 4 to 6 racers at the starting line in 2019.
(Robert McKenzie)

