RSF Rotary Foundation to hold 8th annual ‘Taste of Rancho Santa Fe’

After two years of pause, Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Foundation and title sponsors Future Legends, Hoehn Family of Dealerships and Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty will host the “Taste of Rancho Santa Fe.”

“It has been way too long, and we can’t wait to finally be able to welcome our neighbors and guests to RSF Rotary’s beloved Food & Wine Festival,” said event chair Luis Carranza. “Join us on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 4-7 p.m. on the lawns of The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe”.

The offerings of this year’s much-anticipated return of “Taste of Rancho Santa Fe” promises to be the best. Enjoy a late summer afternoon with the regions finest and explore pours from 30 vintners, brewers and distilleries alongside 20 restaurants with delectable cuisine such as a fresh seafood station, signature appetizer bites, designer pasta stations, decadent desserts and The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe’s signature hospitality.

Savor the excitement of a late summer afternoon with lots of entertainment including a unique raffle featuring all the essential ingredients of the good life: vacations, restaurant certificates, fine jewelry, sport and show tickets, dance to live music or take a picture in a photo booth and so much more. New this year is the Inn at Rancho Santa Fe’s open bar under the stars to be enjoyed by guests after the official event concludes.

One-hundred percent of the proceeds raised will go to the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Foundation which supports funds and service to aiding organizations in need. The Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club and Foundation takes on the toughest challenges in communities all over the world. In the past 12 months the RSF group of volunteers has visited, worked with and provided much-needed funds to a Mexican children orphanage, Camp Pendleton military families, as well as downtown San Diego homeless and disadvantaged housing groups, supported human trafficking victims organizations, Ukraine war refugees and funded a Ugandan international clean water project, just to name a few.

Would you like to be a sponsor? RSF Rotary offers attractive corporate sponsorships and underwriting packages for this unique Rancho Santa Fe event. For more information, contact Katherine Foster at Greekfoster@aol.com

The members of the Taste of Rancho Santa Fe 2022 team invite the community to join the event to celebrate neighborhood, friendships and local business excellence and provide all the ingredients to benefit the work of the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Foundation.

Event tickets are $150 per person. To purchase tickets visit www.tastetofrsf.org