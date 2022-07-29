July 28: Upcoming local and regional events

Batiquitos Lagoon to hold family event ‘All About Eggs’

Batiquitos Lagoon will host a presentation on Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. titled “All About Eggs”, presented by BLF Docent, Kathy Dickey and Barbara Wallach. A free, family event that will be interesting for both adults and kids. Come and learn all about bird and other kinds of eggs, such as insects, spiders and reptiles. Meet at the picnic tables next to the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit Batiquitoslagoon.org.

Coming to The Rady Shell: The Princess Bride, Jennifer Hudson, Ceelo Green and more

The San Diego Symphony continues its landmark summer lineup at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park this August and September with even more incredible performances by the symphony and a variety of other artists. Concert highlights for August and September are below:

August concert highlights: Friday, Aug. 12, The Princess Bride in Concert; Saturday, Aug. 13, The Music of John Williams: 90th Birthday Celebration; Sunday, Aug. 14, Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown; Tuesday, Aug. 16, The Psychedelic Furs: Made of Rain Tour 2022 with Special Guest X; Tuesday, Aug. 23, Flying Lotus and Hiatus Kaiyote; Friday, Aug. 26, Tchaikovsky’s Symphonic Tales conducted by Music Director Rafael Payare; Sunday, Aug. 28, Jennifer Hudson who recently achieved EGOT status; Wednesday, Aug. 31, Elvis Costello & The Imposters.

September concert highlights: Sunday, Sept. 4, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Maralis; Saturday, Sept. 10, Classic Albums Live Performs Pink Floyd - The Wall; Sunday, Sept. 11, Classic Albums Live Performs The Beatles - Let It Be; Friday, Sept. 16, Broadway Sings…and Swings; Saturday, Sept. 17, Arturo O’Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra; Sunday, Sept. 18, Ceelo Green as Soul Brotha #100: A Tribute to James Brown; Tuesday, Sept. 27, Bonnie Raitt: Just Like That ... Tour 2022.

Tickets to each show and the full concert lineup can be found at TheShell.org.

Encinitas historic bus tour to include Bumann Ranch

The Encinitas Preservation Association (EPA) will once again be hosting the historical bus tour on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The tour includes over 50 historical points of interest and scheduled stops at OIivenhain Town Hall, San Dieguito Heritage Museum and a drive through the old Ecke Poinsettia Farm. The highlight of the tour will be a rare opportunity to tour the historic Bumann Ranch which was homesteaded in 1886. This ranch has been carefully preserved and represents rural life in the late 1800s and early 1900s. This is an extraordinary opportunity to see a working ranch with many historic buildings. Three generations of the Bumann family have called this home for the past 125 years. The buildings and contents are totally original and unchanged. Of the many Encinitas homestead ranches that once dotted the back country, this is the only one to survive into the 21st century.

Each ticket supports the preservation of two of Encinitas’ most iconic historical buildings, the Boathouses. The EPA acquired the SS Moonlight and SS Encinitas in 2008 in order to maintain them and make sure they remain in place for future generations.

Tickets are available for $50 each. They may be purchased through www.eventbrite.com. The tour will depart from the 1883 School House at F ST and 4th St at 9 a.m. and return at 1 p.m. The 1883 School House will be open for viewing following the tour. Parking will be available at Pacific View.

Save the date: La Jolla Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary Third Annual beWELL event

The La Jolla Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary invites all to the 3rd Annual beWELL event: Dinking for Dollars Pickleball Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 15, 4:30 p.m.-9 p.m. at Bobby Riggs Racket and Paddle in Encinitas. Registration opens in September: www.rchalajolla.com. Contact Mina Zolfaghari for sponsor and underwriting opportunities: minasz1@mac.com. Net proceeds benefit Copley Psychiatric Emergency Department at Rady Children’s Hospital - San Diego.

Cardiff Dog Days of Summer

The 17th Annual Pupologie’s Cardiff Dog Days of Summer will be held Sunday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Encinitas Community Park. Presented by Cardiff 101 Main Street and the City of Encinitas, this free one-day event for dogs and dog lovers features numerous pet-related vendors, rescue groups, pet adoption agencies, and an agility course by Kamp Kanine. There will be dog contests, live music, food trucks, a libation lounge, and opportunity drawings. For a full event schedule and to volunteer at the event, check out cardiff101.com.

SB Concerts at the Cove

The city of Solana Beach and the Belly Up Tavern is hosting the “Concerts at the Cove” series, which brings local musicians to the Fletcher Cove Park stage in performances for all ages Thursday nights from 6 to 7:45 p.m. now to Aug. 25. The concert series offers community members, especially families, a variety of musical styles in an outdoor setting by the beach. Bring low-back beach chairs, ground cover and picnics. Admission is free. No alcohol, tobacco, pets or personal BBQ’s allowed during concerts. For more information, visit cityofsolanabeach.org or call 858-720-2453. Fletcher Cove Park is located at 111 S. Sierra Ave., Solana Beach.

Taste of Encinitas

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association will hold the 33rd Annual Taste of Encinitas on Aug. 2 from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., presented by Ting Wireless. Musicians will entertain the attendees that stroll South Coast Hwy 101 sampling food from 15+ restaurants and wine and beer from 20+ Sip Stops in Downtown Encinitas. Visit www.encinitas101.com for the list of bands that will perform at the event, for more information and to purchase tickets online. Tickets are also available at the E101 office (818 S. Coast Hwy 101). Same day tickets (if available) will be $50, but the event typically sells out in advance.

Summer and Songs series

The “Summer and Songs” series has returned to the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch on Thursday nights which started June 23 and goes through Aug. 25. The lineup includes some of the best local talent in San Diego. The free, family-friendly events will be held in the Village Square from 6-8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic, takeout, or enjoy dining at a Village eatery. The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch is located at 13490 Pacific Highlands Ranch Pkwy, Carmel Valley, 92130. Visit phrvillage.com

‘Carney Magic’ coming to North Coast Rep

Comedian, actor, and sleight of hand virtuoso John Carney returns to North Coast Rep in his one-man show: Carney Magic, Aug. 8-9, at 7:30 p.m. at North Coast Repertory Theatre. The show is a charming, hilarious and astounding theatrical experience with everything from story telling, personal stories and magic. From silly to sentimental, Carney Magic expertly weaves likable characters with magic and mind-blowing slight of hand to deliver a performance that will amaze and delight.

Honored by Hollywood’s Magic Castle, and the Academy of Magical Arts’ prestigious Performing Masters Fellowship, Carney’s engaging wit and dazzling talent have landed him appearances on “Jerry Seinfeld’s HBO Special,” and “The Late Show with David Letterman.” Carney is also an accomplished actor, with featured appearances on such TV shows as “Spin City” and “Two and a Half Men”, as well as numerous sketch comedy shows, plays, and theatrical productions. He has lectured extensively throughout the world, and his books “Magic by Design”, “Carneycopia”, and “The Book of Secrets” are considered modern classics in instruction of the art form. A family-friendly show.

Visit northcoastrep.org for tickets or call the box office at 858-481-1055. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach.

Bubble Days at Pacific Highlands Ranch

Bubble Day, a free community and family event for all ages, will be held at the Pacific Highlands Ranch Recreation Center on the first and third Friday of each month from 4-6 p.m. Upcoming Bubble Days include Aug. 5 and Aug. 19. Bubble mix will be provided with options to create your own bubble wand. The rec center is located at 5977 Village Center Loop Road.

Theatre School @ North Coast Rep to hold outdoor shows

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep is presenting a student production of William Shakespeare’s emotionally expressive comedy “Much Ado About Nothing”. Next performances run July 28-30 at the Birdwing Amphitheatre Open Air Classroom (3201 Via de la Valle, Del Mar, 92014); and Aug. 4-6 at La Colonia Park (715 Valley Ave., Solana Beach, 92075), with all show times at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free at all venues. No advance reservations are needed. Bringing your own outdoor seating or blankets is recommended. Visit northcoastreptheatreschool.org.

LITVAKdance: Dancing Outdoors Take 2 runs July 30

LITVAKdance will host an evening of live dance, music, art and libations in the gardens at ICA San Diego North in Encinitas. The event will be held Saturday, July 30, at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show. LITVAKdance performs alongside guest companies from Los Angeles to Tijuana in its second annual “Dancing Outdoors” event. See live music by Mariachi Champaña Nevin, peruse art exhibitions by Aaron Glasson and ICA/SD resident artist Minerva Cuervas, and enjoy the beautiful outdoor setting, all with a drink in hand. For tickets, visit LITVAKdance.org/performs

San Diego Junior Theatre presents ‘Head Over Heels’

San Diego Junior Theatre in Balboa Park presents the San Diego premiere of Head Over Heels, the sixth and final show of its 74th season. An inspired mash-up of posh and punk, “Head Over Heels” is an Elizabethan romp about a royal family that must prevent an oracle’s prophecy of doom. In order to save their beloved kingdom, the family embarks on a journey where they are faced with mistaken identities, love triangles and self-discovery. This musical comedy from music legends The Go-Go’s includes the hit songs “We Got The Beat,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “Vacation” and more. “Head Over Heels” runs July 29-Aug. 14, and is recommended for ages 12+ for mature content and themes. For tickets, visit juniortheatre.com or call the box office at 619-239-8355.