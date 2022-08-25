The Art of Fashion show in Rancho Santa Fe set for Sept. 15

The Country Friends Art of Fashion, the nonprofit’s tribute to fall and philanthropy, takes to the runway at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe on Sept. 15. Sure to be a sell-out, the show features selections from the fall-winter collections of South Coast Plaza’s leading luxury retailers including Oscar de la Renta, Isabel Marant, Monique Lhuillier, Bally, Lafayette 148 New York, Max Mara, Moncler, Ralph Lauren, and Saks Fifth Avenue, with informal modeling by Camilla at a Champagne reception which opens the event.

Award-winning ABC 10News Anchor Kimberly Hunt emcees the Art of Fashion, co-chaired by Keilene Hayward, Sandy Nolan, and Melissa Wilkins. The event honors The Country Friends volunteers for their long commitment to the 68-year-old nonprofit which raises funds to benefit San Diego County charities through events and its Consignment Shop in Rancho Santa Fe.

“You know it’s fall when a giant open-air tent takes shape in a park across from The Inn,” notes Suzanne Newman, president of The Country Friends. “What’s amazing is that this annual event has been held for more than 65 years.” For the past 18 years, The Country Friends has partnered with South Coast Plaza, raising crucial funds for many nonprofits.” The TCF Board of Directors selects charities each fall after careful review and site visits. Since it was founded in 1954, The Country Friends has donated more than $14 million to those in need with special emphasis on women, children, the elderly, the military, and the disabled.

Funds are raised through sponsors, patrons, a live auction, an opportunity drawing featuring designer handbags, clothing, and jewelry, and 10 percent of sales at South Coast Plaza mini boutiques set up on The Inn’s lawn, offering fashion, fragrance, and accessories. Participating boutiques this year include Buccellati, Camilla, Furla, Jo Malone London, Max Mara, Mulberry, Oscar de la Renta, and Vitra Eyewear.

Top prize in the live auction is an “Ultimate Antarctic Adventure” from Scott Dunn Luxury Travel, valued at $38,390, a 12-day cruise for two aboard the Sylvia Earle, Aurora’s newest, state-of-the-art expedition ship. Additional prizes include a $12,500 pair of amethyst and diamond drop earrings from John Matty Co., a $12,500 getaway to the luxurious Conrad Punta de Mita in Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit paired with two roundtrip tickets from Alaska Airlines, and a $6,500 facial rejuvenation package from Allurant Medical Spa.

Linda Sansone & Associates sponsors the Champagne reception which opens the event, with light bites from The French Gourmet, opportunity drawing displays, and the ever-popular photo lounge. After the runway show, guests gather on The Inn’s Croquet Lawn for a three-course luncheon featuring a roasted beet salad with butter lettuce, heirloom cherry tomatoes and pumpkin seeds followed by pan seared local halibut with sauteed kale, sweet white corn puree, broccolini and roasted pepper coulis. Dessert is a key lime tartlet. A vegetarian option is also available. The Art of Fashion concludes with “Sip, Shop, and Support,” the opportunity to continue boutique shopping.

“Couture” sponsors include Les and Deborah Cross, Hoehn Jaguar Land Rover, Sheraton Carlsbad Resort & Spa and the Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa, Warren Family Foundation, and Wells Fargo. “Fashionista” sponsors are Dr. Melanie Palm of Art of Skin MD, The Mirandon Foundation for Hope, Nani Pua Skin Care, and Torrey Pines Bank. “Designer” sponsors include Keilene Hayward and Stephanie Wilbur, Performance K9 Training & Boarding, and SKY Facial Plastic Surgery, Inc. More than 50 individuals and companies are Art of Fashion “Patrons,” including John and Marci Cavanaugh, who are also hosting a patron party prior to The Art of Fashion.

The Art of Fashion Committee includes: Alicia Armstrong, Anahi Arata, Andrea Naversen Wait, Ben Beard, Bonnie Wright, Chris Carlisle, Christina Macone-Greene, Dayna Shultz-Sarazin, Deborah Cross, Elia Surran, Irina Shkov, Jean Waters, Laura White, Laura MacKinnon-Chapman, Lezlie Reynales, Linda Block, Linda Royster Cook, Maggie Bobileff, Marci Cavanaugh, Marian Tsvyk, Marla Zanelli, Mia Park, Rebecca Fisher, Rita Lancaster-Hannah, Stacie Barba, Stephanie Wilbur, Valerie Parker, Vivian Capozza, and Yvette Letourneau.

The Sept. 15 event runs from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, or to become an Art of Fashion sponsor, contact The Country Friends at (858)756-1192, extension 4, or admin@thecountryfriends.org.