‘Howling, Healing and Harmonies’ event benefits canid conservation group

The Judith A. Bassett Canid Education and Conservation Center (JABCECC) will host its “Howling, Healing and Harmonies” fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 1 to support the nonprofit’s animals and programs. The center promotes the conservation of canids—including dogs, wolves and foxes—through education, animal-assisted therapy and compassionate research.

The event will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Old Del Dios Firehouse and Community Center in Escondido and will include live music by Greg Douglass and the Howling Canids, an auction and an opportunity to meet the nonprofit’s wolf, fox and primitive dog ambassadors.

The event will also be an opportunity to learn about co-existing with coyotes, about the animals the center has saved, and canid-inspired programs to make people better humans.

For tickets or more information visit jabcecc.org/howling-healing-harmonies. The Del Dios Firehouse is located at 20155 Elm Lane in Escondido.

