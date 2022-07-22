Free Summer Sunset Jazz Concert to be held at Village Church

A special Sunday evening jazz concert on the Village Church patio in Rancho Santa Fe will feature celebrated jazz musician Dante Fire on Aug.14 from 5 p.m.—7 p.m. Fire is known for transcending genres to consistently showcase music of quality and distinction. He has performed with several Grammy winners and his work has been featured on more than 20 albums.

Attendees are welcome to bring a picnic dinner or enjoy food from Aunty Lynne’s Pacific Rim Food Truck. This family-friendly, no-cost event is open to everyone. Table seating is limited, so beach chairs and blankets are encouraged. The Village Church is located at 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho anta Fe. More information: www.villagechurch.org/summer-sunset-jazz or email jacosta@villagechurch.org.