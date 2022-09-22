Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The Walter Munk Foundation for the Oceans will offer a presentation at The Map of the Grand Canyons of La Jolla at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, in Kellogg Park, 2100 Vallecitos, La Jolla. The event, part of San Diego Design Week, will explore how public art can inspire ocean conservation and stewardship. Free. Register at bit.ly/3SdEoyU.

• UC San Diego will hold a public webinar from 3 to 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, during which scientists will discuss how much progress is being made locally and worldwide to slow global warming. The event is presented by UCSD’s School of Global Policy and Strategy. Free. Register at gps.ucsd.edu/about/events/index.html.

• American Friends of Israeli Philharmonic presents “Challah Bake with Dr. Beth Ricanati” at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, online. Ricanati is the author of “Braided: A Journey of a Thousand Challah.” Free. bit.ly/AFIPOChallah

Dr. Robert Schooley of UC San Diego will speak on “The Response to COVID-19" on Tuesday, Sept. 27, online. (Courtesy of La Jolla Community Center)

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “The Response to COVID-19: What Have We Learned for the Next Time?” at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, online. UC San Diego professor Dr. Robert Schooley will provide a perspective on the current state of the pandemic and what we have learned about what will be required for more effective responses to emerging infections in the future. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org/dss

• The Institute of the Americas presents the La Jolla Energy Conference on Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 28-29, at the institute, 10111 N. Torrey Pines Road, and the Estancia Hotel, 9700 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. Panelists will discuss the future of energy in Latin America and the Caribbean. $1,000. iamericas.org/lajollaconference2022

• The Pen to Paper writing class returns at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

• King’s Cross Church presents “Life Explored” at 6 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 27 at 7818 Ivanhoe Ave., La Jolla. Forums will discuss spirituality and are open to anyone, regardless of religious affiliation. Free. lifeexploredsd.com

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents STEAM Tuesday at 4 p.m. Sept. 27 at 7555 Draper Ave. Children are invited to make a suncatcher. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Flexibility and Mobility: Shoulders and Upper Back Deep Stretch Yin Yoga Workshop with Jeny Dawson” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. $65 and up. buddhiyogalj.com

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Yoga 101: An Introduction” at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The workshop will introduce participants to the eight basic principles of the philosophy and science of yoga. $10 for Community Center members; $20 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org/yoga-classes

• Pineapple Live presents “Novo Dia” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The event will feature yoga, sound bath, breathwork, guided meditation, reiki, massage, workshops and more. $50 and up. bit.ly/NovoDia2022

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• The La Jolla Community Center presents an acrylic pour workshop at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, and 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Acrylic pour also is called fluid art or liquid art. $20 for Community Center members; $30 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org/art-receptions

• The La Jolla Art Association presents an art demonstration at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Julie Sanderson will demonstrate painting on silk. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org/art-receptions

• The Lot La Jolla presents “Cinema Circle” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7611 Fay Ave. The Georgian film “Brighton 4th” will be shown, followed by a live discussion of the film. The Chinese film “Better Days” will be shown Thursday, Sept. 29. $25; includes large popcorn and soda or wine. thelotent.com

• The La Jolla Community Center continues its Fourth Friday Jazz series at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Flutist Holly Hofmann, pianist Mike Wofford, bassist Rob Thorsen and drummer Chuck Redd will perform a concert titled “Blame It on the Bossa Nova.” Advance tickets are $22 for Community Center members; $25 for non-members. The cost is $30 at the door. ljcommunitycenter.org/ffjs

“Paper Cities” by Animal Cracker Conspiracy will be part of the La Jolla Historical Society’s “The Smallest Show on Earth: Paper Theaters Explored” beginning Saturday, Sept. 24. (Pablo Mason)

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “The Smallest Show on Earth: Paper Theaters Explored” beginning Saturday, Sept. 24, at 780 Prospect St. The exhibit of paper theater replicas, posters and accessory exhibits that showcase iconic local stages of yesteryear will run through Sunday, Jan. 22. Free. lajollahistory.org

Hennessey’s Tavern in La Jolla will present the Gand Band on Saturday, Sept. 24. (Courtesy of the Gand Band)

• Hennessey’s Tavern presents the Gand Band at 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7811 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. The band from Coachella will perform its mix of 1960s music. Free.

• St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church presents “Where Have All The Children Gone?” an art exhibit by Claire Starkweather Forrest, through Saturday, Sept. 24, at 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. Free. sjbts.org

• BFree Studio presents the art of Rocky Frost in “Some Things Fishy … & 4 the Birds” through Sunday, Sept. 25, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Most of the paintings are a form of gyotaku (traditional Japanese fish printing) in acrylic paint on synthetic rice paper. The paintings feature fish the artist caught off La Jolla while on his kayak. Some are bird paintings painted from photos. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays and anytime by appointment. Free. bfreestudio.net

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes)” through Sunday, Sept. 25, at 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The production is inspired by interviews with immigrants from Latin America. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

Warwick’s bookstore presents author Virginia Hartman on Monday, Sept. 26, in La Jolla. (Danielle Price Photography)

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Virginia Hartman at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Hartman will discuss and sign her new book, “The Marsh Queen.” Free, or $27.99 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/hartman-2022

• BFree Studio presents an opening reception for an art exhibit featuring the works of Mary MacLaren at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit will run through Friday, Sept. 30. Free. bfreestudio.net

• The UC San Diego Library presents the 22nd annual Toy Piano Festival at noon Thursday, Sept. 29, in the Geisel Library’s Seuss Room, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The festival will include new works for toy piano by Scott Paulson. Free. spaulson@ucsd.edu

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library launches its jazz concert series with the Willie Jones III Quintet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The performance will feature Jones on drums, former “Tonight Show” band member Ralph Moore on tenor sax, San Diegan Gilbert Castellanos on trumpet, Sam Hirsh on piano and Luca Alemanno on bass. $114 for the series of three concerts for Athenaeum members; $129 for non-members. Individual concerts are $40 for members; $45 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/jazz

• Hennessey’s Tavern presents Arthur and His Knights at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at 7811 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. Arthur Hammons will lead the show with new songs and requested favorites. A birthday party for Hammons and keyboardist Jim Guerin will follow at Hammons’ La Jolla residence. Free. Text (858) 699-1353 to RSVP for the party.

• The La Jolla Community Center and La Jolla Art Association present an art exhibit through Monday, Oct. 10, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The exhibit features about 50 pieces by local artists Beverly Brock, Chris Conroe, Dan Kilgore, Eileen Mandell, Jose Luis Nunez and Mark Sherman. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents a photography exhibit by Jordan Verdin featuring portraits and stories of area homeless people through Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7555 Draper Ave. The show doubles as a fundraiser for Humanity Showers, which provides pop-up showers for homeless people. The library concurrently is collecting donations of socks and hygiene products. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents the exhibit “Near and Far” through Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Artists Mieko Hara and David Ivan Clark will display their paintings. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord” through Sunday, Oct. 16, at 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The play is about Wong’s work building community in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

“Derek Boshier: Occupations” is on view at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library in La Jolla through Saturday, Nov. 5. (Courtesy of Athenaeum Music & Arts Library)

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents three exhibits through Saturday, Nov. 5, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. “Continuum: The Art of Faiya Fredman” is an intimate view into the life’s work of Fredman (1925–2020), whose 70-year art career produced an eclectic body of work driven by experimentation with unusual formats and unconventional materials. “Derek Boshier: Occupations” is a visual survey of various humorous occupations rendered in Boshier’s characteristic heads. “Working Toward One Hundred” is a selection from the Athenaeum’s Erika and Fred Torri artist books collection. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “Alexis Smith: The American Way” through Sunday, Feb. 5, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit features Smith’s mixed-media collages, which draw heavily on film, literature and pop culture. $25. mcasd.org

Galas & events

• The San Diego Spirits Festival will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The event will include unlimited cocktails featuring more than 65 brands of spirits, entertainment with samba and belly dancers and an ‘80s band, plus access to MCASD galleries and food from local venues. $95 for Sept. 24 and $85 for Sept. 25. sandiegospiritsfestival.com

• The Shamanic Soul Center presents an autumnal equinox event at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at La Jolla Shores. The event will include an energy clearing, a ceremonial ritual of release and letting go, as well as a meditative labyrinth walk in the sand. Open to people of all ages. Free. Email heal@shamanicsoulcenter.com.

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Summer ‘Wine’ Down” wine tasting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The event will feature six wines from the Loire Valley in France and Paso Robles and Lodi in California. $25 for Community Center members; $40 for non-members. Register by Friday, Sept. 23. ljcommunitycenter.org/specialevents

• La Jolla High School presents a centennial proclamation and school tour at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at 750 Nautilus St. Kevin Hall will lead a campus tour, followed by a proclamation from San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava at 1 p.m. The event will include class demonstrations and refreshments. Free.

• The nonprofit Positive Movement Foundation presents “Cocktails for a Cause: A Tribute to the Roaring ‘20s” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the La Jolla estate of Joan Waitt. The evening will include craft cocktails, food, live entertainment, live and silent auctions and more. $99 and up. thepositivemovement.org

• The La Jolla High School Class of 1972 celebrates its 50th reunion at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Albers home, 2340 Paseo Dorado, La Jolla. Food and beverages will be served. $25. bit.ly/1972LJHS

• Bob Vogt presents an “LJHS Centennial Reunion” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The event for any alumni or friend of La Jolla High School 21 or older will include musical performances, food, drinks and memorabilia. $195. theconrad.org/events/ljhs-reunion

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆