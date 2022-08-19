Downtown Leucadia will be filled with art, music and dancing Aug. 28

Downtown Leucadia will be filled with art, dance performances and music Aug. 28 for the 16th annual LeucadiART Walk.

The free community event, put on by Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Association, is billed as one of the area’s largest juried fine art shows. Highlights include live art demonstrations, electric bike training class and a beer garden.

The lineup of live music includes Ben Powell and Leucadia 101 Battle of the Bands runner-up Juvenile Seagulls. A live performances by Encinitas School of Music students will be at the Children’s Art Pavilion at Head Start, 616 N. Coast Highway 101. Kids can join a free 20-minute painting class led by Paint Party USA’s owner, Karria Bordin, while listening to the music.

New this year is a free electric bike training class, led by BCycle. Attendees can train with a BCycle representative and learn the electric bike rules of the road. Those who complete the training through a certified instructor will receive a gift. Training times are 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., noon and 12:30 p.m. Space is limited; sign up early at brittany@leucadia101.com.

The beer garden, which is open from noon to 4 p.m. for ages 21 and older, will be at Noni Salon, 704 N. Coast Highway 101. Local favorites, including Culture Brewing, Kings and Convicts and Bambucha, will be sold.

There will be live music by Nena Anderson, Second Harvest and Wag Halen, among others.

The art walk is slated for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Coast Highway from 1900 to 434 N. Coast Highway 101.

Additional free parking is at the La Costa Avenue Park and Ride, 710 La Costa Ave., where attendees can board a free, open air trolley from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. that stops along the art walk route. The last trolley returning to the Park and Ride is at 5:15 p.m.

For more information, visit leucadia101.com.