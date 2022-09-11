Concert benefits music therapy program for military

San Diego-based nonprofit Resounding Joy holds its third annual Living Your Dreams: Rising Together concert Sept. 17 in Cardiff.

The event raises money for the nonprofit’s Semper Sound military music therapy program, which provides music wellness and music therapy for military members, veterans and their family members.

The concert features the Semper Sound Band, which features service members who recently transitioned out of the military and local veterans of all ages, military spouses and community members. The program includes local ukulele and guitar band Island Mist, along with Native American artist and veteran Ivan Sam.

The military music therapy program, which began 12 years ago through a request from Naval Medical Center San Diego, helps service members working through challenges such as traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress disorder and depression. It is open to active-duty service members and veterans of all ages, needs and abilities.

The program uses music to support stress reduction, resiliency and emotional expression. The music therapy is intended to help participants as they progress toward non-musical goals, such as symptom management, pain reduction, career development and family bonding.

Semper Sound is offered in the San Diego area through military bases, veteran facilities and at Resounding Joy’s Music Wellness Center in Sorrento Valley. Most clients are eligible for free services.

The Semper Sound Band was formed by military members in the music therapy program who wanted to play music together and share camaraderie. The band’s repertoire is diverse and genres include Americana, jazz, contemporary rock, pop, country and salsa.

Resounding Joy’s military music therapy program recently received more than $75,000 from partners, including The Patriots Connection at the Rancho Santa Fe Foundation, the city of San Diego Commission for Arts and Culture and Creative Forces. The Creative Forces Community Engagement Grant program works in partnership with Mid-America Arts Alliance to improve the health and well-being of service members suffering from trauma along their families and caregivers through art.

Along with providing music therapy for military members, Resounding Joy offers music therapy for children and community members of all ages.

The concert will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Encinitas Elks Lodge, 1393 Windsor Road. Doors open at 5 p.m. and food trucks will be available. The event is sponsored by the Horst Family Foundation.

Tickets are $15-$75 at resoundingjoyinc.org/lyd2022.

