Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd will discuss U.S.-China relations during a free public forum sponsored by UC San Diego at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, online and in Roth Auditorium at the Sanford Consortium for Regenerative Medicine, 2880 Torrey Pines Scenic Drive, La Jolla. The talk will be moderated by Caroline Freund, dean of UCSD’s School of Global Policy and Strategy. Chancellor Pradeep Khosla will give opening remarks. Register at bit.ly/3oww2FD.

• Yiddishland California presents Judeo-Spanish (Ladino) for Beginners at 1 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Aug. 2, online. The six-week course will focus on vocabulary, grammar and communication, as well as the cultural history of the language. $120 for six sessions or $25 per class. bit.ly/LadinoAug

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Luau at the Library” at 10 a.m. Friday, July 29, at 7555 Draper Ave. The event will include a hula performance, refreshments and more. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Mother/Daughter Yoga — Inspiring Healthy Friendships with Erica Rood” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. For girls ages 8-12 and their mothers. $49 per pair. buddhiyogalj.com

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• The La Jolla Community Center and La Jolla Art Association present an art demonstration at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Watercolor artist Minnie Valero will demonstrate the difference between traditional watercolor paper and Yupo, a synthetic waterproof paper. Free. Registration is required. ljcommunitycenter.org/art-receptions

• BFree Studio presents “Luminous La Jolla … and Other Lovable Landscapes” at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The event features an artist talk with La Jollan Kathryn Anthony and a digital exhibit of her photography. Free. To register, visit bfreestudio.net and click “Events.”

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents an opening reception for its 30th annual Juried Exhibition at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Selected artists will display their work through Saturday, Sept. 3. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• The La Jolla Music Society opens its annual SummerFest with “Opening Night: Side by Side” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. The performance will feature compositions written in collaboration with multiple composers or played by multiple performers on the same instruments. $53 and up. ljms.org

Jazmine Mitts will participate in the La Jolla Theatre Ensemble’s staged reading of “Sweet Spot: The Fleeting Glory of Althea Gibson and Angela Buxton” on Saturday, July 30, and Monday, Aug. 1. (Courtesy of La Jolla Theatre Ensemble)

• The La Jolla Theatre Ensemble presents a staged reading of “Sweet Spot: The Fleeting Glory of Althea Gibson and Angela Buxton” at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30, and 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The play by Germaine Shames is about a Black woman and a Jewish Englishwoman in the segregated world of 1950s amateur lawn tennis. $10 suggested donation.

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents an opening reception for “Multiple Insights” at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition, featuring paintings and sculptures by a selection of gallery artists, will run through Saturday, Aug. 27. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the Jenny Scheinman Quintet at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The performance will feature music Scheinman wrote in the wilderness of Northern California during the COVID-19 pandemic. $35 for Athenaeum members; $40 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org

• The Kiwanis Club of La Jolla presents Sue Palmer and Her Motel Swing Orchestra at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at Scripps Park, 1100 Coast Blvd. The performance is part of the club’s Concerts by the Sea series. Free.

• The La Jolla Music Society presents “Open Rehearsal II” at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. Guests can observe a rehearsal for SummerFest and talk with the artists during a post-rehearsal Q&A. Free. ljms.org

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Karen Cushman at noon Wednesday, Aug. 3, online. Cushman will discuss her new book, “War and Millie McGonigle,” in conversation with San Diego History Center board member Debby Parrish and Warwick’s children’s bookseller Sonia Teder-Moore. Free. warwicks.com/event/cushman-2022

• The La Jolla Community Center and La Jolla Art Association present an art exhibition through Friday, Aug. 5, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Twelve artists are showing 70 pieces of work in a mixture of media including acrylic, oil, digital and photography. Free. lajollaartassociation.org

Art by Chris Thorson will be included in Quint Gallery’s “New Sculpture” exhibit beginning Saturday, Aug. 6, in La Jolla. (Courtesy of Quint Gallery)

• Quint Gallery presents “New Sculpture” beginning Saturday, Aug. 6, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit featuring work by San Diego artists Adam Belt and Christopher Puzio and Bay Area artist Chris Thorson will include an artist talk and opening reception at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. The show will run through Saturday, Sept. 17. Free. quintgallery.com

• Friends of the La Jolla Library present “Ode to the Blue Forest” through Saturday, Aug. 13, at 7555 Draper Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features cyanotypes by La Jolla photographer and marine scientist Oriana Poindexter. Free. orianapoindexter.com

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Here There Are Blueberries” through Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The play is about an album of never-before-seen World War II-era photographs discovered by U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum archivists. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org/show/here-there-are-blueberries

• L&G Projects presents the exhibit “Here Comes the Sun” through Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7940 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. The show features works by Israeli artist Orit Fuchs. Free. landgprojects.com

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “Voices from the Rez” through Sunday, Sept. 4, at 780 Prospect St. The exhibit seeks to remind viewers of the continuing presence of Native Americans in Southern California and some of the art they create. Free. lajollahistory.org

Galas & events

• The La Jolla Community Center hosts a “Member Appreciation Grill & Chill” at 5 p.m. Friday, July 29, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. All are welcome to the event, which will include burgers, hot dogs and beer. Free for Community Center members; $25 for non-members. Registration is required. ljcommunitycenter.org/specialevents

Do you have an event —online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆