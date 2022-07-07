July 7: Upcoming local and regional events

Friends of the Powerhouse presents ‘Party in the Park’

Join Friends of the Powerhouse for “Party in the Park”, a family-friendly fundraiser on July 19, from 3 p.m.-5:30 p.m., at Seagrove Park. Dance to Hullabaloo (@hullabaloosteve) and paint a commemorative ceramic tile in partnership with CeramiCafe (@ceramicafedelmar) for a donation of $100. Your tile will be glazed and displayed at the new playground. This event takes place right before the Summer Twilight Concert Series, so come hang out while you wait for the show to start. All proceeds go towards new playground equipment at the Del Mar Tot Lot in the Powerhouse Park. Powerhouse Park is located at 1658 Coast Blvd, Del Mar, 92014. Visit friendsofthepowerhouse.org/events

Guitarist Sergio D. Tala was the featured performer at the June 23 Concerts at the Cove event in Solana Beach.

(Jon Clark)

Solana Beach Concerts at the Cove

The city of Solana Beach and the Belly Up Tavern is hosting the “Concerts at the Cove” series, which brings local musicians to the Fletcher Cove Park stage in performances for all ages Thursday nights from 6 to 7:45 p.m. June 23 to Aug. 25.

The concert series offers community members, especially families, a variety of musical styles in an outdoor setting by the beach. Bring low-back beach chairs, ground cover and picnics. Admission is free. No alcohol, tobacco, pets or personal BBQ’s allowed during concerts. For more information, visit cityofsolanabeach.org or call 858-720-2453. Fletcher Cove Park is located at 111 S. Sierra Ave., Solana Beach.

Del Mar Fashion Showcase at One Paseo

The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club and One Paseo will host a Del Mar Fashion Showcase in anticipation of the race season to help attendees get outfits ready for opening day. The showcase will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 9 (One Paseo Plaza, near the Log), and will feature looks from One Paseo’s boutiques in One Paseo Plaza. Visit onepaseo.com/events/del for more information. One Paseo Plaza is located at 3725 Paseo Pl, Carmel Valley, 92130.

Del Mar Toastmasters to meet July 22

Del Mar Toastmasters invites all to an in-person meeting with the theme of “My Home Town” on Friday, July 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at St. Peters Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 334 14th St., Del Mar.

Every meeting provides two informative and entertaining speeches, an opportunity to speak impromptu, educational tips, and an enormous opportunity to laugh and learn essential communication skills. Del Mar Toastmasters has been laughing and learning for 35 years and encourages those interested to attend. For details, visit www.DelMarToastmasters.com or contact sherry@sml2000.com.

Summer Nights at Botanic Garden

Summer Nights continue at 8 p.m. July 14 and 28, Aug. 11 and 25, and Sept. 8 at the San Diego Botanic Garden, Quail Gardens Drive and Ecke Ranch Road. Highlights include extended hours, food vendors and fire pits. In addition, visitors can purchase special tickets (which include general admission) to attend the concerts and special events, including Concert on the Lawn with Hullabaloo on July 14, ticketed amphitheater concert with Finnegan Blue on July 28, Concert on the Lawn with Billy Lee and the JukeTones on Aug. 11, ticketed presentation on Wine in the Garden on Aug. 25, and Peter Pupping Band on Sept.8. Get tickets and pre-order food at sdbgarden.org/summernights.htm.

City Ballet of San Diego opens new season locally

City Ballet of San Diego, under the direction of Steven Wistrich, begins its 30th Anniversary Season by presenting world premieres by Resident Choreographer Geoff Gonzalez. The opening program of the season is for lovers of both classical and contemporary ballet. Gonzalez’s ballets are inspired through the cultivation of reimagined, contemporary movement based on the classical artform. Gonzalez acts to shed new light, while continuing to uphold ballet’s beautiful traditions. Performances: July 21-23, at 7:30 p.m. at the new Torrey Pines Performing Arts Center, 3710 Del Mar Heights Road, Carmel Valley. Free parking. Tickets at: www.cityballet.org. For more information: (858) 272-8663, www.cityballet.org.

Helen Woodward Animal Center’s 10th Annual PAWmicon

Helen Woodward Animal Center and Blue Buffalo will hold the 10th Annual PAWmicon, presented by Fetch by The Dodo, on Sunday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Town & Country Resort in Hotel Circle, located at 500 Hotel Circle N, San Diego, 92108. This family-friendly event encourages attendees to grab their canine sidekick and celebrate with themed photo experiences, music, games and activities for kids, Comic and Pop Culture Trivia, opportunity drawings, a BARKetplace and Artist Showcase, an AR Scavenger Hunt powered by Omniscape and more. The highlight of the event is the all-important PAWSplay Contest for superheroes and their heroic dogs. Get tickets at www.animalcenter.org/pawmicon2022

Proceeds from PAWmicon ticket sales and PAWSplay contests all support Helen Woodward Animal Center pets and programs.

‘What’s Inside That Sexy Brain of Yours’ at North Coast Rep

Variety Nights at North Coast Repertory Theatre presents “a night of laughter and mind-blowing mystery” at “What’s Inside That Sexy Brain of Yours” featuring De’Anna Nunez (www.deannanunez.com) on Monday, July 25, at 7:30 p.m. Nunez invites members of her audience to journey through their imagination in hypnosis. Nunez has appeared on more than 250 stages across the world.

North Coast Repertory Theatre: 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive Solana Beach, 92075. Tickets can be purchased at www.northcoastrep.org or at the Box Office (858) 481-1055.

Voices for Children’s CASA Information Night

Come learn about Voices for Children’s Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program on Monday, July 11, at the Carmel Valley Library from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. At this informative event, you will learn how Voices for Children is positively impacting youth in foster care in San Diego, how you can get involved as a CASA, as well as other ways you can support the nonprofit organization.

The Carmel Valley Library is located at 3919 Townsgate Dr.,Carmel Valley, 92130. To learn more about the CASA program or become a volunteer, visit www.speakupnow.org/volunteer/

Summer Fun on the 101 music festival

Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Association recently announced its annual Summer Fun on the 101 music festival July 9 at the Leucadia Roadside Park, 860 N. Coast Highway 101, from 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. Grateful for the return of live, in-person events, Leucadia 101 is celebrating big and featuring legendary local acts Jack Tempchin and Mrs. Henry. There will be a Craft Beer Garden sponsored by Ballast Point Brewing and Local Roots Kombucha. Attendees 21+ will be able to enjoy beer from Ballast Point, as well as Kombucha from Local Roots

The money raised by the event will fund college scholarships for two local San Dieguito Academy graduating seniors pursuing musical studies. For more information, email _info@leucadia101.com, or visit leucadia101.com.

La Jolla Music Society SummerFest Gala

La Jolla Music Society’s annual SummerFest Gala returns with an extraordinary celebration at The Conrad on Aug. 13, beginning at 5 p.m., when attendees will travel back in time to La Belle Époque at The Palais Conrad, Paris, circa 1888. The evening includes a fundraising benefit concert for LJMS’s Education and Community Engagement programs feature SummerFest Music Director and internationally-renowned pianist Inon Barnatan and other SummerFest luminaries The event also includes and a champagne reception, dinner, dessert, dancing and more. For more more information and to purchase tickets or sponsorships visit ljms.org/events/sfgala22.

Del Mar Foundation Summer Twilight Concert

The next Del Mar Foundation Summer Twilight Concert will be held on Tuesday, July 19, at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar. The festivities will begin with the Zel’s Opening Act, Swingin’ with John Saavedra, taking the stage at 6 p.m., followed by the main attraction, The Mighty Untouchables, at 7 p.m. The Aug. 23 concert will feature The Rolling Heartbreakers. The Rolling Heartbreakers are a Rolling Stones and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute band. They also play some songs by other artists including Bruce Springsteen and Steely Dan. For more information, go to www.delmarfoundation.org.

‘The Birds of Torrey Pines’ public talk

Torrey Pines Docent Society’s July Nature Discovery Series will be a presentation about “The Birds of Torrey Pines” by Marty Hales. Learn about the common birds and hear their songs and calls. The public talk on Saturday, July 16, at 3 p.m. is free and suitable for all ages. Participants will meet at the pavilion area near the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve upper parking lot. Visit torreypine.org

Moonlight Cinema series runs in July

One Paseo’s outdoor movie series, Summer Moonlight Cinema, runs Saturdays through July 30. Movie selections include recent hits such as “Jungle Cruise,” as well as family-friendly classics like “Tangled” and “The LEGO Movie.” The movies are from 7 to 9 p.m. on One Paseo’s lawn, near Harland Brewing. Bring blankets or low chairs. Visit onepaseo.com/events/moonlightcinema.

Shelter to Soldier holds charity gala in August

Shelter to Soldier will hold its 10th anniversary “Be the Light” charity gala from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 13 at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, 5951 Linea del Cielo. The fundraising goal is $180,000 to benefit the Oceanside-based nonprofit’s psychiatric therapy dog training program to help rescue service dogs to train and support veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and/or traumatic brain injury. For sponsorships and tickets, visit sheltertosoldier.org or call (760) 870-5338, ext. 304.

‘Summer and Songs’ series on Thursdays

The “Summer and Songs” series has returned to the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch on Thursday nights which started June 23 and goes through Aug. 25. The lineup includes some of the best local talent in San Diego. The free, family-friendly events will be held in the Village Square from 6-8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic, takeout, or enjoy dining at a Village eatery. The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch is located at 13490 Pacific Highlands Ranch Pkwy, Carmel Valley, 92130. Visit phrvillage.com

iPalpiti Festival

The iPalpiti Festival runs July 14-17. Ensure you have a ticket for all three soloist concerts at the Encinitas Library before they sell out, as well as the acclaimed orchestra concert at the Conrad in La Jolla, with a Festival Pass. To buy tickets go to bit.ly/38UjIdW

The concerts will be held at the Encinitas Library and at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla.

The Remarkable Mister Holmes set to run at North Coast Rep

North Coast Rep will present a world premiere of the musical murder mystery comedy The Remarkable Mister Holmes July 20-Aug. 21. It’s London in the 1890s. The city is besieged with a series of baffling crimes that only the brilliant detective Sherlock Holmes and his new assistant can solve. Not only do they sleuth and scrutinize – they also sing! From the nimble minds of beloved performer Omri Schein and North Coast Rep Artistic Director David Ellenstein with music by Daniel Lincoln, comes this fast-paced, outrageous, often irreverent, but loving, tribute to the original Arthur Conan Doyle tales.

There will be a talkback with actors and director on July 29 after the performance. Call 858-481-1055, or visit northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Free family Movie Nights in Carmel Valley

Families are invited to attend free Piazza Carmel Movie Nights this summer. No reservations are needed to watch movies under the stars. Piazza Carmel provides seating, or you can bring your own lawn chair. The free movies will be held on three Wednesdays in July: July 13: Cruella (movies.disney.com/cruella); July 20: Encanto (movies.disney.com/Encanto); July 27: Sing 2 (www.illumination.com/movie/sing-2)

Each Wednesday event begins at 6 p.m. with face painter, balloon artist and caricaturist activities plus popcorn, churros and cotton candy. The movie will begin at 8 p.m. Piazza Carmel is located at 3810-3890 Valley Centre Drive in Carmel Valley, just east of I-5 and north of Ted Williams Parkway. For more information, visit the center’s Facebook page, @piazzacarmel.

Kids Happy Hour

Taking place at One Paseo in Carmel Valley every Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m. throughout the summer, June 2 through Aug. 25, the Kids Happy Hour series includes kid-friendly entertainment and snacks from One Paseo’s eateries. Entertainment offerings include magic shows, storytime, a ventriloquist, puppet shows and more. A full schedule is at onepaseo.com/events/kidshappyhour

