Aug. 4: Upcoming local and regional events

Ovation Theatre returns to Palomar College with ‘The Addams Family’

Ovation Theatre presents the musical comedy “The Addams Family” Aug 5-7 and Aug 12-14 at at the Howard Brubeck Theatre at Palomar College, San Marcos.

A comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, “The Addams Family” features an original story and it’s every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family– a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before– keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

Tickets are $25 and available at ovationtheatre.brownpapertickets.com. Check out ovationtheatre.org, call (760) 487-8568, email info@ovationtheatre.org for more information.

Del Mar Foundation Summer Twilight Concert

The next Del Mar Foundation Summer Twilight Concert will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar. The festivities will begin with the Zel’s Opening Act, Folklorick, taking the stage at 6 p.m., followed by the main attraction, The Rolling Heartbreakers, at 7 p.m.

The Rolling Heartbreakers is a Rolling Stones and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute band. For more information, go to delmarfoundation.org.

North Coast Rep extends run of “The Remarkable Mister Holmes”

North Coast Repertory Theatre’s world premiere madcap musical comedy murder mystery “The Remarkable Mister Holmes” has now been extended by popular demand through Aug. 28. Call (858)481-1055, or visit northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Shark Lab at Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve

Torrey Pines Docent Society’s August Nature Discovery Series will be a presentation by California State University Long Beach of its Shark Lab Shack. The public event on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. is free and suitable for all ages. There will also be a beach scavenger hunt for children. Meet at the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve North Beach parking lot, behind the restrooms. Visit torreypine.org. 12600 North Torrey Pines Road.

El Camino Quilt Guild: “Perfect Piecing”

El Camino Quilt Guild meets at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 9 at Faith Community Church, 2700 Rancho Pancho, Carlsbad. Guest fee for the meeting is $10. Linda Sullivan, www.colourwerks.com, will present a lecture on “My Best Tips and Tricks for Perfect Piecing”. A true believer that most of the “piecing issues” can be overcome while creating the quilt, she’ll also demonstrate how to work your way through inaccurate seam allowances, persnickety seam intersections and a variety of other “potential piecing hazards” to achieve beautiful results! Join us for a fun morning.

Visit elcaminoquilters.com or email info@elcaminoquilters.com for more information. El Camino Quilters is a nonprofit group that donates hundreds of quilts and other handmade items to a variety of groups including senior centers, hospitals, police and military groups.

Del Mar’s Art of Racing

The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club will host its first Art of Racing event starting at noon Saturday, Aug. 6, in the Plaza de Mexico. There will be music, a wine bar, live painting, and artwork available for sale. Visit dmtc.com for more information.

Batiquitos Lagoon to hold family event ‘All About Eggs’

Batiquitos Lagoon will host a presentation on Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. titled “All About Eggs”, presented by BLF Docent, Kathy Dickey and Barbara Wallach. A free, family event that will be interesting for both adults and kids. Come and learn all about bird and other kinds of eggs, such as insects, spiders and reptiles. Meet at the picnic tables next to the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit Batiquitoslagoon.org.

One Paseo’s Kids Happy Hour

Taking place every Thursday through Aug. 25, One Paseo will host a Kids Happy Hour seriesfrom 3 to 5 p.m including kid-friendly entertainment and snacks from the center’s eateries. Upcoming offerings include bubbles on Aug. 11 and a magic show on Aug. 18. A full schedule can be found at onepaseo.com/events/kidshappyhour

Summer Surf Fest at One Paseo

On Saturday, Aug. 6, One Paseo is hosting a Summer Surf Fest to celebrate San Diego surf culture and the local beach community. The surf-centric event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature live music by Woodie and the Longboards, a classic car show provided by San Diego Woodies, a local ecology pop-up with Wild Coast, Surfrider Foundation and the Los Peñasquitos Lagoon Foundation, and an art installation by local artists.

The all-ages event will also include a kids zone, beach games and more. While there, check out One Paseo’s summer pop-up Aloha Collection, which recently opened its first retail store in Encinitas.

One Paseo is located at 3725 Paseo Place. Visit onepaseo.com.

Free Summer Sunset jazz concert at Village Church

A special Sunday evening jazz concert on the Village Church patio in Rancho Santa Fe will feature celebrated jazz musician Dante Fire on Aug.14 from 5 p.m.—7 p.m. Fire is known for transcending genres to consistently showcase music of quality and distinction. He has performed with several Grammy winners and his work has been featured on more than 20 albums. You are welcome to bring a picnic dinner or enjoy food from Aunty Lynne’s Pacific Rim Food Truck. This family-friendly, no-cost event is open to everyone. Table seating is limited, so beach chairs and blankets are encouraged. The Village Church is located at 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho anta Fe. More information: villagechurch.org/summer-sunset-jazz or email jacosta@villagechurch.org.

Encinitas historic bus tour to include Bumann Ranch

The Encinitas Preservation Association will once again be hosting the historical bus tour on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The tour includes over 50 historical points of interest and scheduled stops at OIivenhain Town Hall, San Dieguito Heritage Museum and a drive through the old Ecke Poinsettia Farm. The highlight of the tour will be a rare opportunity to tour the historic Bumann Ranch which was homesteaded in 1886. This ranch has been carefully preserved and represents rural life in the late 1800s and early 1900s. This is an extraordinary opportunity to see a working ranch with many historic buildings. Three generations of the Bumann family have called this home for the past 125 years. The buildings and contents are totally original and unchanged. Of the many Encinitas homestead ranches that once dotted the back country, this is the only one to survive into the 21st century.

Each ticket supports the preservation of two of Encinitas’ most iconic historical buildings, the Boathouses. The EPA acquired the SS Moonlight and SS Encinitas in 2008 in order to maintain them and make sure they remain in place for future generations.

Tickets are available for $50 each. They may be purchased through eventbrite.com. The tour will depart from the 1883 School House at F ST and 4th St at 9 a.m. and return at 1 p.m. The 1883 School House will be open for viewing following the tour. Parking will be available at Pacific View.

Cardiff Dog Days of Summer

The 17th Annual Pupologie’s Cardiff Dog Days of Summer will be held Sunday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Encinitas Community Park. Presented by Cardiff 101 Main Street and the City of Encinitas, this free one-day event for dogs and dog lovers features numerous pet-related vendors, rescue groups, pet adoption agencies, and an agility course by Kamp Kanine. There will be dog contests, live music, food trucks, a libation lounge, and opportunity drawings. For a full event schedule and to volunteer at the event, check out cardiff101.com.

Solana Beach Concerts at the Cove

The city of Solana Beach and the Belly Up Tavern is hosting the “Concerts at the Cove” series, which brings local musicians to the Fletcher Cove Park stage in performances for all ages Thursday nights from 6 to 7:45 p.m. now to Aug. 25.

The concert series offers community members, especially families, a variety of musical styles in an outdoor setting by the beach. Bring low-back beach chairs, ground cover and picnics. Admission is free. No alcohol, tobacco, pets or personal BBQ’s allowed during concerts. For more information, visit cityofsolanabeach.org or call (858)720-2453. Fletcher Cove Park is located at 111 S. Sierra Ave., Solana Beach.

Summer and Song series at Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch

The “Summer and Songs” series has returned to the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch on Thursday nights through Aug. 25. The lineup includes some of the best local talent in San Diego. The free, family-friendly events will be held in the Village Square from 6-8 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic, takeout, or enjoy dining at a Village eatery. The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch is located at 13490 Pacific Highlands Ranch Parkway. Visit phrvillage.com

‘Carney Magic’ at North Coast Rep

Comedian, actor, and sleight of hand virtuoso John Carney returns to North Coast Rep in his one-man show: Carney Magic, Aug. 8-9, at 7:30 p.m. The show is a charming, hilarious and astounding theatrical experience with everything from story telling, personal stories and magic. Visit northcoastrep.org