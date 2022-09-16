‘Taste of Rancho Santa Fe’ returns Oct. 9

Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Foundation and title sponsors Future Legends, Hoehn Family of Dealerships and Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty will host the “Taste of Rancho Santa Fe” on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 4-7 p.m. on the lawns of The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe

Enjoy a late summer afternoon event featuring pours from 30 vintners, brewers and distilleries alongside 20 restaurants with delectable cuisine like a fresh seafood station, signature appetizer bites, designer pasta stations, decadent desserts and The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe’s signature hospitality.

The event also includes entertainment such as a unique raffle featuring all the essential ingredients of the good life: Vacations, restaurant certificates, fine jewelry, sport and show tickets, dance to live music or take a picture in the photo booth and more. New this year is The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe’s open bar under the stars to be enjoyed by guests after the official event concludes.

One-hundred percent of the proceeds raised will go to the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Foundation which supports funds and service to aiding organizations in need. The Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club and Foundation take on the toughest challenges in communities all over the world. In the past 12 months the RSF group of volunteers has visited, worked with and provided much-needed funds to a Mexican children orphanage, Camp Pendleton military families as well as downtown San Diego homeless and disadvantaged housing groups, supported human trafficking victims organizations and Ukraine war refugees and funded a Ugandan international clean water project, just to name a few.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit tasteofrsf.org