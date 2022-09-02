Advertisement
Local artist’s work on display at Rancho Santa Fe Library

Super Hero: Volodymyr Zelensky, by Margot Wallace.
(Courtesy of RSF Library
)
Come to the Rancho Santa Fe Library in September and October to see natural scenes, still life, seascapes, cityscapes and more. The current exhibit is a solo show of artwork created by Margot Wallace.

The exhibit is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Wallace regularly teaches art classes at the library, and in April 2023 her students’ work will be on display there.

To see Wallace’s work visit www.watercolorsbywally.com, or www.ranchosantafeartguild.org.

