Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library and Warwick’s bookstore present a Matt de la Peña book launch at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at 7555 Draper Ave. Newbery Award-winner de la Peña will debut his new picture book, “Patchwork,” and will read the story, discuss his inspiration and writing process and sign copies of the book. Free; books will be available for purchase. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Flexibility and Mobility — Hips and Low Back Deep Stretch Workshop with Jeny Dawson” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. $65 in advance, $75 the day of the event. buddhiyogalj.com

• The Nataraja Meditation and Yoga Center presents “Guided Meditation and Open Talk” at 5:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, online and in person in La Jolla. Meditation teacher Erhard Vogel will discuss living a self-empowered life. Free; donations will be accepted. Call Pam at (858) 395-4033 by Sunday, Aug. 28, to reserve a spot and receive the address.

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• The La Jolla Music Society presents “Finale: Metamorphosis” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at 7600 Fay Ave. The ensemble performance is the conclusion of the Music Society’s SummerFest series. $53 and up. theconrad.org/events

• Adventures by the Book presents “Fall into Reading” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, online. Author Jamie Beck will discuss her book “Take It From Me.” The series continues at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, with author Gill Paul discussing her book “The Manhattan Girls: A Novel of Dorothy Parker and Her Friends.” Free; book copies will be available for purchase. bit.ly/3pfmf7h

• The La Jolla Community Center and La Jolla Art Association present an art demonstration at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Artist Sherry Roper will demonstrate how to paint a still life in oil using the indirect method of painting. Free; registration is required. ljcommunitycenter.org/art-receptions

Warwick’s bookstore will present author Joyce Carol Oates on Thursday, Aug. 25, online. (Nicholas Calcott)

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Joyce Carol Oates at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, online. Oates will discuss her new book, “Babysitter,” with author Paula McLain. warwicks.com/event/oates-2022

• Bill Toone, founder of Ecolife Conservation , will appear at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at Artemis Gallery, 1152 Prospect St., La Jolla. Toone will discuss and sign his book “On the Wings of the Condor,” and wine and cheese will be served. Free.

• The Fourth Friday Jazz Series at the La Jolla Community Center will feature Christopher Hollyday on saxophone, Rob Thorsen on bass and Melonie Grinnell on piano as they perform “Rhythm in a Riff: The Music of Billy Eckstine” on Friday, Aug. 26, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. A reception will begin at 7 p.m., with the concert at 8 p.m. $22 in advance for Community Center members, $25 for non-members; $30 at the door. ljcommunitycenter.org/ffjs

• L&G Projects presents the exhibit “Here Comes the Sun” through Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7940 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. The show features works by Israeli artist Orit Fuchs. Free. landgprojects.com

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents “Multiple Insights” through Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition features paintings and sculptures by a selection of gallery artists. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes)” beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. Inspired by interviews with immigrants from Latin America, the production is a celebration of the resiliency and camaraderie that can be built as strangers become friends and friends become family. The show runs through Sunday, Sept. 25. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the 30th annual Juried Exhibition through Friday, Sept. 2, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Selected artists will display their work. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• BFree Studio presents “Turning Tides” through Saturday, Sept. 3, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit includes the works of the 12 members of female art collective Time for Women Artists . Free. bfreestudio.net

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “Voices from the Rez” through Sunday, Sept. 4, at 780 Prospect St. The exhibit seeks to remind viewers of the continuing presence of Native Americans in Southern California and some of the art they create. Free. lajollahistory.org

• Quint Gallery presents “New Sculpture” through Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features works by San Diego artists Adam Belt and Christopher Puzio and Bay Area artist Chris Thorson. Free. quintgallery.com

Works by Mark Sherman, Eileen Mandell and Beverly Brock are included in the La Jolla Community Center and La Jolla Art Association’s art exhibit through Monday, Oct. 10. (Courtesy of La Jolla Community Center)

• The La Jolla Community Center and La Jolla Art Association present an art exhibit through Monday, Oct. 10, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The exhibit features about 50 pieces by local artists Beverly Brock, Chris Conroe, Dan Kilgore, Eileen Mandell, Jose Luis Nunez and Mark Sherman. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents a photography exhibit by Jordan Verdin featuring the portraits and stories of area homeless people through Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7555 Draper Ave. The library will concurrently collect donations of socks and hygiene products. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Galas & events

St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church will present the 90th White Elephant Sale beginning Friday, Aug. 26, in La Jolla. (Courtesy of St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church)

• St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church presents the 90th White Elephant Sale beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. The “first choice night” gives guests their first choice of donations to buy, and complimentary wine and appetizers will be served. $15 in advance and $20 at the door. The “main sale” starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. At 1 p.m., remaining items will be half-price. At 3:30 p.m., guests can buy a mystery bag for $5. Proceeds from past sales have supported nonprofit groups for efforts ranging from providing baby supplies for military families to furnishing apartments for low-income senior citizens. bit.ly/stjameswes2022

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “The Gala @ MCASD” at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The fundraising event will preview the museum’s forthcoming exhibit “Alexis Smith: The American Way” and will include dinner and more. $600 and up. mcasd.org/gala

• The Social Service League of La Jolla presents “September to Remember 2022” at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Darlington House, 7441 Olivetas Ave. The fundraiser will include food, music and silent auction items. Proceeds will benefit League House senior housing. $100. RSVP by Thursday, Sept. 1. ssloflj.org

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆