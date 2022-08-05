North County Celtic Queen Pageant seeks applicants

Applicants are sought for the North County Celtic Queen Pageant. Single girls, ages 13-28, living in North County can enter the pageant. Candidates do not need to be of Irish heritage. Court members will be awarded prizes and gifts, and become goodwill ambassadors for the North County communities.

The North County Celtic Queen Pageant is a nonprofit, providing pageant winners with more than 60 service opportunities during their year of service. Proceeds from the pageant go to this year’s Charity of Choice, the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary.

Members of the North County Celtic Queen 2022 Court are: North County Celtic Queen Ambassador, Susie Martinez, North County Celtic Princess, Savera Sekhon, Miss Teen, North County Celtic Queen, Arabella Kriedeman, North County Celtic Princess, Caliee Hayman, North County Celtic Princess, Irene Faciones and North County Celtic Queen, Miss Remy Arnold, and North County Celtic Queen Ambassador, Jamie Guzman.

The pageant is slated for Sept. 17 at Faith Lutheran Church in Vista, and coronation orientations and interviews are from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 5 and Aug. 19 at the Boys & Girls Club of Vista, 410 W. California Ave.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 19. Email celticqueenpageantdirector@gmail.com.