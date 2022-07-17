Advertisement
Share
Events

Christmas in July at Village Church will help refugees in San Diego

Village Church flyer
(Courtesy of Village Church)
Share

The Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe needs new and gently used items for its Christmas in July event that will help Ukrainian and Afghan families newly arrived in the United States. Items will be collected on Sunday, July 24, between 8:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. in the church parking lot at 6225 Paseo Delicias. Clothing, shoes, toys, furniture and kitchen wares are among the items needed to help support the ongoing work of the Alliance for African Assistance: Safari Seconds Thrift Store in San Diego that assists and supports refugees in adapting to their new homes.

Financial donations are also welcome and donation receipts will be provided upon request. For a complete list of items that will – and won’t – be accepted, visit https://www.villagechurch.org/christmas-in-july or email janf@villagechurch.org.

EventsPhilanthropyLocal NewsLifestyle

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement