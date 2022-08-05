Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

Scripps Research will present “Frontiers in Alcohol Addiction Science and Medicine” with Marisa Roberto on Wednesday, Aug. 10, online. (Don Boomer)

• Scripps Research presents “Frontiers in Alcohol Addiction Science and Medicine” at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, online. Scripps Research’s Marisa Roberto will discuss how stress and neuroimmune mechanisms play a role in addiction and how recent discoveries are paving the way to new treatments. Free. frontrow.scripps.edu

• The La Jolla Library Poetry Group meets at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The group meets the third Thursday of each month for participants to read and share poems they’ve written. Free. Email vmdandrea@hotmail.com.

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Mad Science: Fire and Ice Show” at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at 7555 Draper Ave. The event will include foggy dry ice storms and vanishing paper. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Mother/Daughter Yoga — Inspiring Healthy Friendships with Erica Rood” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. For girls ages 8-12 and their mothers. $49 per pair. buddhiyogalj.com

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class for all levels is open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• The La Jolla Music Society presents “Open Rehearsal III” at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at 7600 Fay Ave. Guests can observe the rehearsal process for a SummerFest performance and talk with the artists during a post-rehearsal Q&A. Free. Registration is not required.

• The La Jolla Village Merchants Association presents “First Friday La Jolla Art Walk” from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at various locations in The Village. Winners will be announced in the Circle of Life Community Art Expo at Pacific Sotheby’s. Free. bit.ly/VMAFirstFriday

• The La Jolla Community Center and La Jolla Art Association present an art exhibition through Friday, Aug. 5, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Twelve artists are showing 70 pieces of work in a mixture of media including acrylic, oil, digital and photography. Free. lajollaartassociation.org

• Warwick’s bookstore, Books & Books and Miami Book Fair present author Mohsin Hamid at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, online. Hamid will discuss his new book, “The Last White Man,” in conversation with author Danzy Senna. Free. warwicks.com/event/hamid-2022

• BFree Studio presents a reception for “Lights, Night: Neon — Photographs That Glow” at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit, which opened Aug. 1, features works by San Diego artist Richard Ybarra through Monday, Aug. 15. Free. bfreestudio.net

• Quint Gallery presents “New Sculpture” beginning Saturday, Aug. 6, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit featuring work by San Diego artists Adam Belt and Christopher Puzio and Bay Area artist Chris Thorson will include an artist talk and opening reception at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. The show will run through Saturday, Sept. 17. Free. quintgallery.com

• The Kiwanis Club of La Jolla presents the Heroes at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Scripps Park, 1100 Coast Blvd. The performance is the last in the Kiwanis Club’s 2022 Concerts by the Sea series. Free.

• The La Jolla Music Society presents “Under the Influence: Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 7600 Fay Ave. $48 and up. ljms.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents its 16th “Flicks on the Bricks” outdoor film series at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays beginning Aug. 11 at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The three-week series of films with the “Lubitsch touch” is curated and presented by KPBS film critic Beth Accomando. $15 per film for Athenaeum members and $20 for non-members, or $39 for the series for members and $54 for non-members. Must be 21 or older. ljathenaeum.org/flicks

• D.G. Wills Books presents film historian Noah Isenberg at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at 7461 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Isenberg will discuss his book “Bill Wilder on Assignment: Dispatches from Weimar Berlin and Interwar Vienna.” Free. dgwillsbooks.com

• Friends of the La Jolla Library present “Ode to the Blue Forest” through Saturday, Aug. 13, at 7555 Draper Ave. The exhibit features cyanotypes by La Jolla photographer and marine scientist Oriana Poindexter. Free. orianapoindexter.com

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Here There Are Blueberries” through Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The play is about an album of never-before-seen World War II-era photographs. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org/show/here-there-are-blueberries

• L&G Projects presents the exhibit “Here Comes the Sun” through Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7940 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. The show features works by Israeli artist Orit Fuchs. Free. landgprojects.com

Molly McCracken-Kumar’s “Unending Resilience” is part of R.B. Stevenson Gallery’s “Multiple Insights” exhibit through Saturday, Aug. 27, in La Jolla. (Courtesy of R.B. Stevenson Gallery)

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents “Multiple Insights” through Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features paintings and sculptures by a selection of gallery artists. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the 30th annual Juried Exhibition through Saturday, Sept. 3, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Selected artists will display their work. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “Voices from the Rez” through Sunday, Sept. 4, at 780 Prospect St. The exhibit seeks to remind viewers of the continuing presence of Native Americans in Southern California and some of the art they create. Free. lajollahistory.org

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆