Music festival is back --'Summer Fun on the 101’

Summer Fun on the 101 music festival is back in-person July 9 at Leucadia Roadside Park.

The lineup features Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Jack Tempchin and Mrs. Henry. Tempchin, known for his hits for the Eagles such as “Peaceful Easy Feeling” and “Already Gone,” teamed up with ‘San Diego rock and roll powerhouse’ Mrs. Henry. The two will give attendees a taste of their recently released single “Rambling Freeborn Man.”

The popular Mattson 2 jazz duo will return to the Summer Fun stage with their drum and guitar duo grooves and solos. The twin brothers from Encinitas are back to play for their hometown.

The band lineup includes Colonel Clinton Davis String Band, Amerikan Bear, The Morning Room and Big Boss Bubeleh.

The winning youth band from the Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Battle of the Bands, Monkey Jam, will take the stage. Lead singer Ainsley Savant known for her powerful vocals will perform backed by Monkey Jam’s ‘roaring’ rhythm section.

There will be a Craft Beer Garden sponsored by Ballast Point Brewing and Local Roots Kombucha. Highlights include the return of the hula hoop competition.

The money raised by the event will go to college scholarships for two San Dieguito Academy graduating seniors pursuing musical studies. Community members can make a donation or buy a ticket for the opportunity drawing.

The event is put on by Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Association thanks to a number of sponsors. The community-based nonprofit works with neighborhood business owners, property owners, the City of Encinitas and the County of San Diego to preserve and revitalize the Leucadia North Coast Highway 101 Corridor. The nonprofit offers various community events each year.

The free event is 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 860 N. Coast Highway 101.

Visit leucadia101.com.

