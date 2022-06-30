June 30: Upcoming local and regional events

Del Mar Foundation 4th of July Parade

The Del Mar Foundation invites all residents to come to Powerhouse Park on July 4 to participate in Del Mar’s 4th of July parade, returning this year after a two-year Covid-19 hiatus. Festivities will begin at 9 a.m. at Powerhouse Park. Wear red, white and blue and decorate bikes and strollers for the parade. Afterwards, enjoy refreshments, meet Uncle Sam, and compete in a bubblegum blowing contest.

Check DMF’s website at delmarfoundation.org for updated information as details are finalized for this iconic Del Mar event.

The Remarkable Mister Holmes set to run at North Coast Rep

North Coast Rep will present a world premiere of the musical murder mystery comedy The Remarkable Mister Holmes July 20-Aug. 21. It’s London in the 1890s. The city is besieged with a series of baffling crimes that only the brilliant detective Sherlock Holmes and his new assistant can solve. Not only do they sleuth and scrutinize – they also sing! From the nimble minds of beloved performer Omri Schein and North Coast Rep Artistic Director David Ellenstein with music by Daniel Lincoln, comes this fast-paced, outrageous, often irreverent, but loving, tribute to the original Arthur Conan Doyle tales.

There will be a talkback with actors and director on July 29 after the performance. Call 858-481-1055, or visit northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Free family Movie Nights in Carmel Valley

Families are invited to attend free Piazza Carmel Movie Nights this summer. No reservations are needed to watch movies under the stars. Piazza Carmel provides seating, or you can bring your own lawn chair.

The free movies will be held on three Wednesdays in July: July 13: Cruella (movies.disney.com/cruella); July 20: Encanto (movies.disney.com/Encanto); July 27: Sing 2 (www.illumination.com/movie/sing-2)

Each Wednesday event begins at 6 p.m. with face painter, balloon artist and caricaturist activities plus popcorn, churros and cotton candy. The movie will begin at 8 p.m. Piazza Carmel is located at 3810-3890 Valley Centre Drive in Carmel Valley, just east of I-5 and north of Ted Williams Parkway. For more information, visit the center’s Facebook page, @piazzacarmel.

Friends of the Powerhouse presents ‘Party in the Park’

Join Friends of the Powerhouse for “Party in the Park”, a family-friendly fundraiser on July 19, from 3 p.m.-5:30 p.m., at Seagrove Park. Dance to Hullabaloo (@hullabaloosteve) and paint a commemorative ceramic tile in partnership with CeramiCafe (@ceramicafedelmar) for a donation of $100. Your tile will be glazed and displayed at the new playground. This event takes place right before the Summer Twilight Concert Series, so come hang out while you wait for the show to start. All proceeds go towards new playground equipment at the Del Mar Tot Lot in the Powerhouse Park. Powerhouse Park is located at 1658 Coast Blvd, Del Mar, 92014. Visit friendsofthepowerhouse.org/events

Moonlight Cinema series runs in July

OnePaseo’s outdoor movie series, Summer Moonlight Cinema, runs Saturdays through July 30. Movie selections include recent hits such as “Jungle Cruise,” as well as family-friendly classics like “Tangled” and “The LEGO Movie.” The movies are from 7 to 9 p.m. on One Paseo’s lawn, near Harland Brewing. Bring blankets or low chairs. Visit onepaseo.com/events/moonlightcinema.

Shelter to Soldier holds charity gala in August

Shelter to Soldier will hold its 10th anniversary “Be the Light” charity gala from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 13 at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, 5951 Linea del Cielo. The fundraising goal is $180,000 to benefit the Oceanside-based nonprofit’s psychiatric therapy dog training program to help rescue service dogs to train and support veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and/or traumatic brain injury. For sponsorships and tickets, visit sheltertosoldier.org or call (760) 870-5338, ext. 304.

‘Summer and Songs’ series on Thursdays

The “Summer and Songs” series has returned to the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch on Thursday nights which started June 23 and goes through Aug. 25. The lineup includes some of the best local talent in San Diego. The free, family-friendly events will be held in the Village Square from 6-8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic, takeout, or enjoy dining at a Village eatery. The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch is located at 13490 Pacific Highlands Ranch Pkwy, Carmel Valley, 92130. Visit phrvillage.com

Solana Beach Concerts at the Cove

The city of Solana Beach and the Belly Up Tavern will host the “Concerts at the Cove” series, which brings local musicians to the Fletcher Cove Park stage in performances for all ages Thursday nights from 6 to 7:45 p.m. now through Aug. 25.

The concert series offers community members, especially families, a variety of musical styles in an outdoor setting by the beach. Bring low-back beach chairs, ground cover and picnics. Admission is free. No alcohol, tobacco, pets or personal BBQ’s allowed during concerts. For more information, visit cityofsolanabeach.org or call 858-720-2453. Fletcher Cove Park is located at 111 S. Sierra Ave., Solana Beach.

North Coast Symphony Pops Concert

“Dancing with Diamonds” is the theme of the North Coast Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming pops concert on Saturday, July 9, 2:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas. The orchestra will perform a variety of famous dances, including Strauss’ Blue Danube Waltz, Balmages’ Summer Dances, Dvorak’s Slavonic Dance No. 3, Rogers’ The Carousel Waltz, Selections from My Fair Lady and more. Now in its 75th year, the orchestra is conducted by Daniel Swem. Admission: $10 general, $8 seniors/students/military, $25/family max. For more information, visit northcoastsymphony.com.

Batiquitos Lagoon presents ‘Shells of the World’

Batiquitos Lagoon will host a presentation on July 9 at 10 a.m. titled “Shells of the World”, presented by BLF docent Paula Barton. A free, family event that will be interesting for both adults and kids. Come learn about local mollusks and the animals that inhabit them, and see other beautiful shells from far away. Meet at the picnic tables next to the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit Batiquitoslagoon.org.

Summer Fun on the 101 music festival

Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Association recently announced its annual Summer Fun on the 101 music festival July 9 at the Leucadia Roadside Park, 860 N. Coast Highway 101, from 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. Grateful for the return of live, in-person events, Leucadia 101 is celebrating big and featuring legendary local acts Jack Tempchin and Mrs. Henry. There will be a Craft Beer Garden sponsored by Ballast Point Brewing and Local Roots Kombucha. Attendees 21+ will be able to enjoy beer from Ballast Point, as well as Kombucha from Local Roots

The money raised by the event will fund college scholarships for two local San Dieguito Academy graduating seniors pursuing musical studies. For more information, email _info@leucadia101.com, or visit leucadia101.com.

San Diego County Fair runs through July 4

The San Diego County Fair at the Del Mar Fairgrounds is currently running through July 4. In addition to the usual rides, the fair also includes competitive exhibits. The summer concert series features artists such as Jason Derulo, Shaggy, Los Tigres Del Norte, Goo Goo Dolls and Gabriel Iglesias. The original theme planned for 2020, Heroes Unite, has been resurrected this year as Heroes Reunite. There is also an exhibit that honors the stories of “heroes next door.” Visit sdfair.com.

San Diego Botanic Garden puts on ‘World of Houseplants’

San Diego Botanic Garden holds its summer exhibition, “World of Houseplants,” from July 16 through Sept. 5, featuring rare species and everyday houseplants ranging from air plants and aroids to carnivorous plants and wax plants. The exhibit will be in the 8,000-square-foot Dickinson Family Education Conservatory at the garden at Quail Gardens Drive and Ecke Ranch Road, and builds on the conservatory collection with hundreds more plants. Vendors from the U.S. and abroad will sell plants and cuttings, potting materials, unique pots, and other houseplant products on certain days. The garden will offer classes and hands-on workshops about caring for plants from begonias to bromeliads, potting techniques and supplies.

The garden is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays. Entrance to the exhibition includes access to the rest of the garden’s 37 acres during the same visit. For more information, visit sdbgarden.org. — Linda McIntosh

Fourth of July Celebration at San Diego Fairgrounds

Patriotic celebration all day on July 4 topped off with fireworks at 9 p.m., which can be viewed throughout the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Parking is $15; admission is $12-$20 for ages 6 and older. Admission and Parking passes are online advance sale only. sdfair.com

iPalpiti Festival

The iPalpiti Festival runs July 14-17. Ensure you have a ticket for all three soloist concerts at the Encinitas Library before they sell out, as well as the acclaimed orchestra concert at the Conrad in La Jolla, with a Festival Pass. To buy tickets go to bit.ly/38UjIdW

The concerts will be held at the Encinitas Library and at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla.

Taste of Encinitas

Tickets are now on sale for the Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association’s 33rd Annual Taste of Encinitas, presented by Ting Wireless. This year’s event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., along Coast Hwy 101 in downtown Encinitas. For a $40 ticket, participants can enjoy tastes from at least 15 restaurants, sample wine, beer and ciders at over 20 Sip Stops, and enjoy live music at multiple venues. To reduce waste for the event, each participant will receive a reusable cup, presented by C3 Bank.

Visit shopencinitas101.com to purchase tickets. Tickets are also available at the E101 office, 818 S. Coast Highway 101. The $40 per person price includes all food and 10 drink samples, as well as all the entertainment. Same day tickets will be $50, but the event typically sells out in advance.

Exhibition at Spanish Village explores different points of view

An exhibition of painting and digital photography, “Points of View” featuring creative works of art is on view at Gallery 21, Spanish Village Art Center, in Balboa Park, 1770 Village Place, San Diego, daily, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., from July 5 through July 18. A reception will be held on Saturday, July 9 from 1 - 4 p.m. The exhibition showcases work by five well-known California artists: Marsha Korobkin, Dana Levine, Caroline Morse, Gwen Nobil and Philip Petrie. Visit spanishvillageartcenter.com for more information.

Summer programs at San Diego Botanic Garden

The following events will be held at the San Diego Botanic Garden (sdbgarden.org):

 Summer Nights (SDBG will be open until 8 p.m. on six Thursdays: June 30, July 14 and 28, Aug. 11 and 25, Sept. 8). Take advantage of extended hours to enjoy the summer’s warm weather and long days. Stroll through the Garden at sunset, and enjoy refreshments around fire pits near the main entrance. Food from onsite vendors during these summer nights is available for pre-order online.

In addition, visitors can purchase special tickets (which include general admission) to attend the following events:

July 14: Concert on the Lawn: Hullabaloo; July 28: Ticketed Amphitheater Concert: Finnegan Blue; Aug. 11: Concert on the Lawn: Billy Lee and the JukeTones; Aug. 25: Ticketed Special Presentation: Wine in the Garden; Sept. 8: Ticketed Amphitheater Concert: Peter Pupping Band.

 SAPLinGS (Wednesdays - Friday from 10 a.m. - noon). Kids can participate in activities through SDBG’s SAPLinGS (Science, Art and PLay in Garden Spaces) program.

Kids are able to help the team garden in the Incredible Edibles Garden, learn cool science, play in Toni’s Treehouse, make music and art, and splash in the mountain stream. SDBG has three children’s gardens: Hamilton Children’s Garden, Seeds of Wonder and Junior Quail Trail.

 Science Seminar Series debuts

Join SDBG each month on the fourth Friday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. to learn about cutting-edge research and the latest discoveries that showcase the important foles plants play in people’s lives.

Visit sdbgarden.org for tickets and more information.