Tea3 Foundation golf tournament to benefit San Pasqual Academy

The Tea3 Foundation will host its signature golf tournament “Tee-Up for Tea3” on Sept. 19 at The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe.

Proceeds from this annual tournament will support the Friends of San Pasqual Academy to provide a safe, stable and caring environment for foster teens at the San Pasqual Academy.

“Supporting the San Pasqual Academy fulfills one of the objectives of the Tea3 Foundation that fosters the development of our community’s youth,” said Sandra den Ujil, Tea3 Foundation president and founder in a news release. “In addition to offering quality high school education, the Academy provides a safe and comfortable living environment to otherwise disadvantaged young members of our community.”

This tournament at The Farms will be limited to 100 players. Tickets are available online at tea3foundation.ejoinme.org/Tee-Up. The Farms is located at 8500 St. Andrews Road in Rancho Santa Fe. Tee time is at noon. Cocktails followed by dinner will be held after the tournament.

